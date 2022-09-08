Read full article on original website
Big Sound on a Low Budget: These Are the Best Wireless Headphones Under $100
Over-ear headphones have long been associated with over-the-top prices. But the reality is that you don’t have to search too long to find a wide selection of top-rated wireless options — all for under $100. When paired with your other Bluetooth devices, some of the best wireless headphones promise impressive sound, high-tech features like voice assistance and sound customization, as well as compact designs that are great for trips. The best wireless headphones under $100 aren’t meant to replace your big-budget audiophile or top-of-the-line noise-cancelling headphones, but they should still cover all your audio needs and handle jobs like wireless calls,...
TechRadar
3 things the AirPods Pro 2 should steal from Beats Fit Pro
There are a few things the Beats Fit Pro do better, and the AirPods Pro 2 should take notes. With the release of the AirPods Pro 2, rumored to launch during Apple’s Far Out September event, just around the corner, we've been thinking about what we want from them – including from Apple's other noise-canceling earbuds. No, not the original AirPods Pro: Beats Fit Pro.
The Best AirPods Deals of September 2022 — $99 AirPods Available for a Little While Longer
Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, for fans of Apple products, big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon constantly compete to offer...
The Verge
Apple’s new AirPods Pro can cancel twice as much noise
The long-awaited refresh of Apple’s AirPods Pro is here. On Wednesday, at its “Far Out” event, the company announced a second-generation pair of the popular noise-canceling earbuds with a new H2 chip that the company promises will offer improved sound quality and noise cancellation. The H2 chip...
New Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II claim even better noise reduction than over-ear headphones
Last month, it leaked that Bose was working on a new pair of noise-cancelling earbuds that the company intended to sell for the hefty sum of $299. Today, those buds went official: Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II are available for pre-order right now, and the company is making some big claims about them.
hypebeast.com
Apple Launches Apple Watch Ultra, a "Rugged" New Flagship Model
After showing off its new Series 8 watch and the second-generation SE during Wednesday’s live “Far Out” event, Apple announced the addition of a new flagship model. Powered by watchOS 9, the Apple Watch Ultra is designed for athletes and adventurers seeking hardware that’s durable and resistant to harsh weather conditions.
TechCrunch
Bose reduces size and amps up noise canceling for the $299 QuietComfort Earbuds II
The new buds are a third smaller than their predecessor and bring big improvements to noise canceling — which has long been Bose’s bread and butter. To accomplish the latter, each bud sports four microphones — with three on the outside and one on the inside. These detect ambient noise and counteract the sound accordingly in “less than a fraction of a millisecond,” per the press material.
hypebeast.com
The Sony FR7 Is the World's First Remote Pan-Tilt-Zoom Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera
Sony has just expanded on its lineup of full-frame mirrorless cameras with the world’s first remote pan-tilt-zoom setup. Giving users a new level of freedom and versatility, the FR7’s ability to go where no camera operator can go as well as its programmability, make it one of the more unique cameras on the market.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Plus Surfaces in a Sleek "Black Reflective" Colorway
Continues the expansion of its Air Max Plus offerings with a brand new colorway. This time around, the Swoosh is sticking to the classics, revealing a sleek “Black Reflective” colorway. As the Fall season is upon us and the sun sets sooner and sooner, the dark iteration matches the mood of the upcoming season.
notebookcheck.net
Brydge SP MAX Plus is a new accessory that purports to turn the Surface Pro 8 tablet into a rugged laptop
Accessory Business Convertible / 2-in-1 Launch Tablet Windows. At a starting price of no less than US$229.99, the Brydge SP Max+ costs 1.3 times more than its predecessor the SP+ at the time of writing. However, its OEM defends this difference by touting the up-to-4-foot (or MIL-STD-810H-compatible) drop protection a Surface Pro 8 owner can attain for their tablet by installing it in the 'case' part of this new accessory.
hypebeast.com
Professor.E Highlights its Striking SS22 Wares With an Evocative Editorial
Delivering its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Professor.E has now delivered an evocative editorial showcasing the seasonal wares. Photographed by Taiwanese photographer Alien Wang, the photo focus captures the enigmatic aesthetic outlook of Professor.E. The unique perspective is framed by natural scenes accented by the presence of deep shadows. Figures are covered...
