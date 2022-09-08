Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
If “The Money Right” Gervonta Davis Willing To Revisit Isaac Cruz Rematch
The normally intimidating aura of Gervonta Davis did nothing to unnerve Isaac Cruz. Although the powerful southpaw would eke out a close unanimous decision victory against the Mexican product during their December of 2021 showdown, the 24-year-old Cruz has done his best to lure him back into the ring. Just...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder should be suspended for latest “murder cheat” comments
Deontay Wilder should face sanctions for his latest unfathomable comments on potentially killing one of his opponents. On more than one occasion in the past, Wilder has stated he “wants a body” on his record and can legally try to kill someone inside the ropes. This latest outburst...
Boxing Scene
Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning
In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
Tyson Fury urges Anthony Joshua to ‘give the fans what they want’ in fresh call-out
Tyson Fury has called on Anthony Joshua to “give the fans what they want” and face him at last.Former world champion Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Oleksandr Usyk last month, suffering a second straight points loss to the unbeaten Ukrainian.Fury last fought in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC title. Earlier this week, Fury surprisingly rekindled the possibility of a fight with Joshua before the year is up before proposing a 60-40 purse split in his own favour.A date of 26 November or 3 December appears...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: When Choi Fight Couldn't Happen, I Told My Team 'Go Get Me Mikaela'
Alycia Baumgardner never doubted that her next fight would be a title unification bout. The reigning WBC junior lightweight titlist was confidently but cautiously looking to the future throughout fight week leading to her April 16 win over former unified featherweight champ Edith Soledad Matthysse, Next in her sights was a targeted showdown with WBA titleholder Hyun Mi Choi, after which point she planned to face IBF/WBO champ Mikaela Mayer for the undisputed crown.
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall Card In Limbo Due To Death Of Queen Elizabeth II, Period Of Mourning
What has been billed as the most meaningful women’s match in British boxing history is, at the very least, in limbo. The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday and the United Kingdom’s official mourning period very well could cause a postponement of the showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall. Shields (12-0, 2 KOs), of Flint, Michigan, and Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs), of Hartlepool, England, are scheduled to headline an all-women’s card Saturday night at O2 Arena in London.
Boxing Scene
Mayer: I Consider This The Undisputed Fight, Feel Like The Fans See It That Way As Well
Mikaela Mayer will be fine with a win over Alycia Baumgardner as final confirmation of ruling the 130-pound division. The highly anticipated Mayer-Baumgardner showdown will officially come one belt short of undisputed championship status. The lone holdout is the WBA, which is currently in possession of Hyun Mi Choi. Both fighters have attempted to secure a fight with the unbeaten, two-division titlist, though most experts regard their head-on collision as the division’s true championship.
Boxing Scene
Harry Garside Suffers Hand Injury, Withdraws From Gallen Card
A hand injury has unfortunately forced Harry Garside to withdraw from his upcoming Australian Lightweight title defence against Miles Zalewski scheduled for Thursday September 15 at Nissan Arena in Brisbane. Garside, who aggravated the injury during a recent training session, is disappointed that he will not be fit to fight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: The fight that was on, off and now on again
In August of 2021, we were all going to Saudi Arabia for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua. Then it was called off.Today we are all hoping that we are going to Cardiff at some point in December for the latest proposed meeting between Fury and Joshua. That could change tonight, it could change in the morning. It might even become fact. I doubt it.Welcome to the wild world of boxing promoting and dreams, which is a twilight zone of hype, hope, prayers, lies and excesses. According to everybody the split in purse has been agreed and that in the...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall - Heated Face-Off in London
A special fight deserves a special build-up, so BOXXER chartered a vessel to take bitter rivals Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields - plus a host of British media - down the Thames river for open workouts and staredowns in the shadow of the iconic London Tower Bridge. (photos by Lawrence Lustig)
Boxing Scene
Diaz-Zepeda Moves To October 29, To Land At Pechanga Arena In San Diego
Yet another date change has come with the Joseph Diaz-William Zepeda fight. The latest update also comes with a home for the terrific lightweight crossroads bout. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Diaz-Zepeda will now take place on October 29 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The latest shift—which was confirmed by Golden Boy Promotions on Thursday—marks the third unique date attached to the fight, which has moved from November 5 to November 19, back to November 5 and now on the last weekend of October.
Boxing Scene
Shields Applauds Taylor-Serrano; Considers Fight With Marshall Biggest In Women’s Boxing
Claressa Shields realized as she sat ringside April 30 that she was involved in something special for women’s boxing. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano delivered one of the fan-friendliest fights Shields can remember among women. A raucous crowd in excess of 19,000 at Madison Square Garden in New York made the event even more memorable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Lenier Pero Will Now Train With Veteran Coach Bob Santos
Unbeaten heavyweight contender Lenier Pero will now be training in Las Vegas under the guidance of veteran trainer Bob Santos. The fast rising Cuban southpaw will also be retaining the services of legendary Cuban coach Pedro Roque. “I am very excited to be coming to the boxing capital of the...
Boxing Scene
Canelo on Likelihood of Stopping Golovkin To The Body: 'A Lot. It’s One of My Best Punches'
Canelo Alvarez has repeatedly vowed to end his rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin with a knockout, and it may happen, he says, courtesy of one of his signature punches. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, will defend his belts against Kazakhstan’s Golovkin on Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena on DAZN pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene
Mary Spencer Knocks Out Cynthia Lozano In 63 Seconds on Mbilli-Ware Undercard
Mary Spencer knew it would be a race to the top after turning pro just last summer and just four months shy of her 37th birthday. She didn’t waste any time in her most recent performance. On a night where every preceding bout went to the scorecards, Spencer provided...
Boxing Scene
Zepeda-Prograis: WBC Confirms Receipt Of Ten-Percent Deposit From MarvNation For Vacant Title Fight
Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis still await a confirmed date and location for their upcoming vacant WBC junior welterweight title fight. For now, the promotional company of record has done its part to retain the rights to the terrific matchup. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that MarvNation Promotions has satisfied the initial...
Boxing Scene
Arum Doubts Joshua, Hearn Want To Make Fury Fight - Hearn Responds
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has serious doubts about the desire of Anthony Joshua's handlers to finalize a year-end showdown. Earlier this week, Fury pitched a 60-40 monetary split to Joshua to fight in a year-end clash. Joshua is coming off back to...
Boxing Scene
Bernard Torres: It Was Close, Could Have Gone Either Way - Don't Agree With 97-92 Card
Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino’s Grand Ballroom - Frency Fortunato showed off his boxing skills, power and grit to hold off a late rally from the well-conditioned and aggressive Bernard Angelo Torres to capture a split decision in a 10-round featherweight bout. Fortunato, who dropped the southpaw...
Boxing Scene
Roiman Villa Drops, Out-Points Janelson Bocachica In Eight-Round ‘ShoBox’ Opener
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey – Roiman Villa won on points for the first time in 26 professional fights Friday night, but the knockout artist also established himself as a welterweight worth watching. Venezuela’s Villa dropped previously unbeaten Janelson Bocachica in the second round and beat him by unanimous decision...
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Embraces The Idea of Fury vs. Joshua Showdown
World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman has embraced the possibility of a fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former unified beltholder Anthony Joshua. Joshua is coming off back to back decision losses to IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Even with the defeats, Sulaiman likes...
Comments / 0