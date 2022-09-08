Read full article on original website
Related
Laser Beam Sends Electricity Nearly 100 Feet Through the Air
New research has found that electrical power can be transmitted wirelessly up to 100 feet using lasers.
Velo3D Qualifies M300 Tool Steel for Use in Its Sapphire Family of Printers
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced that M300 tool steel, an ultra-low carbon alloy that delivers very high strength and hardness, is qualified for use in Sapphire printers. Velo3D has already seen extensive interest in the alloy from automotive manufacturers for use in high-pressure die cast inserts, injection molding, and other types of tooling. The first M300 parts printed on a Sapphire printer will be shown at IMTS 2022 in Chicago on Sept. 12-17 in booth #433031. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005184/en/ Engineer evaluating an M300 tool steel print of conformal cooled tooling and high pressure die casting inserts. These types of inserts are widely used to manufacture parts for the automotive industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at CEDIA 2022
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the residential market, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced its return to CEDIA 2022 to showcase its award-winning line of Aura professional grade work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #8039. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005043/en/ The Versa Mediabar combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne’s intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sierra Space and the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command to Develop Revolutionary High-Mach Systems for Terrestrial Point-to-Point Delivery
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the signing of a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense’s Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). The two organizations will work together to develop solutions using Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser ® spaceplanes, Shooting Star™ cargo modules, and on-orbit infrastructure that provides unique capabilities for precise, cost-effective and timely global delivery of Department of Defense logistics and personnel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005180/en/ Sierra Space has signed a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
ship-technology.com
DNV and partners to develop autonomous ship technology
The entities will carry out a joint study to deploy autonomous navigation systems on board ships. DNV has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), AVIKUS, and Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) for the development of autonomous ship technology. Under the multilateral MoU, the...
Nature.com
An integrated magneto-optic modulator for cryogenic applications
Superconducting circuits can operate at higher energy efficiencies than their room-temperature counterparts and have the potential to enable large-scale control and readout of quantum computers. However, the required interface with room-temperature electronics creates difficulties in scaling up such cryogenic systems. One option is to use optical fibres as a medium in conjunction with fast optical modulators that can be efficiently driven by electrical signals at low temperatures. However, as superconducting circuits are current operated with low impedances, they interface poorly with conventional electro-optical modulators. Here we report an integrated current-driven modulator that is based on the magneto-optic effect and can operate at temperatures as low as 4"‰K. The device combines a magneto-optic garnet crystal with a silicon waveguide resonator and integrates an electromagnet to modulate the refractive index of the garnet. The modulator offers data rates of up to 2"‰Gbps with an energy consumption below 4"‰pJ per bit of transferred information, which could be reduced to less than 50"‰fJ per bit by replacing dissipative electrodes with superconductors and optimizing the geometric parameters.
Comments / 0