Edifier W240TN Bluetooth 5.3 wireless ANC earbuds feature dual dynamic drivers
The new Edifier W240TN true wireless earbuds are priced at just $80 and feature dual dynamic drivers together with Bluetooth 5.3 technology and hybrid ANC functions enabling users to block out unwanted sounds. Featuring both 6 mm and 10 mm Dual Dynamic Drivers the Edifier wireless earbuds can provide up to 8.5 hours of playtime and a further 17 hours using the charging case.
makeuseof.com
Edge 2.5D Review: True Wireless 4K Touchscreen Display
The Edge 2.5D is a 15.6" wireless display that can connect to your phone, laptop, or gaming console using WirelessHD. If you don't mind cables, you can also use USB-C or HDMI for mirroring audio and video to this external monitor. Bluetooth-powered touchback technology also turns the Edge 2.5D into a touchscreen display.
CNET
Psst, Not Every iPhone Will Work With iOS 16. How to Find Out if Yours Will
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. When Apple launches the iPhone 14 on Wednesday at its "Far Out" event (CNET's live blog of the iPhone 14 reveal is already rolling), the new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will also shortly roll out.
Android Authority
Philips' new bookshelf speakers kind of act like Hue Play lights too
You get ambient lighting without messing with hubs, extra cables, or apps. There aren’t enough wall plugs to handle everything we keep installing around our TVs nowadays. It was all good when we just had to plug in the television then we added the cable box, soundbar and/or speakers, various set-top boxes, gaming consoles, and we’ve finished it off with ambient lights. But not everyone needs the most extensive and complicated setup. Sometimes, you just want a simple product that ticks several boxes, and this is what the new Philips Fidelio FS1 speaker does.
hypebeast.com
Nike Celebrates Mothers With Air Max 90 "Mama"
After revealing the Air Max 90 in “White Reptile” earlier this week, the classic silhouette returns in a wholesome, special-edition “MAMA” colorway. Air Max 90 arrives in a mix of sail white and beige tones across the smooth and tumbled leather uppers. Side Swooshes are featured in gray suede while lateral cutouts, heel tabs, and tongue tabs incorporate turquoise Nike Air Max motifs. Additional highlights include a faux-fur-lined tongue fit for the colder seasons and a mini Nike “Mama” keychain hanging below the collars. Rounding out the look are white midsoles, clear blue-tinted Air units, and cream rubber outsoles.
hypebeast.com
Nike SB Dips the Zoom Blazer Mid in "Safety Orange"
SB has unveiled its beloved Zoom Blazer Mid silhouette in a bright “Safety Orange” colorway. The head-turning iteration is crafted with suede and wholly covered in Nike‘s head-turning “Safety Orange” hue. A white leather panel swoosh offers a hint of contrast alongside the white heel that sports an embroidered “Nike” logo, while additional branding hits can be found on exposed foam tongue tag and insole. The shoe rests on a white texturized midsole and tacky rubber sole with a herringbone pattern, while complementing white or orange laces tie the variant together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Rift "Triple Black" Is the Affordable Alternative to the Maison Margiela Tabi Toe
Has unveiled its latest colorway of its split-toe staple. Arriving in “Triple Black,” the Nike Air Rift is back for the Fall season. The shoe was originally debuted in 1996 and was the brand’s first shoe that promoted natural motion. The Air Rift was heavily inspired by Kenyan distance runners who often trained barefoot. The shoe has since been a cult classic, offering a silhouette shape that resembles that of the Margiela’s Tabi toe.
hypebeast.com
Le Labo's City Exclusives Are Now Available Worldwide
Bringing back its annual City Exclusive Event, Le Labo has now launched the latest installment of the event that offers the special range worldwide. Created to pay tribute to cities the perfume brand loves, the City Exclusives are usually only available in the city they belong to, and nowhere else.
hypebeast.com
Fall-Friendly Tones Outfit This Upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Colorway
Summer is winding down to its last few weeks, and while there’s still an ample amount of sunshine and warm weather to enjoy,. is already getting its footwear category ready for the seasonal transition. Fall time is typically when more drab and neutral tones tend to come out to play, and that’s exactly what this upcoming Nike Air Max 90 colorway possesses.
