FDA: Bad baby formula sold in PA

By Jonathan Renforth
 2 days ago

(WKBN)- The FDA is warning parents to steer clear of a product that claims to be baby formula.

The FDA said in a press r e lease that Mother’s Touch, which is sold in Pennsylvania and online, doesn’t have at least seven necessary nutrients.

It’s also not been properly tested or made in compliance with federal regulations.

Parents, if you have it, throw it out, and call a doctor if your baby is sick.

