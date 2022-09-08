ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house

Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
WDIO-TV

Around Town – Sept. 9, 2022

This weekend, Harbor Drive will be rocking for recovery. The Concert for Recovery lasts eight hours, starting at 2 p.m. It features five local bands or artists. Tickets cost $20 at the door, and the funds go to support treatment and mental health support in the Twin Ports. In Ely,...
ELY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Three People Rescued From Jet Ski Emergency Off Park Point

DULUTH, Minn. — Three people were rescued on Thursday afternoon after a jet ski overturned and starting taking on water, according to the Duluth Fire Department. The call came in from 4800 Minnesota Avenue. The people in the water were three young adults, and their friends called 911. The...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
FOX 21 Online

Blatnik Bridge Reopens All Lanes To Public

DULUTH, Minn. — Drivers are getting some relief on the Blatnik Bridge after three months of summer construction. All lanes are now open compared to single lanes in both directions since May. Crews had been working on concrete, sealing, drainage, and deck improvements. This has all been done to...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Listen To What A 1,000 Foot Ship Sounds Like Underwater In Lake Superior

Curious to know what a 1,000-foot ship sounds like underwater? That's just what one man did in Duluth as the James R. Baker came through the Canal in Duluth. YouTuber Paul Scinocca has been uploading videos of ships arriving or departing, day or night in Duluth. He also offers multiple camera views as well. When he uploaded his latest video of a ship coming into the Duluth Harbor with underwater sound, he stated that years ago one of his YouTube followers mentioned that he should stick a camera underwater to record the sounds.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Temporary Road Closure Impacting Superior, Wisconsin Begins September 12

Fall may be fast approaching, but the projects that lead to road closures, which we see an abundance of each summer, are still happening across the Northland. In Duluth, for example, a section of E Superior Street between 10th Avenue E and 12th Avenue E was recently closed in order to allow a Duluth Steam contractor to make repairs to the Duluth Steam system.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

3 hurt in collision near Ashland

ASHLAND, WI -- Three people were injured when two vehicles collided on Highway 2 near Ashland. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday near Mack Road. Authorities say a Chevy Tahoe was heading west on Highway 2 when it went off the road and...
ASHLAND, WI
WNMT AM 650

Groundbreaking For Superior Solar Garden

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Superior Water Light and Power community solar garden is being held on Thursday. The solar garden will be built on SWL&P owned land at 2828 Hammond Avenue near Heritage Park. Once constructed, the solar garden will be large enough to...
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym

Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
DULUTH, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LARCHWOOD, IA
boreal.org

Housing crunch impacts the Northland

Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash

CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Local photographer shares tips on capturing Northern Lights

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Northern Lights gave us quite the show over the weekend, and if you were on social media in the Northland, you probably saw some pictures. Local photographer Reece Hickman was one of those who was out capturing Aurora’s beauty. She said the...
DULUTH, MN

