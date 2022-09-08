Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Police: 13-year-old arrested, charged after several shots fired at group of middle school boys
GREENBELT, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday after allegedly firing shots at a group of middle-school-aged boys as they were walking home from school in Greenbelt, according to police. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Greenbelt Police were called to Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, less than a mile...
popville.com
Shooting in Columbia Heights and Truxton Circle Last Night
“Good Evening. 3D is currently investigating a Shooting at 14th & Irving St NW. An Adult Male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital in stable non-life threatening condition. At this time we believe this was a targeted event after a dispute.
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: 21-year-old injured in overnight shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 21-year-old man walked into a hospital after being shot overnight. According to police, just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting. At the hospital, officers discovered a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Central District Detectives are investigating...
Knife-Wielding Teen Arrested After Chasing Victim At Brooklyn Dollar Store
A Baltimore teenager has been arrested after chasing a victim with a knife in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. The 17-year-old boy allegedly got into an argument with the 27-year-old victim that turned physical at the Family Dollar at 5009 Ritchie Highway around 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say
A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Man Charged with Attempted Murder, Assault
Abdulfata Sani, 20, of Silver Spring was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a July 12 shooting at the Dash In gas station in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. Sani also was charged with first-degree assault and use of a firearm...
Police Impersonator Sentenced For Assault During Robbery Of Man, Mother In Bryans Road
It will be a decade behind bars for a man with a violent history who posed as a police officer in a tactical vest and robbed a Maryland family at gunpoint, Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced. Suitland resident Clyde William Peterson, 52, has been sentenced to...
Middle Schoolers Shot At While Walking Home in Greenbelt City
Greenbelt City, MD – the Greenbelt City Police Department today reports that a group of...
Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation
A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
Caught On Camera: Cop Car Stolen From D.C. Police Headquarters
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man stole a Washington D.C. Metro Police car on Sunday morning...
39 Year-Old Man Charged In D.C. Homicide
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department Major Crash Investigations Unit has made...
Teenager arrested for armed carjacking in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a 16-year-old teenager for committing an armed carjacking in the early hours of Wednesday. Police first responded to Baltimore Avenue around 1:45 a.m. for the carjacking. The victim, who was not injured, told police that two suspects held them at gunpoint in a parking lot and said […]
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed outside Stafford County apartment complex
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities say a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Stafford County. The shooting was reported Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on Declaration Drive. When officers arrived they found a man in front of the apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to...
Man admits to killing mother of child accused of disposing baby's body in dumpster
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022. A 45-year-old D.C. man pleaded guilty Thursday to the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this year in Northeast D.C., according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The case was sparked after Carl Jones, the accused man, went to...
Three Shot, 30 Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. A 30...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home
The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
NBC Washington
‘Positive Influence': Prince George's Teen Who Went to Jail Says Intervention Turned His Life Around
When the clock strikes 11:59 p.m. Friday, police in Prince George's County, Maryland, will begin enforcing a curfew for children 16 and younger. The curfew is the county's response to a months-long spike in crime involving teens and children. But some say the curfew isn't the answer to the problem and won't do much for kids who come from low-income or broken households.
Man On The Loose After Robbing Glen Burnie Checkers
A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The suspect reportedly entered the Checkers at 1417 Crain Highway around 12:55 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, and pulled out a handgun before demanding cash, according to Anne Arundel County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Police ask for public's help to identify suspect in question in northeast fatal shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that took place in august in northeast Baltimore. Homicide detectives say they are looking for information related to a shooting in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive on...
Silver Alert Continued For Elderly Man Who Disappeared From Prince George's County
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old man who disappeared in Prince George's County several days ago, authorities say. Andrew Lee was last seen in the 4000 block of Forestville Road in Forestville around 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Lee is described...
