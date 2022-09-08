Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana B.Atlanta, GA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
The Citizen Online
Charles (Charlie) T. Houston, 88, of Fayetteville, Ga.
If you ever met Charles “Charlie” T. Houston, you had an immediate friend. There were no strangers for long in his life. Charlie was born in Fayette County in February of 1934 to Charlie and Zackie Mae Houston. Raised in the Grant Park area of Atlanta, Charlie spoke fondly of his days lifeguarding at the community pool, biking to school, and playing baseball. He joined the Navy early and credited his years of service to helping him become the driven and disciplined man he became and exposing him to parts of the world he never imagined seeing.
The Citizen Online
The recent 2022 GA State Invitational Champion lives in Fayetteville
The venue, Callaway Gardens Mountain View course; the event, U.S. Kids 2022 Georgia State Invitational. Vivian Lott (age 10 at the time) has a one-shot lead heading to the last hole. She’s been in this position before and knows how important this tee shot is. Vivian sets up to the ball and fires a shot right down the middle of the fairway. “This time will be different!”, she thinks to herself.
Dr. Christine King Farris will be honored during a special 95 years of life celebration and fundraiser
Make a Joyful Noise! Dr. Christine King Farris (eldest sister of the late Civil Rights Activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) will be honored during a special 95 years of life celebration and fundraiser. The celebration will take place on September 11, 2022, at the historical Ebenezer Baptist Church. Dr. King Farris is a retired […] The post Dr. Christine King Farris will be honored during a special 95 years of life celebration and fundraiser appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
sicemdawgs.com
How to watch the Georgia vs. Samford football game: Kickoff time, TV channel
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. It’s the first home game of the season for UGA. Bulldog fans looking to watch the Georgia-Samford football game will find it on traditional television this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live Design
Glen Haven Baptist Church Adds KLANG:konductor
Glen Haven Baptist Church, just south of Atlanta in McDonough, Georgia, celebrated a milestone this year when the church turned 75 years old. And like more and more older churches, Glen Haven Baptist spent its diamond anniversary looking into the future. In this case, the church saw and installed a new KLANG:konductor, the most powerful and versatile immersive in-ear mixing processor ever, capable of delivering up to 16 immersive mixes and processing 128 input signals at up to 96 kHz with an astonishing internal latency of less than 0.25 ms.
Georgia football sends simple yet powerful message to its fans
Georgia football drops its hype videos on Friday afternoons ahead of the big game, and this week, there was a not-so-subtle message directed toward its fans. By now, most know that the weather will be soggy for the Samford game, but that doesn’t mean the fans shouldn’t show up and be loud.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
The Citizen Online
PES Pumpkin Run promises costumed fun October 21
Lace up your shoes for a night of fall fun! Peeples Elementary’s Annual Pumpkin Fun Run is proud to partner with the Peachtree City Rotary Club 18th Elementary Grand Prix Race Series. In addition to the traditional 5K and 1 mile Fun Run, this year will feature the first-ever short-distance Kinder Run for kindergarteners and younger. Costumes are encouraged!
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
About 'Portia'
If there's one thing FOX 5's Portia Bruner loves to do, it is telling stories. For more than 20 years, she's been talking to everyone from Nelson Mandela to giggling children on Atlanta's playgrounds to share inspiration and information with Georgians. Now, on the talk show "Portia," the veteran FOX 5 personality focuses on the issues and needs of Black women in a way that both informs and uplifts viewers.
restaurantclicks.com
Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta for You to Check Out
Atlanta is the cultural hub of the south. I love checking out gallery openings, new plays, and concerts. Even better is when I get to enjoy a meal while I soak in some music. The best thing about Atlanta is that I will never run out of restaurants that feature stellar live music.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja partnered with hairstylist Dallas Christopher to open a new hair store in Tucker. Private Label sells extensions and hair products, and its Tucker location opens today! The first 100 people to stop into the store will receive free tools such as blow dryers and curling irons. The pair stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the store!
gotodestinations.com
22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta
Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Thousands of LPs and CDs up for grabs at Emory library
The Woodruff Library at Emory University is giving away thousands of records and compact discs until Thursday, Sep. 15. Covering classical music as well as some rock and jazz, more than 7,500 LPs and at least 1,000 CDs are there for the taking. Music scores and books are also in the offing, and more titles are being added during the course of the week.
thehypemagazine.com
HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Receive Proclamation from City of Atlanta
Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars, Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, in honor of their philanthropic and career achievements. The outdoor ceremony was held in West Midtown Atlanta at the all-new Black-owned IWI Fresh Farm Spa. Fulton County, the largest county in Georgia, is officially named on Tuesday, August 23rd, after the co-hosts of HGTV’s “Married To Real Estate.” The couple had two of their three daughters, 10-year-old Kendall and three-year-old Harper, with them to witness their parents’ recognition for years of hard work.
Former Georgia Tech student, 22, killed in NW Atlanta wreck
A bright 22-year-old woman was slowly working her way to finishing an electrical engineering degree from Georgia Tech wh...
Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
The Atlanta building that represented the Hawkins National Laboratory in "Stranger Things" is going to be torn down to make way for a senior living community.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST High-End Restaurants in Atlanta (Dining in Style!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a fantastic city with many unique attractions. Other names for Atlanta include “The Big Peach”, “ATL”, and “The City in a Forest”. The capital of Georgia has a fascinating culture thanks to its youthful population and vibrant city center. Filled with urban parks and amenities, and well-known walkable neighborhoods Atlanta is a go-to spot for rich history, culture, and cuisine.
CBS 46
Chicken Salad Chick opens Fayetteville location Sept. 21
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fast-casual restaurant Chicken Salad Chick will open its 25th Atlanta-area location in Fayetteville Sept. 21. The first 100 people at the opening will receive chicken salad for a year; they’ll receive a Quick Chick per month, with one person receiving a Quick Chick per week.
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
Comments / 0