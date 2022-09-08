ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Senator from Bucks County Secures $200,000 in State Funds for Famous Museum in Doylestown

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vt9ED_0hmlFVfh00
Image via Lower Bucks Times

A well-known Bucks County politician has secured a large sum of state funds for a popular museum in Doylestown. Staff writers at the Lower Bucks Times wrote about the recent funds.

Senator Steve Santarsiero, partnering with Fonthill Castle, recently secured a state grant for site improvements to the historic property of the Mercer Museum in Doylestown.

The large sum of funds will be used to study the property in order to apply the needed renovations to the building, which was built back in 1912.

“The Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle are real treasures that we are fortunate to have right here in Doylestown, and encompass a diverse and fascinating collection of art, history and culture,” said Senator Santarsiero.

Originally the home of Henry Mercer, the property is now used to display his collection of tiles and prints. It is also used as a community gathering space for local events.

“The Bucks County Historical Society is grateful for this opportunity to enhance Fonthill Castle’s 60-plus acres in the heart of Doylestown,” said Kyle McKoy, the society’s president and CEO.

Read more about the recent funds for Fonthill Castle at Lower Bucks Times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Doylestown, PA
Government
BUCKSCO.Today

Three Bucks County Homes Among the Most Expensive Home Sales in Philadelphia Metro Area in 2022

The three homes are all located in the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Bucks County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Local Events#State Funds#Politics State#Politics Local#The Lower Bucks Times
BUCKSCO.Today

See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs

Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
BUCKSCO.Today

Health Care Organization With Bucks County Ties To Potentially Buy New Jersey Medical Center

The potential deal would allow Capital Health to expand their reach to patients all across the area.Image via John George at the Philadelphia Business Journal. A New Jersey medical center could potentially be bought up by a health care organization with centers in Bucks County. John George wrote about the upcoming additions to their hospitals for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy