Read full article on original website
Related
Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say
A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
Russian intelligence knew that Ukrainians would not welcome Russia, but still told the Kremlin they would, report says
Russian officials had intelligence that Ukrainians would not welcome invasion by Russia, but intelligence officials still told the Kremlin that they would, The Washington Post reported. Polls conducted for Russia's security service, the FSB, before the February 24 invasion showed that Ukrainians would oppose a Russia invasion and that a...
Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn
Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukraine HIMARS Eyeing New Russian Convoy Near Kherson, Crimea—Official
Sergey Khlan said the push by Ukrainian forces will lead to "the end of the occupation of the Kherson region."
Russian Officials Who Plotted To Overthrow Putin Summoned by Police
Russia's parliament passed legislation in March imposing jail terms of up to 15 years for intentionally spreading "fake" news about the country's army.
Ukraine Claims 200 Russian Soldiers Killed in Kherson Counter-Offensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Russian soldiers defending Kherson to "run away" if they want to live.
Russian paratrooper flees to France and seeks political asylum after his online account of Putin's shambolic Ukraine invasion makes him a target for Kremlin reprisals
A Russian paratrooper has fled to France and is now seeking political asylum after his online account of Vladimir Putin's shambolic invasion of Ukraine painted a target on his back for Kremlin reprisals. Pavel Filatyev was a member of a supposed 'elite' parachute regiment that stormed the southern port city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Russia 'Humiliated' by Ukraine, U.S. HIMARS Around Kherson: U.K. Author
Louise Mensch, a former Conservative member of Britain's parliament, described it as "the greatest tactical success in modern military history."
Ukrainians Cheer Russia's Defeats After General Told Putin They Backed War
Videos reportedly show dozens of Ukrainians waving to troops liberating areas from Russian forces.
Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Putin Would Nuke NATO to Defend Russian Speakers in Baltics, Ally Suggests
Vladimir Solovyov told the Russia-1 program "Full Contact" that if the alliance got involved, "we will have no pity for them."
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
The U.K. Defense Ministry does not believe training exercises launched Thursday by Belarus indicate that the country is preparing for direct war involvement.
Russia Gives Clearest Indication Yet That Kherson Defense is Not Going Well
Citing a "security situation" in Kherson, a Kremlin-installed leader said a planned referendum on joining Russia has been "paused."
Ukraine says it downs Russian missiles, UN pushes for nuclear plant's safety
KYIV/VIENNA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces shot down five Russian cruise missiles on Tuesday, most of them in the south, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but he made no mention of a new military success in the east hinted at by officials earlier.
Russian Proxy Leader Reportedly Flees Amid Ukraine’s Kherson Counteroffensive
A day after Ukraine announced that its long-awaited counteroffensive to take back the southern Kherson region had begun, unconfirmed reports have emerged of several villages being liberated—and at least one Russian proxy leader of the region fleeing to safety in Russia. Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of Kherson, was...
Ukraine Army Penetrates Russian Defenses by Over 30 Miles in Offensive—Kyiv
Ukrainian troops are pushing Putin's troops back with a counteroffensive north of Kharkiv, reportedly inflicting heavy losses.
Putin's Call for More Troops Shows Russia 'in Trouble' in Ukraine: Hertling
Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Mark Hertling said Saturday that the Russian president's order comes as his "units on the frontline are at very low strengths."
Washington Examiner
Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
Comments / 0