Greenbelt, MD

Shooting in Columbia Heights and Truxton Circle Last Night

“Good Evening. 3D is currently investigating a Shooting at 14th & Irving St NW. An Adult Male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital in stable non-life threatening condition. At this time we believe this was a targeted event after a dispute.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

BPD: 21-year-old injured in overnight shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 21-year-old man walked into a hospital after being shot overnight. According to police, just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting. At the hospital, officers discovered a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Central District Detectives are investigating...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say

A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Silver Spring Man Charged with Attempted Murder, Assault

Abdulfata Sani, 20, of Silver Spring was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a July 12 shooting at the Dash In gas station in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. Sani also was charged with first-degree assault and use of a firearm...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation

A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
BALTIMORE, MD
Teenager arrested for armed carjacking in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a 16-year-old teenager for committing an armed carjacking in the early hours of Wednesday. Police first responded to Baltimore Avenue around 1:45 a.m. for the carjacking. The victim, who was not injured, told police that two suspects held them at gunpoint in a parking lot and said […]
LAUREL, MD
Man shot, killed outside Stafford County apartment complex

STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities say a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Stafford County. The shooting was reported Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on Declaration Drive. When officers arrived they found a man in front of the apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home

The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
‘Positive Influence': Prince George's Teen Who Went to Jail Says Intervention Turned His Life Around

When the clock strikes 11:59 p.m. Friday, police in Prince George's County, Maryland, will begin enforcing a curfew for children 16 and younger. The curfew is the county's response to a months-long spike in crime involving teens and children. But some say the curfew isn't the answer to the problem and won't do much for kids who come from low-income or broken households.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Man On The Loose After Robbing Glen Burnie Checkers

A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The suspect reportedly entered the Checkers at 1417 Crain Highway around 12:55 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, and pulled out a handgun before demanding cash, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
