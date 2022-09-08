Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Black/Metallic Silver"
Jordan Brand has been locked in on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2 this year, however, the Air Jordan 6 has continued to receive love with looks such as the “Red Oreo” and university-themed “Georgetown.” Now, Jordan Brand has opted for some throwback influence with a new “Black/Metallic Silver” look drawing inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Chrome” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 colorway which originally released in 2006 and was recently re-released in 2020.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns in "Beef and Broccoli" for the Upcoming Fall Season
Last year, news of the Jordan Brand‘s most coveted hiking boots, the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG arriving in “Black Gum” made quite the headlines when it was announced to be a fall staple for the season. Now, after the success of the silhouette’s return, the footwear company is reviving another popular color for the silhouette for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 season.
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
hypebeast.com
ant.kai Debuts Custom "Boro" Air Jordan 1
Ant.kai has just unveiled his latest pair of custom sneakers in the form of the Air Jordan 1 “Boro.” Made for Quality Control Music, the shoes feature hand-stitched crosses in the toe box, running stitch on both the medial and lateral panels, and Union AJ1-inspired stitching on the collars.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hypebeast.com
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Air Foamposite One "Metallic Red" Is Making a Return
Last year, Nike is now set to bring back its “Metallic Red” colorway for Summer 2023, as first reported by Complex. With Foamposite releases few and far between as of late, the rare re-release is dressed in bold “Varsity Red” molded uppers with wavy vertical ribbing.
hypebeast.com
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
hypebeast.com
The OG Nike Air Flight Huarache Is Set to Return in 2023
The Air Flight Huarache OG is one of the Swoosh’s most famous designs from the first half of the ’90s, and now it’s set to return in all its original glory come 2023. First released in 1992 and last retroed in 2014, the Air Flight Huarache’s near-decade of dormancy will come to an end next spring when it touches down in the recognizable “White/Varsity Purple-Royal Blue-Menta” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" Coming Soon: New Details
There are some amazing Jumpman silhouettes out there, and the Air Jordan 3 just so happens to be one of them. It was the first Jumpman shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, it has received some truly amazing colorways. There are some OG offerings that people love, including the "White Cement" model which debuted back in 1988.
hypebeast.com
Nike Celebrates Mothers With Air Max 90 "Mama"
After revealing the Air Max 90 in “White Reptile” earlier this week, the classic silhouette returns in a wholesome, special-edition “MAMA” colorway. Air Max 90 arrives in a mix of sail white and beige tones across the smooth and tumbled leather uppers. Side Swooshes are featured in gray suede while lateral cutouts, heel tabs, and tongue tabs incorporate turquoise Nike Air Max motifs. Additional highlights include a faux-fur-lined tongue fit for the colder seasons and a mini Nike “Mama” keychain hanging below the collars. Rounding out the look are white midsoles, clear blue-tinted Air units, and cream rubber outsoles.
hypebeast.com
Nike SB Dips the Zoom Blazer Mid in "Safety Orange"
SB has unveiled its beloved Zoom Blazer Mid silhouette in a bright “Safety Orange” colorway. The head-turning iteration is crafted with suede and wholly covered in Nike‘s head-turning “Safety Orange” hue. A white leather panel swoosh offers a hint of contrast alongside the white heel that sports an embroidered “Nike” logo, while additional branding hits can be found on exposed foam tongue tag and insole. The shoe rests on a white texturized midsole and tacky rubber sole with a herringbone pattern, while complementing white or orange laces tie the variant together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Since July, we’ve been offered both early and detailed looks of the latest project between A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand. Recently, the two have demanded attention from sneakerheads with an extremely limited Air Ship colorway, a much anticipated Air Jordan 4 and a luxe take found on the Air Jordan 2 “Airness.” Now, the Air Jordan 12 is the silhouette of choice to be outfitted in a premium A Ma Maniére style.
hypebeast.com
Fall-Friendly Tones Outfit This Upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Colorway
Summer is winding down to its last few weeks, and while there’s still an ample amount of sunshine and warm weather to enjoy,. is already getting its footwear category ready for the seasonal transition. Fall time is typically when more drab and neutral tones tend to come out to play, and that’s exactly what this upcoming Nike Air Max 90 colorway possesses.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Rift "Triple Black" Is the Affordable Alternative to the Maison Margiela Tabi Toe
Has unveiled its latest colorway of its split-toe staple. Arriving in “Triple Black,” the Nike Air Rift is back for the Fall season. The shoe was originally debuted in 1996 and was the brand’s first shoe that promoted natural motion. The Air Rift was heavily inspired by Kenyan distance runners who often trained barefoot. The shoe has since been a cult classic, offering a silhouette shape that resembles that of the Margiela’s Tabi toe.
