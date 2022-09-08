Adair County Engineer updates Supervisors on current projects

(Adair Co) Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman updated the Board of Supervisors Tuesday on current maintenance and activity.

Kauffman said the west 20 Jackson box culvert, crews are doing finish work, they have a little bit of rip-rap left to place and there is quite a bit of dirt that has to be hauled off, but that will be done in about a week.

Kauffman also noted that York and Nevada Roads are going to get the final application of rock from Schildberg next week.