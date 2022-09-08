ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

College Football News

College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 2

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 2 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week. The rankings are clean, at least for now. Preseason rankings are on perception and projection, and then you have to respect the results – otherwise, why play the games?
247Sports

Live Updates: Oregon State 35 - Fresno State 32 (FINAL)

One of the most evenly-matched contests on the week two college football slate pits Oregon State (1-0, 0-0) against Fresno State (1-0, 0-0) at 7:30 pm PDT on Saturday. The Beavers and Bulldogs are both coming off comfortable wins in their season openers, and they’re set to do battle in front of a sold-out crowd at Valley Children’s Stadium with the goal of staying perfect on the young 2022 campaign.
College Football News

Troy vs Alabama A&M Prediction, Game Preview

Troy vs Alabama A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Troy (0-1), Alabama A&M (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
College Football News

Louisiana Tech vs Stephen F. Austin Prediction, Game Preview

Louisiana Tech vs Stephen F. Austin prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Louisiana Tech (0-1), Stephen F. Austin (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule.
College Football News

Coastal Carolina vs Gardner-Webb Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina vs Gardner-Webb prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Coastal Carolina (1-0), Gardner-Webb (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
247Sports

Emotional Jake Dickert thanks WSU's graduated veterans after huge win over Wisconsin

WITH HIS VOICE raspy from yelling and the emotion spilling out, Washington State head coach Jake Dickert credited some of the Cougars' graduated veterans after WSU's stunning 17-14 upset over No. 18/19 Wisconsin. Dickert told WSU color commentator Alex Brink after the game while those guys were not on the field today, they laid the foundation for this defense to help secure a win today.
College Football News

James Madison vs Norfolk State Prediction, Game Preview

James Madison vs Norfolk State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA. Record: James Madison (1-0), Norfolk State (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert...
247Sports

Official: Fresno State game vs Oregon State is sold out

With less than nine hours until kickoff, the Fresno State Bulldogs’ home game versus Oregon State has officially sold out. Fresno State announced via social media the final ticket was sold Saturday morning. This is Fresno State’s second sellout in their last four home games dating back to 2021....
CBS Sports

Watch Washington vs. Portland State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Portland State 0-1; Washington 1-0 Last Season Records: Washington 4-8; Portland State 5-6 The Washington Huskies will stay at home another week and welcome the Portland State Vikings at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington earned a 41-3 in their most recent contest in September of 2016.
