5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
How much money TikTokers make, according to creators
TikTok made a new generation of digital stars. But how much do they make? Creators reveal earnings from brand deals, the Creator Fund, and more.
Fact check: Altered image spreads online of Dr. Oz campaign sign rotated to read 'NO'
The image is altered. Oz did not pose for a photo with a campaign sign that read "NO."
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
Crypto entrepreneur accused of masterminding a million-dollar verification hustle on Instagram
The founder of an NFT company has been accused of profiting from illicitly selling Instagram verifications. Dillon Shamoun, the founder of FanVerse, a company that lets influencers sell personalized NFTs, has been accused of running a million-dollar ring of illicit Instagram verifications. According to a ProPublica report published Wednesday, Shamoun...
Devin Nunes begs Google to approve Trump’s social media platform for Android devices
Former US Representative and current Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes is pleading with Google to reverse its decision to block Donald Trump's personal social media platform back onto its app store. Google made the decision to block the app from its store after it determined that content moderation on the Twitter-clone social media app was not meeting the necessary minimum standards to be included in the marketplace. Mr Nunes said in an interview that Google was taking a long time to approve the app, but Google said that it wasn't dragging its feet. Rather, the tech giant had delayed...
Android Authority
How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge
Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
Replace the Placeholders in a Text With the Values of the Object
When working on multi-language websites or apps, or we have to send personalized confirmation emails, we often store the text as a resource in resource files or a database. This way of working is great to let translators translate the text and the developer build the website/app. The text can...
u.today
Apple Crypto Scam Fools Thousands of Users
Cryptocurrencies scammers attempted to cash in on today’s Apple event with a fake YouTube live stream advertising a crypto scam. According to the Verge, tens of thousands of users were tricked into watching it. The bogus stream was actually showing an old interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook. The...
CNBC
Roblox jumps into online advertising as revenue growth slows
Roblox will be testing the ad format with some developers and advertisers by the end this year ahead of a broader rollout in 2023. Roblox currently derives almost all of its revenue from in-app purchases using the virtual currency Robux. The company is entering the online ad market at a...
An Introduction to Web3: The Innovative Next Stage of the Internet
The new internet will attempt to create a less centralized internet than the internet we are used to. The purpose of Web3 is to lessen the power of the internet service providers and technology corporations that have traditionally held sway over the online. The foundation of the Web3 ecosystem is blockchain technology, which can bring ownership and privacy to owners while reducing the influence of centralized entities. The next-generation internet will largely depend on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality to provide a more natural user experience.
Check out these 31 pitch decks that advertising startups used to raise millions from top investors
These startups are using tech to disrupt advertising and marketing. Explore the pitch decks selling their vision.
How dark is 'dark advertising'? We audited Facebook, Google and other platforms to find out
Once upon a time, most advertisements were public. If we wanted to see what advertisers were doing, we could easily find it – on TV, in newspapers and magazines, and on billboards around the city. This meant governments, civil society and citizens could keep advertisers in check, especially when they advertised products that might be harmful – such as alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pharmaceuticals, financial services or unhealthy food. However, the rise of online ads has led to a kind of “dark advertising”. Ads are often only visible to their intended targets, they disappear moments after they have been seen, and...
How the polarizing effect of social media is speeding up
In his new book, journalist Max Fisher unpacks how social media companies have engineered our feeds to keep us angry, and keep us online.
Inc.com
Attention Instagram Sellers: Prepare to See Changes to the Shop Tab Soon
Instagram is phasing out its Shop tab. The feature, which first appeared in 2020, will eventually be replaced by a simpler and less personalized version of the existing shopping page, according to an internal memo circulated on Tuesday and obtained by The Information. Meta, the Menlo Park, California-based parent company of Instagram and Facebook, told staffers that the change represented "a new northstar and goals for the commerce organization that are more directly tied to advertising revenue for Meta."
morningbrew.com
Apple’s got new gadgets, but it’s also eyeing ad sales
Apple unveiled its latest product lineup yesterday at a live event with enough fanfare to be confused for a royal wedding. Four new iPhones, including the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, and new Pro models that run on an advanced chip and feature fancy cameras. Next-gen Apple Watches with new temperature...
How to block someone on WhatsApp
WANT to unblock someone on WhatsApp? It's very easy if you know how. If you're finally ready to mend relations with an exiled WhatsApp contact, here's what you need to do. Here's what you need to do... 1. Open the WhatsApp chat with the contact you want to block. 2....
Steve Bannon Used Google Ads to Monetize Extremism
This story was originally published on ProPublica by Craig Silverman and Isaac Arnsdorf; Mollie Simon contributed research. Almost a year ago, Google took a major step to ensure that its ubiquitous online ad network didn’t put money in the pocket of Steve Bannon, the indicted former adviser to Donald Trump. The company kicked Bannon off YouTube, which Google owns, after he called for the beheading of Anthony Fauci and urged Trump supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6 to try to overturn the presidential election results.
