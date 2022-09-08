ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Region sees 4 new covid deaths over past 7 days; new case reports drop

Four more local deaths over the past seven days as new cases drop: Floyd, Bartow, Gordon and Chattooga counties each reported an additional covid death for the seven days ending Wednesday. Bartow also posted its 60th “probable” death from the virus.

Also from the latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health: New cases reported in our five-county area dropped to the lowest point since the Independence Day week, or to 298.

These latest numbers incorporate the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The breakdown of new cases shows Bartow County remains a regional, and statewide, hot spot:

♦ Floyd: 90 cases compared to 179 through the week ending Aug. 31

♦ Bartow: 106 new cases vs. 614 cases.

♦ Gordon: 47 positive tests compared to 105 cases.

♦ Polk: 36 new cases vs. 56 cases.

♦ Chattooga: 19 cases compared to 22 cases.

Statewide, 95 people died in the past seven days, the lowest in a month. That’s the lowest since mid-June.

New booster

The Georgia Department of Public Health will begin offering the new bivalent covid booster this week as shipments of the vaccine arrive in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend the bivalent booster manufactured by Pfizer for individuals aged 12 and older; and they recommend the bivalent booster by Moderna for adults aged 18 and older.

“All boosters we’re giving at 10 Northwest Georgia health departments will be these new bivalents,” says Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.

The current covid booster doses contain the genetic recipe for the original strain of COVID-19. The bivalent vaccine contains the genetic recipes for two versions of COVID-19; the original strain, plus the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, offering better protection against the currently circulating COVID-19 variants.

People should wait at least two months after completing their initial vaccination or their last booster shot before getting the bivalent booster.

Hospital reports

From the Rome hospitals on Wednesday: 30 patients, up three from Tuesday.

♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 20 patients, up three.

♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 10 patients, no change.

♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.

♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.

Get tested

A free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Testing hours are: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

