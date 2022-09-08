ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Gwynedd Mercy AVP of Enrollment to Rising Juniors and Seniors: Ask Me Anything!

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfA3F_0hmlGb3O00
Image via Gwynedd Mercy University.

Gwynedd Mercy University Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Aimee Huffstetler has practical advice for present high-school students weighing college choices.

The high-school class 2023 has just embarked on its last secondary-school academic year, and likewise, the class of 2024 has begun steps toward a more distant but just as compelling milestone. As senior and junior students across the region seek to solidify their what-next academic plans, Gwynedd Mercy University Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Aimee Huffstetler offers college-search advice.

Huffstetler’s expertise comes from a decade of experience in admissions offices, most recently with GMercyU.

Identify What’s Important

“First things first,” she advised. “Think about what is important to you.

“For example, is financial aid most important? Is getting involved on campus important? Is it conducting research or having access to a tutor?

“Ask yourself these questions and make note of your answers.

“When you choose what colleges you want to visit, these questions will be in your back pocket, ready for answers.”

Categorize the Priorities

Huffstetler next recommended step in the enrollment process is to categorize the items identified as important.

“Determine the things you absolutely can’t live without, the things you’re neutral on, and the things you definitely don’t want from your future school,” she said. “Color-code your priorities is beneficial if you are a visual person.”

Once that list is complete, Huffstetler explained that it’s time to reflect and review.

“If a school has proven to contain more than one of your must-haves and/or neutral things, then it’s time to set up a visit to see how the campus feels and if you might want to apply.

“If you notice that more of what you don’t want from a school is checked off, then it might not be the right fit for you. If you’ve decided a school isn’t the right fit, you may want to opt out of their communications.

“Find ways to narrow your list to make sure you don’t get too overwhelmed; you can always come back around,” she reminded.

Schedule Those Visits

Armed with this introspection in place, it’s time for the college-bound high schooler to identify schools to visit. It’s a juncture in the process that Huffstetler said is ripe for discussion.

“To help refine your search further,” she stated, “ask as many questions as you need. There are no dumb ones. Asking questions will help you feel more comfortable and informed about your college decision.”

Answering them is one of Huffstetler’s responsibilities during fall and spring visitation season. It’s an exercise she looks forward to each year, welcoming potential students to the Gwynedd Valley campus as they audition sites for the next step in their educational journeys.

“My team of admissions counselors and I will be there to answer all questions and show you what it’s like to be a Griffin,” she concluded.

More information on enrollment at Gwynedd Mercy University is online.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Teacher shortages force some schools to change to four-day weeks for students

Schools across America are feeling the squeeze amid a national teacher shortage that is forcing some districts to downsize to a four-day week. Administrators from Texas to California have been beefing up their recruitment efforts to stay attractive to new hires by offering signing bonuses, holding multiple job fairs, targeting retirees, and even turning to uncertified candidates to fill the teacher gaps.
EDUCATION
lynnwoodtimes.com

Middle school sports returns for Marysville students

MARYSVILLE, Wash., September 7, 2022—This morning, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring, Marysville School District Superintendent Dr. Zac Robbins and Board Director Wade Rinehardt, Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County Executive Director Bill Tsoukalas, and YMCA of Snohomish County Executive Director Peyton Tune jointly announced a partnership to provide extracurricular sports programs to middle school students in the Marysville School District.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
verywellmind.com

Shifting the Conversation from “Learning Loss”

While it is not a new term, parents and educators have expressed concerns about “learning loss” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learning loss refers to when students forget or lose knowledge they previously gained in school as a result of missed or disrupted education. In 2020, online classrooms were...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

WVa university graduates' transcripts blocked after closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, putting her job at risk. She learned that Ohio Valley University, where she had graduated with a psychology degree in 2016, had not been returning transcript requests. She tried desperately to contact the school. She never heard back. Hundreds of graduates of the private Christian university in northwestern West Virginia — which abruptly closed in December 2021 and filed for bankruptcy — have found themselves in similar circumstances as they apply for jobs or other opportunities.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ask Me Anything#Gwynedd Mercy University#College#Tutor
todaysparent.com

Three reasons private schools appeal to parents

Seeking the best education for their child leads many parents to consider private schools. In addition to a collective reputation for high standards and producing successful graduates, private schools appeal to parents for a trio of reasons that encompass their core benefits: community, class size and curriculum. Community. Private schools...
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Teaching and the New Behaviorism

Teaching at an advanced level is more about finding the right response than reinforcing it. The repertoire precedes the consequence. Real learning goes beyond pigeons in Skinner boxes or sophomores remembering word lists. Operant conditioning is a procedure for controlling behavior, explored and exploited most notably by B. F. Skinner,...
EDUCATION
todaysparent.com

Guide to selecting the right private school

Deciding to send your child to a private school is the first step on an exciting educational journey. Still, the next step is often a lot more challenging: selecting which private school they’ll attend. “Choosing a school is a big, and sometimes emotional, decision for a family,” says Hilary...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
TheDailyBeast

Princeton Announces Free Tuition Plan for Families Making $100,000 or Less

The highly prestigious Princeton University has taken a monumental step towards making college affordable for its students. The Ivy League institution will now be free for families making under $100,000 a year, a huge price difference from its original $80,000 estimated yearly tuition. Previously, the university offered full financial aid for families earning under $65,000 a year. Now, students beginning at Princeton University in fall 2023 will be the first to benefit from the new scholarship. Even families with a net $150,000 income will be eligible for many financial support opportunities. In a news release, Princeton has estimated that nearly 25 percent of its students will now be covered completely by financial aid. “One of Princeton’s defining values is our commitment to ensure that talented students from all backgrounds can not only afford a Princeton education but can flourish on our campus and in the world beyond it,” President Christopher L. Eisgruber said. “These improvements to our aid packages, made possible by the sustained generosity of our alumni and friends, will enhance the experiences of students during their time at Princeton and their choices and impact after they graduate.”Read it at CNN
COLLEGES
marketplace.org

After years of just making it through, schools have chance to tackle learning loss

Schools in the U.S. are at a pivotal moment. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, out earlier this month from the Department of Education, found dramatic declines this year in both reading and math scores among 9 year olds compared to 2020. That’s the bad news. The good news is that districts have an unprecedented amount of money at their disposal to help kids make up lost ground.
EDUCATION
Chalkbeat

I wanted to show men coul teach elementary. Then I changed course.

I have always loved working with kids, and I long ago decided I wanted to be a teacher. Two years ago, when I was accepted into the teacher education program at Montclair State University, I decided to work toward a certification to teach kindergarten to sixth grade.I wanted to play a role in changing the way elementary education is viewed as an area where only female teachers work. I had reflected...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
US News and World Report

These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields

If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
COLLEGES
psychreg.org

There Is Pain on Clinical Placement for Female Nursing Students: Period

Going on clinical placement is challenging for both male and female nursing students. But I write here about female student nurses who go into clinical placements while juggling childcare, assessments, work and family alongside other responsibilities. You can only imagine how challenging it is to manage all this in the complex world that we live in. Now, add a mix of period pain.
HEALTH
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy