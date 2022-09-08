You get ambient lighting without messing with hubs, extra cables, or apps. There aren’t enough wall plugs to handle everything we keep installing around our TVs nowadays. It was all good when we just had to plug in the television then we added the cable box, soundbar and/or speakers, various set-top boxes, gaming consoles, and we’ve finished it off with ambient lights. But not everyone needs the most extensive and complicated setup. Sometimes, you just want a simple product that ticks several boxes, and this is what the new Philips Fidelio FS1 speaker does.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO