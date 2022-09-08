Senator from Bucks County Secures $200,000 in State Funds for Famous Museum in Doylestown

Image via Lower Bucks Times

A well-known Bucks County politician has secured a large sum of state funds for a popular museum in Doylestown. Staff writers at the Lower Bucks Times wrote about the recent funds.

Senator Steve Santarsiero, partnering with Fonthill Castle, recently secured a state grant for site improvements to the historic property of the Mercer Museum in Doylestown.

The large sum of funds will be used to study the property in order to apply the needed renovations to the building, which was built back in 1912.

“The Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle are real treasures that we are fortunate to have right here in Doylestown, and encompass a diverse and fascinating collection of art, history and culture,” said Senator Santarsiero.

Originally the home of Henry Mercer, the property is now used to display his collection of tiles and prints. It is also used as a community gathering space for local events.

“The Bucks County Historical Society is grateful for this opportunity to enhance Fonthill Castle’s 60-plus acres in the heart of Doylestown,” said Kyle McKoy, the society’s president and CEO.

