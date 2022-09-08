ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

94.5 PST

This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ

There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
975thefanatic.com

4 New Jersey Farms to Visit This Fall

I love the fall, although fall in our area is usually a mixture of summer, followed by a couple days of fall, followed by second summer, and then it gets cold. Fall also means football season is back which makes it difficult to convince my husband that we should go apple or pumpkin picking over a weekend, haha. When we do make plans to go we like to spend an afternoon at a farm collecting apples, going on a hayride, wine tasting, and eating apple cider donuts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Still more questions than answers for UDHS parents as Upper Darby beats Penncrest

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A high school football team is without a home because of turf trouble. As the Upper Darby Royals kicked off against Penncrest in Media, there are still a lot of questions about the whole situation.Throughout the Delaware Valley, these are the sights and the sounds of Friday night lights, high school football in all its glory.Sadly, for the boys on the Upper Darby High School football team, they'll experience no such joy and raucous atmosphere at home this season. Their new home field isn't safe, the school district says.At Upper Darby's game in Media against Penncrest...
UPPER DARBY, PA
DELCO.Today

Iconic Jewelry Designer Lisi Lerch Opens 1st Store in Villanova

Lisi Lerch, the jewelry and accessories designer entrepreneur from Newtown Square has opened her first store, Lisi Lerch Bungalow, in Villanova, writes Diane Oliva for Main Line Tonight. “I never intended to have a brick-and-mortar store. But we moved the company’s offices from my house to Villanova. I’m a little...
VILLANOVA, PA
CBS Philly

Aramark adds new snack called "Philly Jawns" to Lincoln Financial Field menu

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new treat to snack on at Lincoln Financial Field when the season kicks off. They're called "Philly Jawns," and listen to the mashup used to make them.They're beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes topped with Dunkin' Macchiato cereal. Then, they're served with Rita's Wild Black Cherry Ice Barbecue Sauce.If you want to taste a Philly Jawn, you'll find them in Section 138 at the Linc.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down

Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
VILLANOVA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service

Stella of New Hope,the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13,from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.
NEW HOPE, PA
VISTA.Today

Full-Time Pickleball Instructor Hired at the Upper Main Line YMCA

In August, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine welcomed Tim Irwin to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn to lead its pickleball program. Irwin has previously worked for the organization in a part-time capacity and will now transition into a full-time role, as requests for programming and private lessons have continued to skyrocket.
BERWYN, PA
NJ.com

Princeton to give full-rides to students whose families make $100K or less

Princeton University students whose families earn $100,000 or less will likely attend the Ivy League school for free. The university will pay for tuition, room and board for many students as part of its new financial aid program, according to an announcement Thursday. Previously, only students whose household income was $65,000 or less qualified for the full aid package.
PRINCETON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am

When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

