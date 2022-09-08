ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The last staff have left the Iranian embassy in Tirana after Albania expelled them over a cyberattack it blames on Iran

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The last staff have left the Iranian embassy in Tirana after Albania expelled them over a cyberattack it blames on Iran.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
POLITICO

First of ‘hundreds’ of Iranian drones arrives in Russia

The first shipment of what U.S. officials assess will be hundreds of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles has arrived in Russia, according to a Pentagon spokesperson. The U.S. confirms that Russia has received two types of drones from Iran, the Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series, Defense Department spokesperson Todd Breasseale told POLITICO, corroborating earlier reports. The drones can be used to conduct strikes, electronic warfare and targeting, he noted.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Faulty Iranian Drones Are Causing Headaches for Russia

U.S. officials said that the transfer was complicated by technical problems, with the drones reportedly experiencing “numerous failures” during tests conducted by Russian officials. The first shipment of Iranian military drones has reportedly left for Russia. U.S. officials said Russian cargo planes carrying “at least two types of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embassy#Cyberattack#Albania#San Diego#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russian forces were making “a good decision” in fleeing a counteroffensive by his country that has made significant gains in the east and south. Zelenskyy’s comments, in a video released by his office, came hours after Moscow said it was pulling back troops in part of the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces have taken control of substantial territory in recent days. “The Russian army in these days is showing the best that it can do — showing its back,” the president said. “And, of course, it’s a good decision for them to run.” THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky urges Russian troops to flee and says Ukraine will oust Putin’s forces ‘to the border’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Russian soldiers to flee over the border, after his troops launched a counteroffensive around the southern city of Kherson.“If they want to survive - it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday (29 August).The president’s comments came as Ukraine claimed its forces had broken through Russian lines in several areas near the Black Sea city of Kherson, which was captured by Moscow early in the war.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Ex-Lawmaker Investigated for Spreading Lies About Army - TASS

LONDON (Reuters) - Ilya Ponomaryov, a Russian former lawmaker who now opposes the Kremlin from exile in Ukraine, is under investigation for spreading false information about the Russian army, TASS news agency cited a Moscow court as saying on Tuesday. It said investigators had requested his "arrest in absentia", which...
MILITARY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
50K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy