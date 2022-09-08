Read full article on original website
WTH? Louisiana Woman Hides In Box To Rob Dentist Office
There are some things you just can't make up, and this is one of those stories. Seriously, if "America's Dumbest Criminals" was still airing this video would be perfect for the show. KLFY Lafayette reported a female resident used a life-sized, rectangle cardboard box, to block security cameras at a local dentist's office from recording her break-in.
