ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
California Business
State
Ohio State
Long Beach, CA
Business
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Society
Local
California Cars
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brothers And Sisters#Business Industry#Linus Business#Logistics Industry#Martinez#Npr
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES
102.5 The Bone

Help wanted: Amtrak to fill 4,000 jobs

Amtrak is in need of workers and to help fill the void, the rail company is holding several hiring events and career fairs across the country. Amtrak made the announcement this week in a news release that it will be concentrating its searches in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami, Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
NPR

Special Master Disagreement, California Weather, Charles Proclaimed King

The Justice Department and former President Trump's legal team offer different names for special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and disagree over a timeline. California has an extreme weather week: raging wildfires, flash floods, scorching heat, and a tropical storm. The UK continues to mourn Queen Elizabeth as her son is formally proclaimed King Charles III in London.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
AGRICULTURE
NPR

Humans are no longer the line judges at the U.S. Open

Electronic line judging has replaced humans at the U.S. Open. But the voices making calls are real people, recorded with varying levels of urgency to sell the call, depending on how close the shot is. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The U.S. Open tennis tournament wraps up with final matches this weekend....
SPORTS
NPR

How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile

Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at the age of 96. CAROLINE BEATTIE: She's just an amazing woman that's gone through so many different, amazing things in this world and tragedies, too. And she's rose above them all, right to the day she died.
U.K.
NPR

Advocates look to credit card companies to track suspect gun sales

A growing number of politicians and advocates for tighter gun regulations aren't just asking for change from the government. They want credit card companies to play a part, too. Samantha Max of member station WNYC explains how. SAMANTHA MAX, BYLINE: When you buy something with a credit card, the card...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy