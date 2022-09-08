ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Emergency Services Looking to Hire New Geographic Information System Technician

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjNWK_0hmlFxBv00
Image via iStock

The organization is looking for someone who can direct communications in emergency situations.

Looking to begin a new career in the medical service field? The Bucks County Emergency Services is looking for a new hire.

The emergency services organization is looking for a new Geographic Information System Technician. According to a flyer that was posted online, those hired for the position will be able to coordinate GIS data and information for emergency services. Communications between state and local government entities will be required as well.

“As our primary GIS data administrator, you will coordinate data information-sharing efforts to provision 9 1 1 services and maintain accurate addressing databases,” the organization said on their Facebook page.

For all additional details on the open position, check out the listing on the Bucks county government’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
buckscountyherald.com

Hundreds of jobs available at Bucks County Fall Job Fair

Job seekers can meet and interact with hiring managers in person during the Bucks County Fall Job Fair Sept. 13, at Neshaminy Mall. Hosted by RecruitmentQueen, a Bucks County-based digital job board, the career fair features a wide array of positions in various industries, including health care, customer service, financial services, manufacturing, and more.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Upcoming PA Turnpike closings, I-476 Northeast extension

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- The PA Turnpike's Northeast Extension (I-476) will be closed northbound from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th to 4:30 a.m. to Sunday, September 11th between the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, Lehigh County. Then, the Northeast Extension (I-476)...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Fairless Hills-Based Nonprofit Packs 200 Backpacks With Snacks, Treats for Local Students

A local nonprofit recently worked with a major food market chain to supply Bucks County children with snacks and supplies for the new school year. United Way of Bucks County, headquartered in Fairless Hills, partnered with Giant Food Stores to pack 200 backpacks for local students. The organization is known for these back-to-school events that help students as they return for their fall semesters.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Gis Data
buckscountyherald.com

Rockhill Drive Ramp in Bensalem to close for two years

The ramp from Rockhill Drive at the Neshaminy Interchange to southbound U.S. 1 will close beginning Tuesday morning, September 13, for about two years for bridge construction in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use northbound U.S....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
sanatogapost.com

Bridge-That-Isn’t-There Still Attracts Commuters

BRIDGE BE GONE – Lower Pottsgrove’s Pruss Hill Road bridge no longer exists, having been removed in its entirety (at top) only days after the highway was officially closed (below) to traffic. It was regularly used as a shortcut between the U.S. Route 422 interchange at Sanatoga, and Gilbertsville and Boyertown. Its detour route relies in part on North Sanatoga Road. Pruss Hill residents, who have complained for years about the volume and speed of commuter traffic from Rupert Road west to North Pleasant View Road, had hoped they’d get some relief from the closure until a new bridge is installed by November. That hasn’t been the case. Social media posts during the past week claim as many as 15 drivers daily, on both sides of Sanatoga Creek, are ignoring “road closed” warnings and drive down to the bridge-that-isn’t-there, still looking to get across. They then turn around and sheepishly head back.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

Car lands on its roof in 248 crash

This vehicle landed on its roof after a crash involving several vehicles on Route 248 in Parryville on Friday night. State police at Lehighton responded to the crash.
PARRYVILLE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy