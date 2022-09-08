Read full article on original website
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ
There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
975thefanatic.com
4 New Jersey Farms to Visit This Fall
I love the fall, although fall in our area is usually a mixture of summer, followed by a couple days of fall, followed by second summer, and then it gets cold. Fall also means football season is back which makes it difficult to convince my husband that we should go apple or pumpkin picking over a weekend, haha. When we do make plans to go we like to spend an afternoon at a farm collecting apples, going on a hayride, wine tasting, and eating apple cider donuts.
Still more questions than answers for UDHS parents as Upper Darby beats Penncrest
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A high school football team is without a home because of turf trouble. As the Upper Darby Royals kicked off against Penncrest in Media, there are still a lot of questions about the whole situation.Throughout the Delaware Valley, these are the sights and the sounds of Friday night lights, high school football in all its glory.Sadly, for the boys on the Upper Darby High School football team, they'll experience no such joy and raucous atmosphere at home this season. Their new home field isn't safe, the school district says.At Upper Darby's game in Media against Penncrest...
Iconic Jewelry Designer Lisi Lerch Opens 1st Store in Villanova
Lisi Lerch, the jewelry and accessories designer entrepreneur from Newtown Square has opened her first store, Lisi Lerch Bungalow, in Villanova, writes Diane Oliva for Main Line Tonight. “I never intended to have a brick-and-mortar store. But we moved the company’s offices from my house to Villanova. I’m a little...
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
Aramark adds new snack called "Philly Jawns" to Lincoln Financial Field menu
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new treat to snack on at Lincoln Financial Field when the season kicks off. They're called "Philly Jawns," and listen to the mashup used to make them.They're beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes topped with Dunkin' Macchiato cereal. Then, they're served with Rita's Wild Black Cherry Ice Barbecue Sauce.If you want to taste a Philly Jawn, you'll find them in Section 138 at the Linc.
Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down
Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service
Stella of New Hope,the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13,from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.
Beloved South Jersey restaurateur dies suddenly
Glenn Keen owned and operated Cucina Carini with his wife Paula since 1995. If you went in for a nice dinner in their cozy Italian restaurant or just stopped at the counter for one of their take-out pizzas, the first person you usually saw was Glenn. I've known Glenn for...
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
Hiker's guide: When fall foliage is expected to peak in Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crisp mornings, hot cups of coffee or tea, bonfires, cozy clothing, and don't forget lacing up the hiking boots. It's only early September but the sadness of long beach days coming to an end has been replaced with the thought of cool, fall morning hikes.While hiking is a year-round activity, the beauty of hiking in the fall includes chasing the vibrant color-changing leaves along the trails across the Philadelphia region. For those chasing fall foliage, the Smoky Mountains released their annual Fall Foliage Prediction Map estimating when the foliage will be at its peak across the country. According to the...
Budding burger chain lands in N.J.
BurgerFi, a growing burger concept, is readying to open a New Jersey eatery. The burger chain’s newest restaurant will open in Cherry Hill on Friday, Sept. 9.
Full-Time Pickleball Instructor Hired at the Upper Main Line YMCA
In August, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine welcomed Tim Irwin to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn to lead its pickleball program. Irwin has previously worked for the organization in a part-time capacity and will now transition into a full-time role, as requests for programming and private lessons have continued to skyrocket.
Prepare Your Tastebuds For A Delicious New Restaurant Coming To New Jersey
Are you always trying to keep track of what's popular in the culinary world while also checking out all of the latest spots opening around the Garden State?. I feel like New Jersey is experiencing an explosion of new restaurants, chains, and eateries. I'm really excited about some, like the...
Buena Onda Radnor Joins 23 Other Restaurants Opening in Region
It was a quiet summer for restaurants, with the warmer months not seeing many new restaurant openings. That’s about to change, however, with September as 23 new restaurants will either open or will plan to open soon in the Philadelphia region, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Just Seen At These Mercer County, NJ Shops
Dave Portnoy was just in Mercer County, NJ reviewing some pizza for Barstool Pizza reviews. If you aren’t entirely sure what this is, Dave Portnoy is the founder and president of Barstool Sports. Barstool is a pop culture and sports company that has millions of followers on social media...
Princeton to give full-rides to students whose families make $100K or less
Princeton University students whose families earn $100,000 or less will likely attend the Ivy League school for free. The university will pay for tuition, room and board for many students as part of its new financial aid program, according to an announcement Thursday. Previously, only students whose household income was $65,000 or less qualified for the full aid package.
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Steve Martorano, "the most famous cook that nobody knows," is coming home to Philly with the announcement that "Martorano’s Prime" is planned for Rivers Casino Philadelphia. This will be the acclaimed cook’s first restaurant in his hometown.
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
4 Philly-Area Schools Ranked Among Top 100 Colleges in U.S. by Forbes
The University of Pennsylvania is again ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, the. Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The West Philadelphia school lands at No. 10 in the 2022 rankings, dropping one spot from last year. The Forbes list ranks 500 colleges and...
