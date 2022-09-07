Stewart Melvin Buttars, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on September 4, 2022, in Logan, Utah, after a long and full life. He was born December 3, 1928, in Logan, Utah, to Benjamin Charles Buttars and Laura Susannah Griffiths. He served in the Northern States mission where he met Lera Jenkins, his future wife of 64 years, who was also serving a mission there. Following their missions, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 28, 1952. Stewart has gone to join his beloved wife, Lera, who passed away six years ago, and his firstborn daughter, Lana (Steve) Archibald, who passed away three years ago (both from pancreatic cancer). He is survived by five of his six children: Valerie Donohoe, Jan (Tom) Hatch, Beverly (Kim) Yates, Nancy (Bryce) Hawkins, and Rhet (Sandy) Buttars; by two sisters, Elma Walker and LaReen Carly; by a brother, Clint Buttars, and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It is hard to imagine life without him- and though our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that he is with many of his loved ones, and that we will one day be reunited. We are so grateful for the cherished memories and life lessons we have because of his exemplary life. The siblings wish to publicly thank their sisters, Valerie Donohoe and Nancy Hawkins, who lovingly cared for our dad during the last few years of his life. Their tender care was truly appreciated. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Preston 10th Ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Monday, September 19, 2022 from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Clarkston Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO