Michigan State

NPR

Ukraine is fighting both a physical and cyber war against Russia

Today, Ukrainian forces entered a key transportation and supply hub for the Russian military, a move even Russia's defense ministry confirmed. It follows a rapid advance by Ukrainian forces to retake ground in the northeastern part of the country. It could signal an important turning point in this six-month-old conflict, where Ukraine has been forced to defend itself against both conventional warfare and a more recent phenomenon, cyberattack. That's where we turn now.
NPR

What they're saying in Russia about Ukraine's advances

We're going to begin this hour with what appears to have been a major victory for Ukraine over the weekend. Amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian forces withdrew from several key cities in Ukraine's northeast. Given how hard Russian leaders have worked to control the narrative about the war, especially at home, we thought it important to hear just what is being said about this in Russia. So we're joined now by NPR's Charles Maynes in Moscow. Charles, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR

Ukraine makes surprise advances in the east; Russian-held nuclear reactor powers down

Ukrainian forces have broken through Russia's front lines in the east, retaking strategic towns and territory in a surprise counteroffensive. Meanwhile, the operator of the nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, controlled by Russia and at the center of a lot of international concern, announced it's powering down the final working reactor at the plant. NPR's Elissa Nadworny joins us from Dnipro, Ukraine.
NPR

Xi-Putin meeting marks a closer relationship between the 2 global powers

President Xi Jinping is traveling outside China for the first time since the start of the pandemic. He'll meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a security forum meeting in Uzbekistan. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The leader of China, Xi Jinping, is preparing to make his first trip out of his...
The Independent

Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow shells ‘densely populated’ Kharkiv

Ukraine forces continued to push forwards and recapture invaded territory – even reaching the Russian border in one area – officials said on Monday, as criticism of the war grew louder in Russia.Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns in the northeast of the country with Kyiv claiming its troops had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours. Russia acknowledged it was abandoning Izium, its main stronghold in the area.As the seven-month-long war entered a seemingly critical phase, Russian forces responded by attacking power stations and other critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, plunging thousands of people in cities...
NPR

How Biden's judicial record could affect the country's courts

President Biden has appointed a record number of federal judges. NPR's Michel Martin asks former federal prosecutor and legal expert David Lat how those efforts could shape the courts for generations. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. President Biden has appointed a record number of judges to the federal bench so far, more...
NPR

Politics chat: State courts v. legislatures on election laws; Same-sex marriage bill

We take a look at the battle between state courts and legislatures on who sets election rules, as well as the pending Senate vote on a same-sex marriage bill. The midterm elections are more than two months away, but the groundwork is already being laid for a fight on virtually every aspect of the elections, from redistricting to who gets to vote and more. We're joined by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
NPR

Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election

Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR

Justice Dept. and Trump lawyers dispute how the Mar-A-Lago special master should work

The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump have made their proposals over how to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. They disagree on a lot. And in court documents filed last night, both parties submitted names for who they would like to see oversee the process and how that person would work. NPR's Deepa Shivaram joins us now. Deepa, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR

Are federal judges more likely to side with presidents who appoint them?

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with professor Neal Devins of William and Mary School of Law about whether federal judges side with the presidents who appoint them. The judge overseeing the handling of government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last month has drawn scrutiny from the media and the legal profession. Judge Aileen Cannon is overseeing a case that focuses on former President Donald Trump, and yet she was nominated by Trump in his last year in office. Here to discuss the relationship between judges and politics is Neal Devins, a professor at the William & Mary Law School. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR

Teenage Afghan girls are defying the Taliban with a secret book club

In a secret book club, teenage Afghan girls find solace in "The Diary of A Young Girl," by Anne Frank, as the Taliban bans them attending school and curbs their rights. In the year since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, they have tried to restrict the education and curiosity of girls. They've banned girls from high school and told them to cover up and stay home. But in one secret book club in Kabul, Afghan girls have connected to another girl, from another time and place, who was forced to live her own life in secret. NPR's Diaa Hadid has the story.
NPR

Brazil's presidential election will determine the fate of deforestation in the Amazon

NPR's Ayesha Rasco talks to journalist Gustavo Faleiros about the deforestation of the Amazon and how the results of Brazil's presidential election could affect it. Under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon has skyrocketed. But there's a presidential election in October and leading the polls is former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who says he will fight deforestation, and now activists say they fear loggers, ranchers and miners are racing to illegally clear new sections of forests before Lula could take office. Joining us from Sao Paulo to discuss is Gustavo Faleiros, a journalist with the Pulitzer Center's Rainforest Investigations Network. Welcome to the program.
NPR

The complicated history of the British commonwealth

The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some critics have pointed out, remembrances may not feel complete without acknowledging the impact of British colonialism, especially on countries in Africa and in the Caribbean. Matthew J. Smith is a professor of history at University College London and director of the school's Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
