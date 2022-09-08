The value in Banks stocks fell 0.7 percent on Sept. 9 from the previous day. The strongest performing Banks company in Illinois was Discover Financial Services (DFS:NYQ), sitting 22.5 percent higher to sell at $102.52. IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) fared the worst among Illinois companies,... Posted in:. Places:. 10:28. 10:28.

KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO