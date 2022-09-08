Read full article on original website
Drake Teases More Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike Collaborations
And its roster of musical talent arguably sits at the top of the sneaker industry, and one artist that has been generating some waves is Drake. The OVO rapper’s output alongside the Swoosh has been comprised of various sneaker and apparel releases, and the former is slated to expand soon with the launch of a new Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike silhouette. After being spotted rocking a black and white pair courtside at a Raptors game earlier this year, the hit-making emcee has just previewed a duo of new colorways.
Patta Teases New Balance 990v3 Collab
After collaborating on an earthy 920 in 2020 and an elegant 991 in 2021, Patta and New Balance are pushin’ P again with a 990v3. Teased by Tim Sabajo — the brother of Patta co-founder Edson Sabajo and a day 1 Patta team member — the new design appears to feature richly-textured materials and bold colorblocking.
Celebrate Life With Wood Wood and Reebok’s Classic Low Collaboration
Danish label Wood Wood is keeping busy. The contemporary fashion brand — launched by Karl-Oskar Olsen and Brian SS Jensen — is currently on the build-up to its 20th anniversary and has recently marked the occasion with its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The collection looked to dig into the archives of Wood Wood’s creative influences that stretch across the likes of workwear and Italian yarn with all-over jacquard.
Vagabond Shoemakers’ AW22 Collection Highlights The "Mike", Distressed Suede and Fine Leather
Swedish footwear brand, Vagabond Shoemakers announces its Autumn Winter 2022 collection which redefines the brand’s core aesthetic in a contemporary direction. The latest silhouettes hold multiple themes, ranging from ‘70’s sophistication to ‘90’s boldness. The brand makes it a point to evolve its production by creating new styles of old renditions. The house first began as a men’s shoe brand but has since extended into female footwear.
Nike Dunk Low Appears With a Navy and Teal Palette
Of all the silhouettes in ‘s cannon, there aren’t any that have as strong of momentum as the Dunk. General releases and collaborative offerings of the classic model continue to flood the sneaker market every month, and now the Swoosh team is adding this teal and navy colorway to its catalog.
On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low “Chlorophyll”
Following the reveal of a Dunk Low “Kumquat” with Safari-style Swooshes earlier this summer,. now offers the silhouette in an alternate “Chlorophyll” colorway. The upcoming pairs arrive in a white leather base with bright green suede overlays. “Cave Stone” speckles are imprinted across the side Swooshes and italicized Nike embroidery makes its way across the heel tabs. Rounding out the look are Nike logos decorating the tongue tabs and insoles, white midsoles, and green rubber outsoles.
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Appears With a "Cobblestone" Palette
After taking a three-year hiatus, the Swoosh’s Zoom Vomero 5 is gearing up to return to the spotlight in the form of various colorways. The running model made by. took off when it was revived back in 2019 as its GRs and collaborations designed alongside A-COLD-WALL* were well-received by the sneaker community, and now in the latter half of 2022 we’re going to see fresh makeups like this “Cobblestone” iteration above hit the shelves.
How Afterpay Tapped Fashion Designers for Its First-Ever NFT Collection
Afterpay’s Keys to NYFW program is giving fashion enthusiasts the chance to join in on the exclusive events of New York Fashion Week, The Shows, by partnering with five notable trailblazers in the design community. Each of these esteemed designers, along with the creative aid of other artists in their network, has created their own customized NFT reminiscent of their personal style and their latest Spring/Summer 23 collections.
Nike Accents This Air Max 90 With Corduroy
At this point, summer is all but finished for brands as more and more fall and winter looks emerge. For. , this has resulted in colorways pivoting from colorful arrangements and lightweight materials to autumnal palettes. Furthering this movement, the Swoosh has brought corduroy to the Air Max 90. The Tinker Hatfield-designed sneaker continues to play a key role in Nike’s annual footwear offerings with it now reaching 32 years of age.
