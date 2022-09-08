ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

London TV Screenings Sets 17 Distributors & 2023 Dates; Mediaset/ZDF German Cop Dramas; Bavaria Fiction Hire – Global Briefs

By Max Goldbart and Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9gsS_0hmlAzmK00

London TV Screenings Sets 17 Distributors & 2023 Dates

The annual London TV Screenings distributor gathering has set dates, with 17 distributors joining founder members All3Media International , Banijay Rights , Entertainment One, Fremantle and ITV Studios from Monday 27 February to March 3. The third event gives numerous distributors the chance to showcase catalogs to buyers via a series of events a few weeks prior to Mip TV in Cannes. Joining the five founding members are Abacus Media Rights, About Premium Content, Beyond Rights, Blue Ant Media, Bossanova Media, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, FIFTH SEASON, Hat Trick International, Keshet International, NBCUniversalFormats, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, Red Arrow Studios International, STUDIOCANAL, TVF International Warner Bros. International Television Production. More than 15 events took place last year and the Screenings were attended by the likes of Aidan Turner and Michael McIntyre. For the first two days, the London Screenings will come up against rival BBC Studios Showcase, which is moving next year from Liverpool to London and returning in-person after two years virtual. “In 2022, The London TV Screenings cemented its position as a key, in-person destination for the global content community,” said a London Screenings spokesman. “Attendees are now guaranteed a completely London-based schedule packed full of sessions in which they will see and hear everything they need to know to make the right investments in programming for the year ahead.”

Mediaset España Acquires German Cop Dramas From ZDF Studios

Spanish broadcaster Mediaset España has acquired exclusive local free-TV and non-exclusive SVoD rights for two ZDF crime series. The deal with ZDF Studios comprises eight seasons of Heldt – A Date with Justice and seasons 17 to 19 of SOKO Leipzig and includes rights for Andorra. Heldt , which comes from Sony Pictures Cologne, is billed as “a very modern crime drama with a good dose of humour featuring a rogue detective who always gets his man.” It has previously sold to clients such as Amazon Prime Video in Europe and RAI Cinema as well as Apple, Google and iTunes amongst others for German-speaking territories. SOKO Leipzig , produced by UFA Fiction, is set in eastern Germany, and follows a ultra-committed and highly professional homicide squad. Fox Channels Int and RAI CInema for Italy, IMMS (Canada and USA) and Amazon (Europe) have previously acquired it, with CET 21 buying format rights for Slovakia and Czech Republic.

Bavaria Fiction Hires ITV Studios Exec

Bavaria Fiction had hired ITV Studios’ Jonas Baur as an executive producer at its Munich and Berlin. He will join on October 1, with a remit including serial format development and production. At the Germany company, Baur will report to Marcus Ammon, Managing Director Content. While at ITV Studios’ German arm, Baur produced TV movie Die Tänzerin und der Gangster for Sat.1. Prior to that, he held various positions at UFA Serial Drama, working there for more than 20 years on programs such as Spotlight , Sterne für Berlin , Verbotene Liebe and telenovela Verliebt in Berlin . “”The development and production of long-running series are among the most difficult and at the same time most fulfilling tasks in fictional storytelling,” he said. “That hasn’t changed in the 25 years I’ve been doing this job. And it remains exciting, because new market participants and ever-changing conditions make us constantly rethink narrative and production methods and find new ways of working.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Big Deal’: U.S. Version Of Irish Variety Competition Series In The Works At Fox As ‘Fame Or Fortune’

EXCLUSIVE: A variety competition format first trialed in Ireland as part of Fox’s international formats fund is on its way to the U.S. The Big Deal, which aired on Ireland’s Virgin Media Television as the first show to come out of the Fox Alternative Entertainment scheme, is now in the works for Fox in the States. Fox Day @ TCA: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Deadline understands that it will be known as Fame or Fortune in the U.S. and it is currently in the development stage. The six-part series features variety acts performing for the judges, with each offered a deal to either accept a...
WORLD
Deadline

Netflix Greenlights Japanese Drama Series On Last Remaining Ninjas In Modern Times From ‘Man From Reno’s Dave Boyle

Netflix has greenlit a Japanese drama series about the last ninjas to remain in modern times. Man From Reno director Dave Boyle is behind House of Ninjas, which will air in 2024 and is based on a story by Kento Kaku, Yoshiaki Murao and Takafumi Imai. The series will tell the story of the Tawara family, the last ninja family that abandoned its roots after an incident took place, who must take on the greatest crisis in Japanese history, threatening to shake the nation to its core. Ninjas have been an area of fascination over the centuries and, as shown in the program, the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Claire Danes To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series ‘Full Circle’

