Herald-Journal
Sylvia T Hansen
Sylvia Thompson Hansen, 91, from Lewiston, Utah passed away September 3, 2022 in Smithfield, Utah at Birch Creek Assisted Living. She was born October 12, 1930 in Clarkston, Utah to Kenneth and Peru (Jardine) Thompson. She married Dale Hansen on June 2, 1947 in the Logan Temple. They moved to Lewiston, Utah where they had a dairy farm. Later in their marriage they sold their milk cows and started racing thoroughbred horses. They spent about 20 years racing in Canada and 20 years in Arizona. Sylvia missed her home and family but loved the horses and working at the track with Dale. She met many of her lifelong friends at the races.
Herald-Journal
Sheldon Sant Coburn
Sheldon Sant Coburn 9/23/1953 - 9/5/2022 Sheldon Sant Coburn, 68, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022, from cancer, at his home in Treasureton, Idaho with his loving wife at his side. He was born September 23, 1953, in Preston, Idaho to Mary Alice Sant and Cecil Lawrence Coburn. He was the 10th of 11 children. He grew up and attended school in Preston, graduating from Preston High School.
Herald-Journal
North Logan, Hyde Park announce new police chief
The cities of North Logan and Hyde Park have announced a new police chief. Kent Goodrich, who served the bulk of his career with the Utah Highway Patrol, is slated to take the reins of the North Park Police Department later this month, according to a news release from North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson on Friday.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Dominant wins for Green Canyon, Preston and West Side
It was the breakthrough a pair of local high school football programs were hoping for, plus another kept its epic winning streak intact. Green Canyon and Preston earned their first victories of the season and in convincing fashion, to boot, while West Side rolled to a 46-20 triumph over 3A Marsh Valley on Friday in Dayton. In the process, Idaho’s three-time defending 2A state champions extended their winning streak to 35.
Herald-Journal
September brings annual Cache County salmon run
Among wildlife enthusiasts, Utah is known for migrating birds and majestic mammals including deer, elk, moose and bighorn sheep. Salmon runs? Not so much — but those who know where these runs happen go to see this iconic ritual in the state every year as summer transitions into fall, including one location in Cache County.
Herald-Journal
Cache Valley local brings tentative plans for sporting complex, pro baseball in Providence
Alex Bearnson, a local realtor and property manager, is in the early stages of bringing an event complex, “north of 100 acres,” to Cache Valley. The tentative plan for the complex would allow space for concerts, sporting events and other activities for the community. Providence City Manager Ryan...
Herald-Journal
Buttars, Stewart Melvin
Stewart Melvin Buttars, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on September 4, 2022, in Logan, Utah, after a long and full life. He was born December 3, 1928, in Logan, Utah, to Benjamin Charles Buttars and Laura Susannah Griffiths. He served in the Northern States mission where he met Lera Jenkins, his future wife of 64 years, who was also serving a mission there. Following their missions, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 28, 1952. Stewart has gone to join his beloved wife, Lera, who passed away six years ago, and his firstborn daughter, Lana (Steve) Archibald, who passed away three years ago (both from pancreatic cancer). He is survived by five of his six children: Valerie Donohoe, Jan (Tom) Hatch, Beverly (Kim) Yates, Nancy (Bryce) Hawkins, and Rhet (Sandy) Buttars; by two sisters, Elma Walker and LaReen Carly; by a brother, Clint Buttars, and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It is hard to imagine life without him- and though our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that he is with many of his loved ones, and that we will one day be reunited. We are so grateful for the cherished memories and life lessons we have because of his exemplary life. The siblings wish to publicly thank their sisters, Valerie Donohoe and Nancy Hawkins, who lovingly cared for our dad during the last few years of his life. Their tender care was truly appreciated. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Preston 10th Ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Monday, September 19, 2022 from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Clarkston Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Worthen Jr., Jack Bower
Jack Bower Worthen, Jr. passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home in Millville, UT. He was born October 2, 1933, in Salt Lake City, UT to Jack Bower Worthen, Sr. and Erma Jarrell. He graduated from Davis High School. Jack served in the US Air Force from 1950-1953 and again from 1955-1979. He retired in 1979 after 28 years of service. He married Grace L. Pyle in September of 1956 and they had seven children: Mark Worthen (Shelly), UT; Kimberly (Tom) Hewson, AZ; Gary (Jamie) Worthen, UT; Jeffery Worthen, HI; Michael Worthen, HI; Michelle (Bill) Smith , CA. He was preceeded in death by his son David Worthen. They were later divorced in 1975. On June 1, 1979 Jack was married to Bonnie Stauffer Darley. Throughout his life Jack was active in the LDS Church, serving in various capacities. In his free time Jack enjoyed building his home and doing ceramics. Jack is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Mark, Kimberly, Gary, Jeffery, Michael, and Michelle; stepchildren, Katreena (Denis) Davis, Reed Bryce (Loralee) Darley, and Teresa (Jim) Liechty; and five sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, son, two brothers and three sisters. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12 noon at Providence Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd, River Heights, UT.
Herald-Journal
Not cool enough for school: CCSD parents raise concerns
Cache County School District kept its regular school schedule over the past week despite the intense heat that swept through Cache Valley, leaving some parents concerned. According to Campbell Scientific’s weather station’s website, high temperatures in Logan reached above 98 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Herald-Journal
Former Preston, Soda Springs girls coach faces 20 counts of rape
SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt, who also once coached at Preston High School, has been charged with 20 counts of rape, court records show. Recently unsealed court records reveal more information about the charges Schvaneveldt faces after the Soda Springs...
Herald-Journal
Logan schools making many positive moves
I am writing on behalf of a group of teachers to highlight some of the great things that are happening in Logan City School District (LCSD). While there is not space here to discuss all the changes that have occurred in LCSD over the past seven years under the leadership of our superintendent, Frank Schofield, all of these changes are supported by research and are geared toward helping students have the best possible chance to succeed in school.
Herald-Journal
LoToJa Classic turns 40 this Saturday
Meager beginnings have turned into a well-known annual cycling event that will be celebrating 40 years this weekend. The LoToJa Classic turns 40 as more than 1,500 cyclists will race or ride 203 miles from Logan to Wyoming’s Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Just seven riders rode in the first event, held in 1983.
Herald-Journal
Pitcher, Arlene (Woolf)
Arlene Woolf Pitcher, 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at her home in Logan. A complete obituary may be found at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
Herald-Journal
Thompson, Carlos Eugene
Thompson Carlos Eugene Thompson 91 Logan passed away September 9, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A full obituary will appear in next week's paper. www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Smith, Dale Theron
Smith Dale Theron Smith 79 River Heights passed away September 4, 2022. Go to www.allenmortuaries.com for more information. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Hunter, William Edward "Ted"
Hunter William "Ted" Edward Hunter 89 Logan passed away September 7, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary can be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.net .
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Grizzlies rally past Bobcats on the road
SMITHFIELD — Logan went into enemy territory on Friday with the mindset of an old-fashioned football game won in the trenches, and the Grizzles pounded their way to a 20-16 victory over Sky View to open Region 11 play. Logan head coach Bart Bowen credited the win to his...
Herald-Journal
On home turf: Logan High School field closure lifted for Homecoming
A school tradition has been saved. Although continuing construction delays on a new track at Logan High School will keep the school’s football team off its home field for two more games this season, special allowances will be made so the Grizzlies can host their Homecoming game and festivities at Crimson Field before turning it back over to work crews.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Wolves improve to 6-0 in Region 11 duals
The Region 11 regular season is already past the halfway point and Green Canyon’s girls tennis team has yet to falter.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies host Wildcats, aim to get back on track
It’s been 22 years since the Aggies have lost to a team that competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. Utah State will try to make it 15 straight victories against FCS opponents when it hosts Weber State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium. The opening kickoff from Merlin Olsen Field is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the non-conference game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network.
