Baton Rouge, LA

Video: Wasted LSU fan walks onto field midgame

An oblivious fan wandered onto the field during LSU’s big win over Southern on Saturday, producing an odd event at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Southern had a 3rd-down play in their territory against the Tigers. Just as the Jaguars were getting their play set, the fan slowly strolled through the end zone. The fan made it to the 5-yard line by the time the ball was snapped. He stopped around the 10-yard line, put his hands on his waist, and admired the view in front of him.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

It's clear that Brian Kelly chose the right LSU quarterback

Brian Kelly chose wisely. The LSU head coach didn’t select a starting quarterback until a week before the season opener. He didn’t reveal his choice until opening day. Finally, we learned that Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels had won the job over redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier in what was described as a very close competition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener

LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

IN FOCUS: LSU Coach Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly came to LSU to fulfill one mission: graduate champions. In order do that, he had to rebuild a roster, assemble a staff, and establish a new standard of excellence. It doesn’t start with X’s and O’s, and it certainly doesn’t happen overnight. It’s about...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O Girlfriend Photo

It's good to be Ed Orgeron these days. The former LSU Tigers head football coach got nearly $20 million when he was fired by the Baton Rouge, La. program shortly after winning a national championship. Now, Coach O is enjoying life as a divorced, recently fired college football coach. Life...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Final: LSU Tigers beat Southern Jaguars 65-17

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers take home the win against the Southern Jaguars 65-17. The LSU offense came out the gates fast as quarterback Jayden Daniels rushes for an 18 yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 7-0 over Southern. The ground game continues on LSU's next possession. Former...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU student arrested after walking onto field, threatening police during Southern game

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was issued a summons after walking onto the field and threatening police during the first half of the Southern game Saturday night. LSU officials said Marwan Okeil strolled out onto the Death Valley field while the Tigers and Jaguars were playing around 7 p.m. Stadium security officers were able to take Okeil down and transport him to the LSU Police Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Mike the Tiger, Shaq statues vandalized at LSU campus overnight

BATON ROUGE - Just a day before what's expected to be one of the largest tailgates in Baton Rouge history, statues honoring Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal—as well as other locations around Tiger Stadium—were spray-painted in a late-night act of vandalism. An LSU spokesperson told WBRZ that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's Game Day Photo Went Viral

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne enjoyed her college football Saturday. The famous college gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, enjoyed LSU's home game on Saturday. Dunne, who's benefited from college sports' Name, Image and Likeness rules, took to her Instagram Story with the photo. The LSU Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Video: Inside the LSU's $28 Million Football Facility

This is a new one he put out today or yesterday. He did do one a couple of years ago but I don’t think it showed the football facility, just the nutrition center. If it was 3 years old how would they be talking about Coach Kelly? Lol. 8...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