Claire Danes has been tapped as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio re-teams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. 2022 HBO Max Series & Pilot Orders Danes is believed to be playing a Manhattan attorney running her father’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

Shark Thriller From ‘Prayer Before Dawn’ Scribe Underway In Belgium; Germany, France, Spain, Italy & Lat Am Among Pre-Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Director Joachim Hedén (Breaking Surface) is underway in Belgium on shark attack thriller The Last Breath, written by Nick Saltrese (Prayer Before Dawn). The survival thriller follows five college friends who go scuba diving into a recently uncovered WWII shipwreck in the British Virgin Islands, where they find themselves trapped by great white sharks. Above is a first look image from the movie. The film will be led by an ensemble cast including Jack Parr (Peaky Blinders), Kim Spearman (As I Am) and Erin Mullen alongside Julian Sands (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo). Hedén’s collaborator on Breaking Surface, Eric Börjeson...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mediaset#Distributor#Zdf#Bavaria#All3media International#Fremantle#Itv Studios#Mip Tv#Abacus Media Rights#Hat Trick International#Keshet International#The London Screenings#Bbc Studios Showcase
Deadline

‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Reality Series Rebooted At Fox

Fox is breeding another reality series reboot. The network is bringing back dating format Farmer Wants a Wife. The series is based on a British format developed by American Idol producer Fremantle and a U.S. adaptation previously aired on The CW in 2008. Fox Day @ TCA: Deadline’s Complete Coverage The show is centered around a group of farmers that are presented with women from the city and they must choose one to be their spouse. Fox’s new take is produced by Fremantle-backed Eureka, which is on an unscripted tear with series such as ABC’s Holy Moley and CBS’ upcoming The Real Love Boat. The...
TV SERIES
Deadline

David A. Arnold Dies: Comedian, ‘Fuller House’ Writer & ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Creator Was 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who headlined two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer/producer on the Fuller House reboot, died today, Sept. 7. He was 54. The Arnold family issued a statement confirming the death. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision At Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II is unwell in her Balmoral home and is under medical supervision. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” The Queen’s immediate family members have been informed and her son Prince Charles is with her at Balmoral. Her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry are on the way to see her with wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle along with Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and daughter Princess Anne. Harry and Meghan were supposed...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

William, Prince Of Wales Releases Statement Of Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II – “The World Lost A Leader, I Lost A Grandmother”

William, Prince of Wales has released a moving statement about the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and how her guidance to him throughout his life will help him in his new role. He’s also pledged his full support to his father, the new King Charles III. Prince William was at his father’s side this morning as the new monarch was officially proclaimed King Charles III. This afternoon, he took to Instagram, where he posted this statement of tribute. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) More from DeadlineKing Charles III Is Officially Proclaimed In Historic Ceremony, Televised For First Time Ever - WatchKing Charles III Vows To Serve With "Loyalty, Respect, And Love" In First Address; Says "My Beloved Mother Was An Inspiration"New King: Charles III To Address British Subjects Today, Following Death Of HM Queen Elizabeth IIBest of DeadlineNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & MoreThe Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who've Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV'Blonde' Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”

French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Bernard Shaw Dies: First Chief Anchor At CNN’s Launch Was 82

Bernard Shaw, the first chief anchor for CNN who helped lead breaking news coverage for more than 20 years, has died. Shaw died Wednesday of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19, his family announced in a statement to the network. He was 82. From CNN’s launch on June 1, 1980, Shaw delivered to viewers breaking news in a warm voice and matter-of-fact style, helping the upstart 24-hour news network gain stature against its broadcast rivals. That was evident when he anchored coverage of the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan in 1981, a breaking news event that established CNN as a reliable outlet to...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Dies: UK’s Longest-Serving Monarch Was 96

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96. The royal, who was the world’s second longest-serving monarch after ruling for 70 years, will be replaced by her son Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales. She is survived by Charles and her other three children, Andrew, Anne and Edward; along with grandchildren including Prince William, who is now second in line to the throne, and Prince Harry, who lives in the U.S. Her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, died in 2021 at age 99. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery One of the world’s most highly-respected heads of state, Queen Elizabeth...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Has Died: What Comes Next?

Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s second-longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at age 96, prompting the media to begin preparing for Operation London Bridge. That is the official plan, also known as London Bridge Is Down, for what will happen in the UK following her death. Deadline understands that major news organizations have been in preparation mode for months, since the Queen first showed signs of ill health, with planning meetings at some networks quietly going from monthly to weekly. Buckingham Palace has never given an on-the-record briefing on next steps following the Queen’s death, but it gives regular off-record briefings to allow the...
U.K.
Deadline

BBC Suspends Schedule As Concerns Grow Over Queen’s Health; UK Broadcasters Cut Into Programs To Relay News

UPDATE 2.05pm BST/6.05am PST: The BBC has now suspended flagship network BBC One’s schedule until 6pm local time as coverage of the Queen’s medical condition continues. BBC Two is now playing BBC One’s planned schedule and the other main UK terrestrial channels — ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 — have all run special reports on the Queen’s condition. The Royal Family, including the U.S.-based Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who has been in the UK, are traveling to her home in Scotland. The Duchess of Sussex Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate have not travelled north, it is being reported. Earlier...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Bob Iger Predicts A Reckoning For Streaming Services, Linear TV Death, “Smaller” & “Scarred” Movie Industry

“I don’t think all streamers are created equal, “ Bob Iger bluntly said today at the 2022 Code Conference. “I don’t think they’ll all make it.” “There will be haves and have nots,” the former House of Mouse boss added, predictably praising Disney+, Netflix, and the “deep pockets” of Apple and Amazon. “I’m not going to make predictions about the others, Iger went on to say, leaving the likes of HBO Max and Peacock dangling in the wind. Fox Day @ TCA: Deadline’s Complete Coverage If survival of the streaming fittest was on the casually attired ex-CEO’s mind on Wednesday,  so was the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Filmmaker Sally El Hosaini On Why She Decided To Make A Mighty Splash With ‘The Swimmers’ – Toronto QA

EXCLUSIVE: Five days before filmmaker Sally El Hosaini (My Brother the Devil) was ready to declare “Action, background action” on the set of The Swimmers, the film fell apart due to the pandemic. “We just thought it was curtains for the film, which was heartbreaking,” the director recalled. “It just came to a halt, and there could be no promises of anything for anyone.” The film, which opened the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday night, had been set up at Working Title with backing from Focus Features. Toronto Film Festival 2022 Photo Gallery: Daniel Radcliffe And Weird Al Yankovic; ‘The Swimmers’, ‘On The Come...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘The Swimmers’ Stars Manal & Nathalie Issa Said They Couldn’t Swim When They Were Cast – Toronto

Manal Issa and Nathalie Issa, real life sisters who play a pair of Olympic swimming hopefuls, also sisters, said they weren’t at all aquatic when cast in the Sally El Hosaini film ‘The Swimmers’ that opened TIFF last night. “Manal and Natalie couldn’t swim when they took the roles,” El Hosaini said at a press conference Friday live streamed on Twitter. “I was like, ‘forget about it’. I wasn’t going to swim. Let me finish my studies,” said Nathalie. “It was really hard at first. But once you know how to float, it’s really nice, and once you have a goal you...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Story Of Film: A New Generation’ Surveys The Industry’s Past Decade, 10 Years After Original Pic – Specialty Preview

The Story of Film: A New Generation opens at two dozen theaters this weekend — Laemmle Royal in LA, Museum of the Moving Image in NY, Music Box Theatre in Chicago and Brattle in Cambridge. It’s a mix of arthouses, cinematheques, museums and even a few multiplexes for Mark Cousins’ follow-up to his 15-hour, 2011 opus The Story Of Film: An Odyssey. (This one clocks a relatively brief three hours.) Several theaters are programming repertory series with the release, “which we feel will elevate its profile and continue the conversation,” said Kyle Westphal, head of theatrical sales for Music Box Films,...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

News Anchor Julie Chin Shares Health Update After Having “Beginnings Of Stroke” On Live TV

Julie Chin, the Oklahoma news anchor that suffered the beginning of a stroke during a live broadcast, is opening up about the tense moments. The journalist made an appearance on the Today show where co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie caught up with Chin four days after the incident. “I feel good, I’m so grateful,” Chin said via a video conference. Chin said that the doctors were still doing more tests to determine what exactly happened but the initial assessment is that “it was the beginning of a stroke.” Oklahoma NBC Affiliate News Anchor Julie Chin Suffers ‘Beginnings Of A Stroke’ On Live TV “They...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More

Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+  Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Deadline

120K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy