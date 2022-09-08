Tech Startup, Owned by Bucks County Natives, Allows You To Sell Your Car With Ease

Image via Motobyo at technical.ly.

Motobyo, a Horsham-based tech platform, puts 30 years’ of used-car transaction experience at the convenient disposal of its users, both buyers and sellers. Paige Gross looked under the hood of its capabilities for technical.ly.

Company cofounder George Lekas, of Doylestown, is a dealership veteran who has seen countless used-car sellers drive for-sale vehicles to him to unload, after months of personal attempts to market them.

Two impediments seemed to consistently scotch the transactions: buyer distrust of a private seller and the specter of incomplete car history.

He then folded his industry knowledge about these hesitancies into a tech platform designed to address them. The tech enables sellers to get a quote on a car, list it, and access ancillary services like insurance, escrow accounts, and transportation quotes.

In collaboration with Ron Averett, of Warminster, an e-commerce startup pro, Lekas launched Motobyo in 2019. The timing may have been fortuitous, as national supply-chain slowdowns stalled new car sales and jump-started the used-car market.

“You are guaranteed a sale of your car,” said Lekas. “We are creating a marketplace where two people — the buyer and seller — can be successful.”

Readers interested in kicking the tires of Motobyo can find more about it at technical.ly.