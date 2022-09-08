These four new bars and dining areas around the Main Line feature specialty cocktails, elevated food service and fun ambiances. Jon and Jeanine Amani did more than just revamp their popular corner BYOB after Ida plowed through Downingtown. They expanded it upwards. “Jon and I were always looking for a small, cozy yet upscale bar to go to,” says Jeanine. “And since we couldn’t find any in the area that fit that bill, we decided to create our own.”

DOWNINGTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO