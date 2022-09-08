The Lincoln Center: An Activity to Help Counselors Set Realistic Expectations – Pt. 2: The Circle of Influence

Read full article on original website
With Neumann University Expansion Comes Plans for a Hotel
Neumann University is planning an on-campus hotel as a revenue generator, part of a 15-year master plan to diversify the university’s sources of income, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The university acquired 60 acres in Aston last June from the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia which...
Penn State Great Valley to Host Open House, Panel Discussion on September 20
The Penn State Great Valley School of Graduate Professional Studies will host an open house and panel discussion Sept. 20, 5 to 6:30 p.m., in its Conference Center that includes a discussion of career rut. The Center is located at 30 East Swedesford Road in Malvern. The first part of...
MedicalXpress
Ballroom dance training promotes empathy
Ballroom dance is a form of art and sport that helps improve sensorimotor skills, cognitive levels and emotional communication. To achieve high-level performance, dancers need to collaborate, imitate, and actively interact with their dance partners through long-term training. In this way, they are continually involved in understanding and sharing their partner's thoughts and feelings—this is what we call empathy.
