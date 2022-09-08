ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parking fees changes in uptown, South End delayed until 2023

CHARLOTTE — Parking fee changes in uptown and South End have been delayed until next year, officials said Friday. The change was initially set to go into effect Sept. 10, but city officials said it will be “implemented later next year as part of an overall review and action plan for on-street parking and curb space management.”
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire

Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
DMV Closes Huntersville License Plate Agency

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (News Release) – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles today closed a license plate agency, or LPA, in Huntersville. The current agency, located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Huntersville agency had been operated by Robert Grier since 2015.
I-485 outer loop reopens in south Charlotte after crash: NCDOT

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Interstate-485 outer loop in south Charlotte was partially closed Friday afternoon following a crash, according to NCDOT. The accident happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, on I-485 near Johnston Road. The left lane was closed near Exit 61. One of the three...
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
Why The Increase In Reckless Driving?

As someone who reports traffic collisions, my reports always involve reckless driving. I noticed it happening more after the pandemic, wondering if we’re more likely to report these speed racers than before the pandemic? When speeding on busy streets we only save maybe 60-seconds at most. Speeding on highways could maybe shave off a few minutes, but you have to worry about speeding tickets. Is saving a few minutes worth serious or fatal wrecks? When we put our seatbelts on and leave the housing development, we are fighting for our lives sometimes. In Charlotte, North Carolina, we’re not as proficient at driving when it’s raining or snowing, we just aren’t.
Kannapolis Fire Department introduces Community Connect

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department encourages the public to sign up for the new Community Connect Program. This free program allows residents and business owners to share valuable information that may be needed by firefighters in the case of an emergency. The public can register their information online.
More mobile home park water woes in Rock Hill

Union County Deputy Sheriff Jim Kennedy remembers the September 11 terrorist attack. Mother pushing for answers after son murdered at Charlotte gas station. Rahmiek Brown was shot and killed at a gas station in Charlotte earlier this week. Friday Late Wx Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. Expect some rain on...
Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
