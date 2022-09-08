Read full article on original website
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
New Idea Arises for What Lies Ahead for Quality Inn in West Chester
After failed attempts green light apartments and self-storage units to replace the Quality Inn in West Chester, Sam Tarantini, managing director of Branchport Capital, now hopes to receive approval for an assisted living center and self-storage units at the site, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. No formal...
WCU Student Paints Mural to Celebrate Milestone Anniversary of West Chester Nonprofit
West Chester University student Noah Burns has been busy creating a mural celebrating the 200th Anniversary of the Friends Association, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News. Burns, a sophomore in the school’s Art and Design department, is painting the wall on the side of the nonprofit’s...
Kennett Library’s Upcoming Evening with the ‘Godmother of Soul’ at Longwood Gardens
Longwood Gardens will host a fundraiser performance with Patti LaBelle to benefit the new Kennett Library & Resource Center, which will open in 2023. The new Kennett Library & Resource Center will serve the community’s growing needs and enhance Kennett Square’s streetscape, as well as serve as a gathering place, a hub for community meetings and activities, and a vital resource welcoming to all. Learn more at campaign4.kennettlibrary.org.
‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced
Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
Former Dairy Barn on Chester Springs Property — Once Home to Owen J. Roberts — Boldly Reimagined
In 2007, Erik Kolar bought the former residence of Owen J. Roberts, the former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, in Chester Springs to transform it into a home for his family to be together, writes Bill Donahue for Suburban Life Magazine. Kolar, the CEO of Patriot Equities in Wayne,...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: One-of-a-Kind Traditional with Highly-Coveted Privacy in Spring City
A stunning traditional home with four bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. The residence set in the natural lands of French Creek offers highly-coveted privacy and unmatched views throughout. . . This one-of-a-kind home was designed and crafted by Allen Entrekin...
Chester County Leadership: Michael Louis, Partner, MacElree Harvey
Michael Louis, a partner at MacElree Harvey, spoke to VISTA Today about his childhood in Wilmington as the third oldest of four brothers. He discussed what he learned from the different jobs he had growing up, from mowing lawns starting at age 12 to meeting lifelong friends working at Fenwick Crab House.
Full-Time Pickleball Instructor Hired at the Upper Main Line YMCA
In August, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine welcomed Tim Irwin to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn to lead its pickleball program. Irwin has previously worked for the organization in a part-time capacity and will now transition into a full-time role, as requests for programming and private lessons have continued to skyrocket.
Firstrust Announces Timothy J. Abell Will Become CEO; Richard J. Green to Serve as Executive Chairman
President Timothy J. Abell (l) is now CEO of Firstrust Bank, congratulated by Richard J. Green, now Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Firstrust Bank has announced that President Timothy J. Abell will become CEO as part of a long-planned executive transition that will ensure business continuity and growth for the region’s largest and strongest full-service, family-owned bank.
CCEDC’s Seedcopa Welcomes Portfolio, Compliance Specialist
Seedcopa + SeedcoDE, an affiliate of the Chester County Economic Development Council, has expanded its team after a record year of SBA 504 lending in Eastern Pennsylvania. Loaida Rodriguez has been named Portfolio and Compliance Specialist at Seedcopa, a Certified Development Company that specializes in helping businesses in Pennsylvania and Delaware access below-market interest rates through government loan programs.
Malvern Bank to Host Free First-Time Home Buyers Seminar
Malvern Bank will host a free “First-Time Home Buyers” seminar on Saturday, Sept. 24 beginning at 12:30 PM in the bank’s Downingtown/Lionville office, which is located at 537 West Uwchlan Ave. Registration is required and can be made at Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com. The seminar’s focus will be:. The...
Wayne-Based Consulting, Brokerage Firm Acquired by Camden’s Conner Strong & Buckelew
Armstrong Doyle & Carroll, a Wayne employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm, has been acquired by Camden-based Conner Strong & Buckelew, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This will help the South Jersey insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting...
Chester County First Responders Band Together to Cover the Loss of Media 93 Services
Goshen Fire Company ambulance.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News. As of Sept. 1, Tower Health has recalled its Medic 93 services from certain Chester County areas, leaving first responders in the area to band together to cover the loss, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News.
Affordable Housing Development in West Chester Officially Opens Its Doors to New Residents
Affordable housing development at Pinckney Hill Commons in West Chester officially opened its doors to eager residents following Wednesday’s ribbon cutting held in front of politicians, well-wishers, and dignitaries, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The apartments are available to middle income residents making them attractive for...
Strong Financial Leadership at Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice
Jenny Bongart.Image via CompanyVoice. CompanyVoice (CV) is a proud member of the Montgomery County community, contributing to the business ecosystem with strong financial leadership that hires and buys locally.
Chester County Hospital Recognized for Excellence in Obstetrics, Gynecology
Chester County Hospital has earned distinction among Healthgrades’ list of National Leaders in Obstetrics & Gynecology, receiving the 2022 Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award and the Overall Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award. Chester County Hospital is one of 145 hospitals nationwide to be named to the list and one of three in Pennsylvania.
PennDOT to Repair 7 Chester County Bridges Damaged by Ida
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021. PennDOT’s contractor will address undermining or...
STEM Chair Among Church Farm School’s New Faculty Members for 2022-2023 School Year
Church Farm School, a boarding and day school in Exton for boys in grades 9-12, has welcomed some new faculty members for the 2022-2023 school year. Witmer will lead a comprehensive, interdisciplinary design of the STEM curriculum, with a specific focus on augmenting opportunities for Engineering, Computer Programming, and Sustainability and the development of the new STEM Flex Center.
Hobart’s Run Business Incentive Grant Designed to Make BIG Difference in Pottstown
Hobart’s Run is serious about encouraging new businesses to set up shop in the primary commercial corridor of its neighborhood improvement district. Its Business Incentive Grant (BIG) provides a maximum $1,500 incentive toward rent or closing costs to new business owners who open in the 500–900 blocks of Pottstown’s High Street.
