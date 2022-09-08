ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

BGR.com

5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately

Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
The Independent

Devin Nunes begs Google to approve Trump’s social media platform for Android devices

Former US Representative and current Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes is pleading with Google to reverse its decision to block Donald Trump's personal social media platform back onto its app store. Google made the decision to block the app from its store after it determined that content moderation on the Twitter-clone social media app was not meeting the necessary minimum standards to be included in the marketplace. Mr Nunes said in an interview that Google was taking a long time to approve the app, but Google said that it wasn't dragging its feet. Rather, the tech giant had delayed...
Android Authority

How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge

Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
Health
Youtube
Public Health
Coronavirus
u.today

Apple Crypto Scam Fools Thousands of Users

Cryptocurrencies scammers attempted to cash in on today’s Apple event with a fake YouTube live stream advertising a crypto scam. According to the Verge, tens of thousands of users were tricked into watching it. The bogus stream was actually showing an old interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook. The...
CNBC

Roblox jumps into online advertising as revenue growth slows

Roblox will be testing the ad format with some developers and advertisers by the end this year ahead of a broader rollout in 2023. Roblox currently derives almost all of its revenue from in-app purchases using the virtual currency Robux. The company is entering the online ad market at a...
HackerNoon

An Introduction to Web3: The Innovative Next Stage of the Internet

The new internet will attempt to create a less centralized internet than the internet we are used to. The purpose of Web3 is to lessen the power of the internet service providers and technology corporations that have traditionally held sway over the online. The foundation of the Web3 ecosystem is blockchain technology, which can bring ownership and privacy to owners while reducing the influence of centralized entities. The next-generation internet will largely depend on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality to provide a more natural user experience.
TheConversationAU

How dark is 'dark advertising'? We audited Facebook, Google and other platforms to find out

Once upon a time, most advertisements were public. If we wanted to see what advertisers were doing, we could easily find it – on TV, in newspapers and magazines, and on billboards around the city. This meant governments, civil society and citizens could keep advertisers in check, especially when they advertised products that might be harmful – such as alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pharmaceuticals, financial services or unhealthy food. However, the rise of online ads has led to a kind of “dark advertising”. Ads are often only visible to their intended targets, they disappear moments after they have been seen, and...
Inc.com

Attention Instagram Sellers: Prepare to See Changes to the Shop Tab Soon

Instagram is phasing out its Shop tab. The feature, which first appeared in 2020, will eventually be replaced by a simpler and less personalized version of the existing shopping page, according to an internal memo circulated on Tuesday and obtained by The Information. Meta, the Menlo Park, California-based parent company of Instagram and Facebook, told staffers that the change represented "a new northstar and goals for the commerce organization that are more directly tied to advertising revenue for Meta."
morningbrew.com

Apple’s got new gadgets, but it’s also eyeing ad sales

Apple unveiled its latest product lineup yesterday at a live event with enough fanfare to be confused for a royal wedding. Four new iPhones, including the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, and new Pro models that run on an advanced chip and feature fancy cameras. Next-gen Apple Watches with new temperature...
The US Sun

How to block someone on WhatsApp

WANT to unblock someone on WhatsApp? It's very easy if you know how. If you're finally ready to mend relations with an exiled WhatsApp contact, here's what you need to do. Here's what you need to do... 1. Open the WhatsApp chat with the contact you want to block. 2....
HackerNoon

Steve Bannon Used Google Ads to Monetize Extremism

This story was originally published on ProPublica by Craig Silverman and Isaac Arnsdorf; Mollie Simon contributed research. Almost a year ago, Google took a major step to ensure that its ubiquitous online ad network didn’t put money in the pocket of Steve Bannon, the indicted former adviser to Donald Trump. The company kicked Bannon off YouTube, which Google owns, after he called for the beheading of Anthony Fauci and urged Trump supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6 to try to overturn the presidential election results.
