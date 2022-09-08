ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Kennett Library’s Upcoming Evening with the ‘Godmother of Soul’ at Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens will host a fundraiser performance with Patti LaBelle to benefit the new Kennett Library & Resource Center, which will open in 2023. The new Kennett Library & Resource Center will serve the community’s growing needs and enhance Kennett Square’s streetscape, as well as serve as a gathering place, a hub for community meetings and activities, and a vital resource welcoming to all. Learn more at campaign4.kennettlibrary.org.
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downingtown, PA
Sports
City
Downingtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Downingtown, PA
Government
Chester County, PA
Sports
Chester County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Chester County, PA
Government
City
Malvern, PA
Downingtown, PA
Society
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
West Chester, PA
VISTA.Today

‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced

Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
COATESVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Jaworski
VISTA.Today

Full-Time Pickleball Instructor Hired at the Upper Main Line YMCA

In August, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine welcomed Tim Irwin to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn to lead its pickleball program. Irwin has previously worked for the organization in a part-time capacity and will now transition into a full-time role, as requests for programming and private lessons have continued to skyrocket.
BERWYN, PA
VISTA.Today

Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman

President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

CCEDC’s Seedcopa Welcomes Portfolio, Compliance Specialist

Seedcopa + SeedcoDE, an affiliate of the Chester County Economic Development Council, has expanded its team after a record year of SBA 504 lending in Eastern Pennsylvania. Loaida Rodriguez has been named Portfolio and Compliance Specialist at Seedcopa, a Certified Development Company that specializes in helping businesses in Pennsylvania and Delaware access below-market interest rates through government loan programs.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern Bank to Host Free First-Time Home Buyers Seminar

Malvern Bank will host a free “First-Time Home Buyers” seminar on Saturday, Sept. 24 beginning at 12:30 PM in the bank’s Downingtown/Lionville office, which is located at 537 West Uwchlan Ave. Registration is required and can be made at Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com. The seminar’s focus will be:. The...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Harbor#Homelessness#Benefits Safe Harbor Inc#Downingtown Country Club#The Shot Gun Start#Forethought Inc#Longest Drive#Closest#Pin#Meridian Bank#Accesslex#The Kaufmann Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
QVC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
VISTA.Today

PennDOT to Repair 7 Chester County Bridges Damaged by Ida

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. PennDOT’s contractor will address undermining or...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

STEM Chair Among Church Farm School’s New Faculty Members for 2022-2023 School Year

Church Farm School, a boarding and day school in Exton for boys in grades 9-12, has welcomed some new faculty members for the 2022-2023 school year. Witmer will lead a comprehensive, interdisciplinary design of the STEM curriculum, with a specific focus on augmenting opportunities for Engineering, Computer Programming, and Sustainability and the development of the new STEM Flex Center.
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy