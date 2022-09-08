Read full article on original website
Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic: How to watch US Open Cup final on TV/live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know ahead of Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic in the US Open Cup final.
Eater
Meet the Duo Behind Last Supper Society, Sacramento’s Underground Dining Club
Since its launch in 2018, Sacramento-based dining club Last Supper Society has coordinated many a stunning event throughout the NorCal region, including a particularly stunning sit-down dinner overlooking a cliff in Half Moon Bay last fall. Now Ryan Royster, one of Last Supper Society’s co-founders alongside chef Byron Hughes, says more people can enjoy the group’s highly curated events than ever as the collective have become partners in Tiger Restaurant & Lounge, located between Old Sacramento and downtown. (The restaurant initially opened in 2018, then shuttered during COVID before reopening with Royster and Hughes at the helm earlier this year.) The Tiger gives Last Supper Society’s wildly creative events space to flourish, Royster says, plus the restaurant holds regular hours, too. “We were always a restaurant without walls,” Royster says. “But finding a way to stay true, stay authentic to ourselves, in a consistent way has been some of our best work.”
Large staff walkout at Sacramento animal rehab center leads to increase at Auburn location
SACRAMENTO — Extreme heat affects people and the power grid while also taking a toll on wild animals.But in Sacramento County, the only wildlife rescue to help distressed wild animals is temporarily closed.As California sizzles under this broiling heat, cars line up on Patrol Road.Lisa DeHaven, a Fair Oaks resident, found a young squirrel in her yard."It was by our Cypress tree," she said. "It had fallen down, and our dogs had found it, and they were licking it."Lisa DeHaven took the animal to Wildlife Care Association but arrived to closed doors.The center is temporarily closed while it tries to...
KCRA.com
Football games across Sacramento region canceled due to poor air quality from Mosquito Fire smoke
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smoke from the massive Mosquito Fire burning in El Dorado and Placer counties has led to poor air quality across the Sacramento region. The result is that Friday night football is not happening for many schools. According to the California Interscholastic Federation, any area with an...
Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation
Not all dates need to happen at night; in fact, in some cases a morning date is ideal. For those couples with kids, it’s way easier to get childcare on a Saturday morning than on a Saturday night. Venturing out... The post Brunch in Orlando: The Best Restaurants to Add to Your Rotation appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
californiaexaminer.net
California City Hits Record for Most 100°f Days, and Summer Isn’t Finished
Sacramento, California, broke yet another record for hottest day in a year on Wednesday, when the thermometer registered a scorching 122 degrees Fahrenheit, one day after hitting the all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s scorching 116 degrees Fahrenheit measurement. The previous record for the most consecutive days with temperatures...
abc10.com
Why is there a big, red rabbit at Sacramento International Airport?
Have you noticed the big, red rabbit at the Sacramento International Airport? Well, it's name is Leap and it signifies motion.
Football games, events canceled due to air quality from Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has caused air quality issues across the Sacramento region, leading to multiple events being canceled Friday and throughout the weekend. High school football games canceled FOX40’s Fan Favorite Game of the Week between Mesa Verde and San Juan has been canceled because of air quality. The game between […]
localocnews.com
Former Portola star Nova Kebeli commits to play college football at Sacramento State
Nova Kebeli made a college commitment this week. (File photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Former Portola High School star running back Nova Kebeli, the offensive MVP of the Pacific Hills League team in 2021, made a commitment Wednesday to play college football for Sacramento State University. Kebeli...
Final Quarter: High school football week 3 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite some cancellations due to air conditions from the Mosquito Fire, several high school football games kicked off in the Sacramento Region Friday night. FOX40 Sports’ Game of the Week was the Honor Bowl doubleheader, starting with Oak Ridge taking on reigning Oregon state champion Silverton. The Trojans improved to 3-0 […]
valcomnews.com
Land Park farmhouse receives historic designation
The Sacramento City Council, on Aug. 23, unanimously adopted an ordinance to have the C.G. Hidden Farmhouse listed as a landmark on the Sacramento Register of Historic and Cultural Resources. With Council Member Sean Loloee absent from this public hearing, the final vote tallied 8-0. This two-and-a-half-story, brick structure, which...
KCRA.com
Families at Sacramento apartment complex struggle with failing air-conditioners amid heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Parts of California hit record-high temperatures on Tuesday, but for families in Meadowview, the struggle with heat has been the same for months, the issue only becoming worse in recent days. Several families at Meadow Glen apartments in Meadowview struggled through the hottest hours on Tuesday.
westorlandonews.com
OUC Donated 400 Tons of Concrete to Create Artificial Reef Off Florida’s Coast
Nearly 400 tons, about 800,000 pounds, of concrete found a new purpose in helping revitalize marine ecosystems off the coast of eastern Florida. OUC – The Reliable One donated the material to the Starship II artificial reef project in partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, Building Conservation Trust (BCT), Shell Inc. and Volusia County.
capradio.org
Sacramento breaks record for hottest-ever day
Sacramento set a new record for the highest temperature ever recorded downtown — 116 degrees — as an extreme heatwave continued into another week on Tuesday. **UPDATE** We just hit 116 degrees in Downtown Sacramento. That is the new All-Time highest temperature for Downtown Sacramento. Old record was 114 on July 17, 1925. #cawx.
Sacramento broke the record for most 100-degree days in a year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento will end the week breaking and adding to the record of most 100-degree days in a year. The record, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento, was 41 days at or above 100 degrees, and it was set in 1988. Sacramento broke the record on Sept. 7. With Friday, Sept. […]
Bringing the South to Sacramento | Crawfish & Catfish Festival is back
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From the Bayou to Bourbon Street, the crawfish and catfish have crawled their way to Sacramento for the annual Crawfish and Catfish Festival!. Celebrating over 12 years of good times, the Crawfish and Catfish Festival is a two-day festival and deemed one of the ultimate Louisiana food and music experiences in Sacramento.
John Wayne, pleasure cruises and fire: the story of the Spirit of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It is no secret that the Sacramento River was home to the big-wheeled paddle boats of days gone by, but one of them is a Hollywood star that today rests on the banks of the river it takes its name from. The Spirit of Sacramento has sat decaying on the banks […]
KCRA.com
DOCO Block Party set for this weekend in Sacramento
The DOCO Block Party is set to take place on Sunday in Sacramento. It’s the third year for the event, which has a harvest theme this time around. You can expect live music, giveaways, line dancing, a mechanical bull, pumpkin painting and horse wagon rides. If you want to meet a baby goat, you can do that too at a petting zoo.
Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
90min
