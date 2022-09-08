Times Square is known for lighting the night with its many electric and electronic displays, to where it feels like daytime when it’s the middle of the night. However, the heart of Manhattan had nothing on Rihanna when she hit up Nobu Downtown on Tuesday (Sept. 6). While Rihanna, 34, normally outshines everyone – like a diamond in the sky – her neon yellow streetwear outfit practically glowed in the dark. The chic oversized look featured a baggy top, matching pants, some black shoes, and a sparkly red purse. Rihanna complemented the outfit with a pair of shades – because she is cool enough to wear sunglasses after dark.

