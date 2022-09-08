Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Debuts Curtain Bangs In Major Hair Transformation
Fall is here, and Rihanna has started off the season of hair transformations. The superstar and Fenty mogul was spotted wearing a gorgeous new hairstyle during a midnight outing with friends in NYC last night. For her new hair transformation, Rihanna added long bangs to her trademark long black hairstyle, with the piece-y fringe falling between her eyes and on the sides of her forehead.
thezoereport.com
Rihanna’s Date-Night Look Touched On All The Maximalist Notes
As Rihanna has settled into motherhood, she’s given her fans a glimpse at her very cool off-duty mom style. Since giving birth to her first child, the singer has stepped out in unforgettable statement ensembles — she recently wore Y/Project over-the-knee boots for date night and a deconstructed button-down for a late-night walk around New York City. Now, the star is adding another eye-catching look to her list of fun, new-mom outfits. For a dinner with A$AP Rocky in Manhattan, Rihanna wore adidas x Gucci clogs. She confirmed that the quirky ‘70s-style shoe can feel on-trend, and even edgy, when styled properly.
Rihanna’s Clogs Have a Sporty Twist
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rihanna is the undisputed queen of sporty-chic style. Whether in a tailored Vetements tracksuit and thigh-high boots, or an oversized Martine Rose parka over a minidress worn with crystal-embellished stilettos, the pop sensation has a knack for pulling off unlikely pairings when it comes to her wardrobe.
We Can’t ‘Calm Down’ After Seeing The Denim Bustier Top Selena Gomez Wore In Her Music Video Teaser— Hello, Curves
Selenators assemble! Selena Gomez, 30, not only just dropped a new jam, but also showed off her incredible figure in a sultry bustier top in the music video teaser. This week, Gomez shared a clip from the video for “Calm Down,” her collaborative reggae pop-infused track with Nigerian rapper Rema, in a post for her 43 million TikTok followers.
Selena Gomez Wears a Denim Corset in the Teaser for Her New Music Video
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez, I will not calm down—no matter how many times you (or Taylor Swift) ask me to via song. The 30-year-old just...
Kim Kardashian Adds Subtle Sparkles to Gray Catsuit With Embellished Balenciaga Bag for Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Launch Party
Kim Kardashian had a standout fashion moment while supporting her sister Kendall Jenner. The reality star-turned-entrepreneur wore a gray halterneck catsuit at the second annual 8.18 party in the Little Beach House Malibu in Los Angeles, where she celebrated the launch of Eight Reserve, the latest premium Añejo to be added to Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand. She paired the look with a mini silver sequined Balenciaga hourglass bag and knee-high green boots by Yeezy.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereRed...
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo
Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
Lori Harvey Slays In A Fendi Trench Coat At NYFW
Lori Harvey looked fabulous in a Fendi trench coat during New York Fashion Week!
PopSugar
Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season
Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
Vogue
Inside Kate Moss's Handbag
In the latest episode of British Vogue’s In The Bag, Kate Moss shares all the essentials that she packs into her Hermès Birkin. They include a lighter that’s attached to her Chanel purse (“don’t lose your lighter”), dry shampoo and a photograph of her daughter, Lila, at Disneyland when she was younger.
Dior Most Downloaded Brand From Fall ’22 Shows
This is Dior’s year — at least as it relates to downloadable style images. In a report released Tuesday by Launchmetrics, the French fashion brand amassed 13,681 downloads for the fall ’22 season. Nipping at its heels was Chanel with 11,920 downloads and Valentino with 10,425 unique downloads.More from WWDA Look Back at Marc BohanDior Couture Fall 2022Inside Dior's Post-Show Dinner on Avenue Montaigne But don’t count the Americans out completely. When it comes to average number of downloads per image, Michael Kors led the pack with 37.7 downloads, above Bottega Veneta with 34.8, McQueen with 34.6, Chanel with 34 and Burberry...
Rihanna Glows In Oversized Neon Sweatsuit For NYC Dinner 4 Months After Giving Birth
Times Square is known for lighting the night with its many electric and electronic displays, to where it feels like daytime when it’s the middle of the night. However, the heart of Manhattan had nothing on Rihanna when she hit up Nobu Downtown on Tuesday (Sept. 6). While Rihanna, 34, normally outshines everyone – like a diamond in the sky – her neon yellow streetwear outfit practically glowed in the dark. The chic oversized look featured a baggy top, matching pants, some black shoes, and a sparkly red purse. Rihanna complemented the outfit with a pair of shades – because she is cool enough to wear sunglasses after dark.
Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats Are the Shoes to Be Seen in This Autumn
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dainty, satin-clad ballet slippers might not be the first thing you expect to see padding their way down an autumn/winter runway, yet Miu Miu paid no heed to weather constrictions and struck gold with its ballet-inspired pumps, which are fast becoming the shoe to be seen in this season.
Cynthia Erivo Gleamed In An Ombre Christian Dior Gown At The ‘Pinocchio’ Premiere
Cynthia Erivo owns the red carpet.
Lori Harvey Is Ready To Take NYFW By Storm With Her Killer Style
Lori Harvey is on the scene for New York Fashion Week and is already showing off her killer style.
BET
TELFAR Announces Pop-Up Bag Sale During NYFW
Looking to get your hands on a Telfar Shopping Bag in any color or size? Or another for your collection? Mark September 11 on your calendar. Rather than taking to the runway for a show during New York Fashion Week, the coveted brand is ascending on the legendary Rainbow clothing in Brooklyn for a one-day shopping extravaganza. On the 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., those looking to buy a Shopping Bag can purchase up to five in any size and color.
Kris Jenner Suits Up in Checkerboard Prints & Sharp Boots For James Corden’s Lie Detector Hot Seat With Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner took a sharp approach to fashion while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last night with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner. For the occasion, the media mogul and momager put a trendy twist on sophisticated style moment. Kris wore a black and white checkered suit. The ensemble consisted of a blazer and matching trousers. Underneath, she was wearing a white top that included a black bow at the center with sheer and lace detailing. Completing Jenner’s look was a pair of black leather pointy boots. The shoe style had a triangular pointed toe and sat atop...
