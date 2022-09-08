ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – $475 million in tax relief coming for low income New Yorkers and families. Governor Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement today as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to ease the strain of inflation and improve affordability. Roughly 1.8 million people will receive direct assistance from the New York Department of Taxation and Finance. Those who received an Empire State Child Credit or Earned Income Credit on their state 2021 tax returns will receive the payment by the end of October. No action is needed, the checks will be mailed automatically. Officials estimate the program will provide an average payment of $270 per eligible recipient.

