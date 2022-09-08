Read full article on original website
The forecast is soggy now and will clear Tuesday for a taste of fall
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Occasional showers will continue at any given time until a stronger wave tracks across the region, which may bring periods of heavy rainfall. If you are on the go use the WRBL Radar App. This will help you track the latest shower activity when you need it the...
Area of low pressure brings wet pattern for weekend
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- We will be tracking a few isolated storms until this evening, when our storm coverage will become more widespread as temperatures heat up. If you plan on going to any Friday night football games, be ready to bring an umbrella. As an area of low pressure has moved into our area, we will stay in this wet pattern, with isolated showers expected on both Saturday and Sunday. Things should start to clear up by the beginning of next week, and we will see more sunshine and less rain in our forecast.
Wetter end to the workweek and start of the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain is moving in on this Friday and you’ll likely encounter at least a downpour or two at some point today and/or tonight. It will remain unsettled at times through the weekend. Cloudy, breezy and turning wetter today. As moisture levels rise from the east...
Uptown Friday Night Concert cancelled due to inclement weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus announced that tonight’s Friday concert, featuring the Parker House Band, is cancelled due to inclement weather. Concerts will resume starting next week on Friday, September 16, featuring The Reasons Why band on the 1000 Block of Broadway. Uptown Columbus Fall 2022 Lineup:. September...
Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident in Columbus has closed down all the lanes of Manchester Expressway as officials work to clear the scene. The closure is from Interstate 185 to the Peachtree Mall entrance. Details of this accident are limited. However, Columbus police, fire department, the Muscogee County sheriff,...
Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
Car accident on I-185N in Columbus causing traffic delays
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident on I-185 North in Columbus has caused a traffic delay on the interstate. At the moment, one lane is currently blocked. The accident happened before the Macon Road exit and has backed traffic past the Buena Vista Road exit. No injuries have been reported...
Jack Pezold confirms sale of 20 Chattahoochee Valley McDonald’s to California businessman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A highly successful Columbus businessman who has sold tens of millions of hamburgers in the Chattahoochee Valley, has now sold his restaurants. Jack Pezold confirmed to WRBL in an exclusive interview on Thursday that his restaurants have been sold to a California businessman. Pezold came to Columbus 42 years ago and […]
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
Shooting investigation underway in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – The Manchester Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday morning on Linda Lane. Details about the victim’s condition are not available at this time. Police have made an arrest in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stay WRBL for new details as they become […]
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner: Shawn Marshall
Columbus, GA (WRBL) – This week WRBL’s Carlos Williams had the pleasure of granting Shawn Marshall the Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award. Mr. Marshall is a 4th-grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Academy. He states that he really enjoys watching his students grow and reach their full potential.
Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities
Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race, and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in areas where the poverty rate exceeds […] The post Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
The tailgating party that never ends: At Auburn RV park, people leave their camper for the whole season
If someone told you there’s a place where some of the biggest Auburn University football fans can eat, drink and live next to each other for every home game, would you believe it?. University Station RV Resort is only three miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium and provides a tailgating experience...
Preliminary Investigation: Child shot at liberty gas station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wednesday night shooting at a Columbus gas station has left a child in the Emergency Room. The Columbus Police Department states their preliminary investigation reveals that a child was shot at the Liberty Gas Station on Buena Vista Road in South Columbus. At this time it seems to be an […]
WTVM Editorial 09/09/22: Don’t Be A Quiet Quitter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday was Labor Day, a national holiday created in 1894, setting aside the first Monday in September to honor the American worker. Revolutions in technology and the workplace, along with a strong work ethic, gave Americans the ability to create the greatest standard of living anywhere in the world.
Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are looking for a date night getaway, a market, or even some plants, Botanic in Opelika is now open and can provide all your needs in one spot. Botanic offers various services, starting with their Greenhouse, which consists of hundreds of different plants, a Market where they serve fresh pastries and coffee, and a shop that houses local vendors. You can also make reservations to dine at the Grille, southern cuisine in a unique setting.
Jordan Vocational High School tries new pilot program for heavy equipment operation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Jordan Vocational High School has a new Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program that started around the beginning of the school year. It prepares students for careers in operating heavy equipment on construction sites. The program currently has 12 students and was developed through a partnership between CAT Simulators and C.W. Matthews Contracting, […]
Emergency crew responding to possible sulfur dioxide leak Phenix City waste water treatment plant
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Emergency crews from Phenix City and Columbus are on the scene of what is believed to be a potential sulfur dioxide leak at the Phenix City waste water treatment plant on State Docks Road. One of the first responder on scene tells WRBL they are sending a team into the […]
LaGrange Police search for missing juvenile, Logan Parker
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile described as a “runaway”. Logan Parker was last seen around W. Bacon Street in LaGrange, Georgia, on Sept. 6, 2022. Anyone who has seen Parker or knows of his whereabouts should call Detective Blane at (706) 883-2623 […]
