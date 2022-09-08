One of the most evenly-matched contests on the week two college football slate pits Oregon State (1-0, 0-0) against Fresno State (1-0, 0-0) at 7:30 pm PDT on Saturday. The Beavers and Bulldogs are both coming off comfortable wins in their season openers, and they’re set to do battle in front of a sold-out crowd at Valley Children’s Stadium with the goal of staying perfect on the young 2022 campaign.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO