The last staff have left the Iranian embassy in Tirana after Albania expelled them over a cyberattack it blames on Iran

Read full article on original website
Related
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
International Business Times
Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'
Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
nationalinterest.org
Faulty Iranian Drones Are Causing Headaches for Russia
U.S. officials said that the transfer was complicated by technical problems, with the drones reportedly experiencing “numerous failures” during tests conducted by Russian officials. The first shipment of Iranian military drones has reportedly left for Russia. U.S. officials said Russian cargo planes carrying “at least two types of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
13,000 Belarus Ex-Military And Police To Join War In Ukraine; 'Key Motive' Is Money
Thousands of active and former Belarusian military and police members are expected to join the war in Ukraine to fight alongside the Russian army, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. Oleksii Hromov, head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at least...
Nearly 160 Russian Troops Killed in 220 Missile, Artillery Attacks: Ukraine
Ukraine officials said that the southern counteroffensive "remains difficult" but was being "controlled by" the Ukrainian military.
Russians on the run: Putin's troops scramble through ditches as Ukrainian missiles rain down in Donetsk
Footage has emerged of Russian soldiers scrambiling for cover as they are targeted by artillery while cowering in trenches as Ukraine's counter-offensive in the south of the country continues. Vladimir Putin's forces are videoed by drones trying to avoid shelling by scrambling through ditches close to Donetsk Airport - which...
Before Mikhail Gorbachev's death, a close friend said the former USSR president was 'upset' at the state of Russia and felt his 'life's work' was ruined
Mikhail Gorbachev helped end the Cold War and usher in a new age of warmer relationships between Moscow and the West.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin-appointed Kherson leader reportedly flees to Russia; first grain ship docks in Africa – as it happened
Deputy head of Russian-backed administration reportedly leaves Ukraine amid counterattack; first shipment of grain arrives in Djibouti
Royal Navy shadows Russian warships off Ireland which are 'making a point to Britain' in 'concerning' sign of Putin's increased aggression
The Royal Navy is shadowing Russian warships off the south coast of Ireland which are 'making a point to Britain' in a 'concerning' sign of Putin's increased aggression. According to navy sources, the group of Russian ships are believed to have been supporting the war in Ukraine. They are led...
Hezbollah at 40 stronger than ever but has more enemies
BEIRUT (AP) — Forty years since Hezbollah was founded at the height of Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon, the group has morphed from a ragtag organization to the largest and most heavily armed militant group in the Middle East. The Iranian-armed and funded Hezbollah, which has marked the...
Map Shows Where Putin's Forces Have Lost Ground Days Into Ukraine Offensive
When comparing maps before and since Ukraine launched the Kherson counteroffensive, a stretch of "contested area" has noticeably widened into Russian-held land.
Zelensky urges Russian troops to flee and says Ukraine will oust Putin’s forces ‘to the border’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Russian soldiers to flee over the border, after his troops launched a counteroffensive around the southern city of Kherson.“If they want to survive - it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday (29 August).The president’s comments came as Ukraine claimed its forces had broken through Russian lines in several areas near the Black Sea city of Kherson, which was captured by Moscow early in the war.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
War in Ukraine: latest developments
Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Nuclear inspectors arrive in Zaporizhzhia - UN nuclear inspectors arrive in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia ahead of a visit to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the fate of which has stoked global concern following repeated shelling of the area. Ukraine and Russia have both accused each other over the attacks which have led to fears of another nuclear disaster in Ukraine, home of the Chernobyl facility which was the site of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986.
EU foreign ministers agree to suspend visa travel deal with Russia
The EU has agreed to suspend a visa travel deal with Moscow to curb the number of Russian nationals entering the bloc for holidays and shopping, stopping short of a full tourist visa ban demanded by some central and eastern European countries. Meeting in Prague, the EU’s 27 foreign ministers...
US News and World Report
Russian Ex-Lawmaker Investigated for Spreading Lies About Army - TASS
LONDON (Reuters) - Ilya Ponomaryov, a Russian former lawmaker who now opposes the Kremlin from exile in Ukraine, is under investigation for spreading false information about the Russian army, TASS news agency cited a Moscow court as saying on Tuesday. It said investigators had requested his "arrest in absentia", which...
Ukraine is finally breaking through Russian front lines after weeks of stalemate, UK intelligence says
Ukraine's counteroffensive is pushing back Russian forces in several places in the south, UK intelligence said. "Ukrainian armoured forces have continued to assault Russia's Southern Grouping of Forces on several axes across the south of the country since Monday," the UK's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. "Ukrainian formations have...
New air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray
The capital of the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray was hit by an air strike around midnight Tuesday, Tigray rebels and hospital officials said, the latest such attack reported in just a few days. Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief clinical director at Mekele's Ayder Referral Hospital, also said on Twitter there had been a drone attack "close to midnight" near Mekele general hospital.
Ukrainian forces appear to retake Kupiansk amid advances in north-east
Kyiv reportedly takes control of vital town and encircles thousands of Russian troops in Izium
Comments / 0