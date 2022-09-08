Bucks County Emergency Services Looking to Hire New Geographic Information System Technician

Image via iStock

The organization is looking for someone who can direct communications in emergency situations.

Looking to begin a new career in the medical service field? The Bucks County Emergency Services is looking for a new hire.

The emergency services organization is looking for a new Geographic Information System Technician. According to a flyer that was posted online, those hired for the position will be able to coordinate GIS data and information for emergency services. Communications between state and local government entities will be required as well.

“As our primary GIS data administrator, you will coordinate data information-sharing efforts to provision 9 1 1 services and maintain accurate addressing databases,” the organization said on their Facebook page.

For all additional details on the open position, check out the listing on the Bucks county government’s website.