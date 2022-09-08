ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

UPDATE: Jacksonville woman with autism found safe

By Rich Jones
 2 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE: Selina Hampton has been located safe, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman with autism in the East Arlington area.

23-year-old Selina Hampton was last seen around 8:30 pm Wednesday near 2100 The Woods Drive E. - near Atlantic and Hodges.

She was wearing a gray and white sparkly sweater and flower-print leggings. Police say Hampton was riding a black scooter when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

