Franklin County, NC

chapelboro.com

Crash Between Bicyclist and Dump Truck Hospitalizes UNC Student

A UNC student sustained injuries Thursday afternoon from a collision with a dump truck, according to the university. The Daily Tar Heel reported a crash happened between a student on a bicycle and a turning dump truck shortly before 2 p.m. After the student was struck near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Pittsboro Street, they were later transported to the hospital, according to the student newspaper. UNC Media Relations confirmed the collision to Chapelboro on Friday, saying both the dump truck and bicycling student were traveling eastbound on Cameron Avenue before crashing during a right-hand turn.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

School dismissal delays traffic for second day

Wednesday afternoon brought a second day of headaches for drivers along Capital Boulevard in Youngsville, where the pick-up line for students heading home from a new school is causing miles of traffic back-ups. Reporter: Monica Casey.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
County
Franklin County, NC
WRAL News

Chatham leaders, schools, residents ready for the population boom that new companies will bring

The most recent census showed 80,000 people lived in Chatham County, a density of 112 people per square mile, about 10 percent that of Wake County. The announcement Friday of a new Wolfspeed semiconductor chip plant – the latest big project planned for the county and the largest in North Carolina history – will mean an addition of thousands of jobs, new residents, families, homes and drivers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Chapel Hill on Thursday night. The crash occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Perkins Drive. Chapel Hill officers showed up to the scene around 9:15 and learned someone was hit by a vehicle.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Cost of proposed Greater Triangle Commuter Rail increases

On Tuesday afternoon, Go Triangle staff presented results of a two year study about a proposed line which would run from West Durham all the way to Garner or Clayton. The presentation prompted a passionate discussion from Durham County Commissioners over the future of commuter rail – and the challenges this new transit faces.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
bladenonline.com

Train Stopping at N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH – It’s almost time for the N.C. State Fair and one of the most convenient ways to get there is by taking NC By Train. The N.C. State Fair runs Oct. 13 – 23. NC By Train will make stops at the fairgrounds, 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh, twice a day, 9:56 a.m. and 3:11 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Chase from Raleigh to Garner reaches up to 100 miles per hour

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Chase from Raleigh to Garner reaches up to 100 miles per hour. A man is in custody after a chase involving a stolen car reached...
GARNER, NC
WITN

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested

Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
DURHAM, NC

