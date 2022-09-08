Read full article on original website
Huntersville license plate office shuts down after ‘several contract violations’
The advisory came Friday morning as an apparent shock to people at the facility and those wishing to take advantage of the license plate services.
WBTV
City of Charlotte postpones parking changes initially scheduled to take effect this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this year, the City of Charlotte announced that motorists parking in the Uptown and South End areas would be charged for parking in metered spaces on Saturdays. Those plans were scheduled to take effect on Saturday, Sept. 10, but in a social media post on...
Parking fees changes in uptown, South End delayed until 2023
CHARLOTTE — Parking fee changes in uptown and South End have been delayed until next year, officials said Friday. The change was initially set to go into effect Sept. 10, but city officials said it will be “implemented later next year as part of an overall review and action plan for on-street parking and curb space management.”
WBTV
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
DMV Closes Huntersville License Plate Agency
ROCKY MOUNT, NC (News Release) – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles today closed a license plate agency, or LPA, in Huntersville. The current agency, located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Huntersville agency had been operated by Robert Grier since 2015.
CATS sees significant drop in missed trips following route changes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Area Transit System has made changes to several bus routes to make up for the staffing challenges it faces. This meant reducing service on 20% of its routes. The changes started on August 15. The agency tells WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre they are seeing positive...
fox46.com
I-485 outer loop reopens in south Charlotte after crash: NCDOT
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Interstate-485 outer loop in south Charlotte was partially closed Friday afternoon following a crash, according to NCDOT. The accident happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, on I-485 near Johnston Road. The left lane was closed near Exit 61. One of the three...
WBTV
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
WBTV
‘Pay us today:’ Dozens of Gaston Co. Schools employees hold demonstrations Friday demanding a resolution to payroll issues
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of Gaston County Schools employees hit the pavement Friday and held demonstrations after nearly eight months of issues with the district’s new payroll system. WBTV first reported on the payroll transition in February as the district transitioned to the Oracle system with the help...
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
kiss951.com
Why The Increase In Reckless Driving?
As someone who reports traffic collisions, my reports always involve reckless driving. I noticed it happening more after the pandemic, wondering if we’re more likely to report these speed racers than before the pandemic? When speeding on busy streets we only save maybe 60-seconds at most. Speeding on highways could maybe shave off a few minutes, but you have to worry about speeding tickets. Is saving a few minutes worth serious or fatal wrecks? When we put our seatbelts on and leave the housing development, we are fighting for our lives sometimes. In Charlotte, North Carolina, we’re not as proficient at driving when it’s raining or snowing, we just aren’t.
Heavy police presence in southwest Charlotte, public told to avoid area
The incident is happening on the 3700 block of Arco Corporate Drive in the Steele Creek area.
WBTV
Kannapolis Fire Department introduces Community Connect
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department encourages the public to sign up for the new Community Connect Program. This free program allows residents and business owners to share valuable information that may be needed by firefighters in the case of an emergency. The public can register their information online.
WBTV
‘What is the road out?’ Gaston County Schools employees still experiencing payroll issues; state treasurer communicating with district staff
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been nearly eight full months since Gaston County Schools changed its payroll system, and hundreds of employees say their checks are still incorrect. WBTV first reported on the payroll transition in February as the district transitioned to the Oracle system with the help of...
WBTV
More mobile home park water woes in Rock Hill
Union County Deputy Sheriff Jim Kennedy remembers the September 11 terrorist attack. Mother pushing for answers after son murdered at Charlotte gas station. Rahmiek Brown was shot and killed at a gas station in Charlotte earlier this week. Friday Late Wx Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. Expect some rain on...
Thousands of classic and ‘famous’ cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair
The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday.
WBTV
Cabarrus County Fair returns to the Cabarrus Arena now through September 17
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Fair has opened its gates for the 2022 season and will run through Saturday, September 17 at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, Concord, off Hwy 49. The Fair is open Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 4 to 11...
WBTV
CMPD enforcement a day after attempted rape on Campbell Creek Greenway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. Officers say she was attacked Wednesday morning while walking alone. The woman was able to fight off the attacker, who got away. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search...
Meeting set for Thursday on $134M bond package that would replace two schools in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Several schools in Union County are in desperate need of an upgrade and community members will get a chance to learn how they can be improved. A vote on a $134,405,000 bond package that would allow the upgrades will take place on Nov. 8. The...
WBTV
Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
