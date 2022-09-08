Read full article on original website
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
Crash Between Bicyclist and Dump Truck Hospitalizes UNC Student
A UNC student sustained injuries Thursday afternoon from a collision with a dump truck, according to the university. The Daily Tar Heel reported a crash happened between a student on a bicycle and a turning dump truck shortly before 2 p.m. After the student was struck near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Pittsboro Street, they were later transported to the hospital, according to the student newspaper. UNC Media Relations confirmed the collision to Chapelboro on Friday, saying both the dump truck and bicycling student were traveling eastbound on Cameron Avenue before crashing during a right-hand turn.
School dismissal delays traffic for second day
Wednesday afternoon brought a second day of headaches for drivers along Capital Boulevard in Youngsville, where the pick-up line for students heading home from a new school is causing miles of traffic back-ups. Reporter: Monica Casey.
New K-12 charter school without staggered start times causes headache for Youngsville drivers, business owners
Wake Forest, N.C. — Traffic woes continued for drivers along Capital Boulevard in Youngsville, where the carpool line for students at a new charter school caused miles of traffic back-ups. Wake Preparatory Academy serves students kindergarten through 12th grade and everyone starts and finishes school at the same time,...
Chase involving stolen car reaches speeds up to 100 miles per hour in Wake County
Raleigh, N.C. — A man is in custody after a chase involving a stolen car reached up to 100 miles per hour on Friday night. State Highway Patrol said the chase started in Garner and went to Raleigh. The stolen car's driver also side-swiped two other cars near Avent Ferry Road and Gorman Street in Raleigh, according to SHP.
Chatham leaders, schools, residents ready for the population boom that new companies will bring
The most recent census showed 80,000 people lived in Chatham County, a density of 112 people per square mile, about 10 percent that of Wake County. The announcement Friday of a new Wolfspeed semiconductor chip plant – the latest big project planned for the county and the largest in North Carolina history – will mean an addition of thousands of jobs, new residents, families, homes and drivers.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Chapel Hill on Thursday night. The crash occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Perkins Drive. Chapel Hill officers showed up to the scene around 9:15 and learned someone was hit by a vehicle.
Chatham County's small towns and rural areas are about to see a population surge
Chatham County's small towns and rural areas are about to see a population surge. In 2020, about 80,000 people lived in Chatham County. That number could boom with the addition of three big manufacturing plants, but leaders say it is growth they have prepared for. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie...
Hundreds of new townhomes headed to eastern Durham after tense 4-3 City Council votes
The developer promised to make 3% of the units affordable. But residents say development is already causing them problems.
NC middle school principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
Durham police investigate shooting near MLK parkway
Video from the crime scene shows a car damaged by gunfire. Polie have not said whether or not the man shot and killed in Durham overnight was driving when he was killed.
Cost of proposed Greater Triangle Commuter Rail increases
On Tuesday afternoon, Go Triangle staff presented results of a two year study about a proposed line which would run from West Durham all the way to Garner or Clayton. The presentation prompted a passionate discussion from Durham County Commissioners over the future of commuter rail – and the challenges this new transit faces.
Train Stopping at N.C. State Fair
RALEIGH – It’s almost time for the N.C. State Fair and one of the most convenient ways to get there is by taking NC By Train. The N.C. State Fair runs Oct. 13 – 23. NC By Train will make stops at the fairgrounds, 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh, twice a day, 9:56 a.m. and 3:11 p.m.
Chase from Raleigh to Garner reaches up to 100 miles per hour
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Chase from Raleigh to Garner reaches up to 100 miles per hour. A man is in custody after a chase involving a stolen car reached...
Man killed in Durham shooting off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that killed a man along Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Video from WRAL's Breaking News Tracker shows a car with what appeared to be bullet holes crash on the side of the road into a ditch on Kent Lake Drive.
Wake County residents can now receive severe weather ReadyWake alerts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Wake County residents can now receive severe weather alerts for their area. Wake County Emergency Management said it is launching its new severe weather alerts feature on the ReadyWake Alerts system. You can sign-up to get alerts on your phone via a call or text, and you...
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
Teen felon and man busted in Durham rolling gunbattle through crime scene in late June, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen and a man are facing charges after a Durham shooting that led to two vehicles in a rolling gunbattle through a crime scene — triggering a shootout with police in late June, Durham police said Friday. The incident began as gunfire at...
Proposed development could bring more affordable housing to Braggtown neighborhood in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Proposed development could bring more affordable housing to Braggtown neighborhood in Durham. The Durham City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday about a proposed...
2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested
Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
