Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police
Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
Sources Say Canada Stabbing Spree Suspect Made Final ‘Goodbye’ Trip After Rampage
Multiple sources close to the ongoing manhunt for Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in the stabbing rampage that killed 11 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, say he made a final trip to the city of Regina with the intention of seeing friends and family members there in the hours after the horrific attacks.According to one of the sources source involved in the investigation into the horrific slayings in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Myles Sanderson made a three-hour trip across the wide-open Canadian prairie—in broad daylight, on one of the...
Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies soon after arrest
TORONTO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve was arrested on Wednesday, then lapsed into unexplained "medical distress" and died soon after at a hospital, police said.
Canada: police trio charged with manslaughter over shooting death of 18-month-old
Three police officers in Canada have been charged with manslaughter in the death of an 18-month-old boy, nearly two years after he was killed by police gunfire. Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, announced the charges on Wednesday afternoon. Three constables with the Ontario provincial police – Nathan...
buzzfeednews.com
The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested
The suspect who allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend on a street in California has been arrested, police said Friday. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, 27, outside her apartment around 11:50 a.m. Thursday during a domestic dispute in the Bay Area city of San Carlos.
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
Wendy’s worker charged with murder after customer, 67, is punched and dies
A Wendy’s employee in Arizona has been charged with murder after he sucker-punched a 67-year-old customer, a blow that knocked the man to the ground and resulted in his death days later, police said. The employee, Antoine Kendrick, 35, of Prescott, had been working the service counter July 26...
Three found dead in home including a child after police called to ‘hostage situation’
A CHILD and two adults have been found dead inside a home following a frantic call to police. Officials attempted to make contact with those inside the Michigan home during what they believed to be a hostage situation involving four children and one adult. After several unsuccessful attempts at contact...
Outrage ensues after video tells students to avoid calling the police if witnessing a violent attack
Outrage ensues after video tells students to avoid calling the police if witnessing a violent attack.
Wisconsin man charged in 1992 double homicide after DNA sample from traffic stop tied him to the crime scene, court document shows
A Wisconsin man was arrested and charged in the 1992 killings of two people after his DNA was obtained during a traffic stop last month and matched evidence from the crime scene, according to a criminal complaint.
Teens Arrested After 14-Year-Old Is Killed While Making TikTok Video
Aaliyah Salazar, a 14-year-old girl in Colorado, was fatally shot in the head while making a TikTok, and police are looking to the video for clues. According to an arrest affidavit, police in Monte Vista say Aaliyah was dancing in the video with someone “in the background fiddling with something.” It was a gun belonging to the teen’s boyfriend, the affidavit states. Two teens have since been arrested for reckless manslaughter and possession of handgun by a juvenile in connection with Aaliyah’s death. Emiliano Vargas, the 21-year-old boyfriend, was also arrested and charged with providing or permitting a teen to possess a gun. According to the affidavit, one of the teens allegedly told the police that she saw the other point and shoot at Aaliyah, suggesting it could have been an accident. Aaliyah’s family, however, say they believe it was intentional. Read it at 9News
Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.
Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.
Man accused of acting as lookout during prison killing of notorious crime boss Whitey Bulger to stay locked up until trial
A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, a federal judge ruled Monday. Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
Missing California Woman Jolissa Fuentes’ Disappearance Now A 'Criminal Matter,' Police Say
Authorities are considering the possibility of foul play in the case of a missing 22-year-old California woman who vanished earlier this month. Jolissa Nicole Fuentes was reported missing from Selma, California — 15 miles southeast of Fresno — on Aug. 7 when family members were unable to reach her after she attended a party the night before. Fuentes was last seen buying some items at an AM/PM gas station at around 4:00 a.m., according to police.
1-year-old dies after father intentionally left him in hot car, police say
An Ohio father faces charges in the death of his 1-year-old son after he intentionally left the baby in a hot car, police said.
Complex
22-Year-Old Student Fatally Shot by Woman Who Posed as Stranded Driver, Police Say
22-year-old Adam Simjee from Apopka, Florida was fatally shot by a woman who he stopped to help after she posed as a stranded driver in Alabama. As reported by WBRC, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the student and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Mikayla Paulus, pulled over to help a woman who claimed that her car wouldn’t start on Aug. 14. The couple were students at the University of Central Florida, and were driving through Talladega National Forest when the woman, Yasmine Hider, flagged them down. The woman pulled a gun on the couple, and forced them to walk into the woods. Simjee pulled out his own gun during the incident, and they exchanged gunfire, police said.
German diplomat flees Brazil a day before prosecutors charged him with the murder of his Belgian husband - as surveillance footage shows him stumbling outside apartment hours before he was found dead
A German diplomat fled from Brazil a day before prosecutors indicted him for the murder of his Belgian husband of 23 years. Uwe Herbert Hahn, a consul in Rio de Janeiro, is accused of murdering his husband, Walter Biot, at their beachside home in Ipanema on August 5 with a blow to the back of the head. Hahn has claimed that his husband suffered a fatal head injury after tripping and falling over a rug in their apartment.
‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out
The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
BBC
Three Canadian police charged in toddler shooting death
Three Canadian police officers have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-month-old child in November 2020. The charges were announced following a nearly two year investigation by Ontario police watchdog, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). The boy, Jameson Shapiro, was killed when police shot at the truck driven...