"Natural Indigo" Covers the New Balance 9060
As New Balance continues to shine in the sneaker game, it has tapped into the industry’s trends, especially with its growing list of collaborators and silhouettes. 2022’s rollout of the New Balance 9060 is the perfect example of this. First, the sneaker was revealed in a major collaboration with Joe Freshgoods, then it went on to feature during Mowalola’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. New Balance has since proceeded to capitalize on this momentum and positioning with the launch of many in-house colorways.
The Nike Dunk High "Panda" Receives a Worn-Out Makeover
The popularity of the Dunk silhouette is at an all-time high. As a result, the Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to pump out one pair after another, showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to introducing refreshed variations. From favored color-blocked styles to unique collaborative outputs, the model...
Panini's Reebok Question Mid Collab Is Inspired by Rookie Trading Cards
When it comes to sports memorabilia, trading cards are among some of the most coveted, especially when it comes to the rookie cards of iconic players. Allen Iverson — one of the coldest point guards to touch the rock — has been the face of a plethora of them, and Reebok is highlighting this through its latest collaboration with trading card company Panini America.
First Look at the Palace x New Balance MT580 Pack
UK-based skate brand Palace is joining forces with US-based sportswear manufacturer New Balance for the first time. Both are constant collaborators with Palace previously connecting with footwear brands such as adidas, Reebok and Salomon while New Balance has teamed up with an extensive list of designers and labels. Now, the duo looks to be making its debut on the New Balance MT580.
Depop Collaborators: Makayla Wray Brings Her Inventive Artistry to the Streets of New York City
Fashion designer Makayla Wray grew up in Pittsburgh, feeding her passion for expression through clothing by attending The Art Institute of Pittsburgh. This upbringing began to shape her creative outlook, but it was not until she moved to New York City and began her namesake brand that she truly discovered her inspiration — the everyday sights and sounds as well as the multiple colorful cultures that converge in the city.
Peter Saville Applies Joy Division Graphics to adidas Spezial's Pulsebeat
In April, Manchester United, , and Peter Saville came together for a three-way collaboration that played on Saville’s iconic Joy Division artwork for the seminal album, Unknown Pleasures. While much of the collection released, the sneakers — seen in the lookbook — failed to arrive, until now. Today, adidas Originals previews the Peter Saville x adidas Spezial Pulsebeat SPZL in “Core Black/Carbon,” which is set to arrive in a matter of days.
Overkill and PUMA Hit Miami Beach for "Ocean Drive" Pack
Berlin-based sneaker store Overkill and German sportswear manufacturer. have an established history of presenting fresh and unique themes on PUMA silhouettes. Most recently, this has included a liqueur-themed “Berliner Luft” capsule that outfitted the PUMA XS 7000 and PUMA Mirage OG. Now, the duo has looked to Miami Vice for inspiration as they present the “Ocean Drive” pack.
Nike Dunk High Receives the "Vachetta Tan" Treatment
When it comes to , it’s no secret that it’s collaborations and classic revivals tend to garner the most attention, but every so often the brand will bust out a general release that has the potential to make some noise. In the coming weeks, the Beaverton imprint is going to release a brand new “Vachetta Tan” colorway of its beloved Dunk High, and the pair’s official images have landed in our lap.
NEXUSVII and HUF Unveil a Collaborative "Daydream Believer" Capsule
In this age of streetwear, HUF can essentially be considered as one of the OG brands in the space. Lately, it’s been honing in on its collaborative catalog as it released a project with G-SHOCK and it’s gearing up to launch its highly-anticipated SB Dunk Low collaboration with Nike. Prior to Summer ending, it’s making room for another team-up that entails an apparel collection alongside NEXUSVII.
Private Policy Is Calling All the Club Kids for SS23
For Spring/Summer 2023, Private Policy‘s Siying Qu and Haoran Li began with the story of Noah’s Ark, drawing a comparison between the scriptural ship’s coupled animals and downtowners flocking to the club — in both cases, strangers discover liberated companionship and find peace in their escape. Stylistically articulating that sentiment, the collection, named after the biblical Ark, presents 27 looks defined by unshackled design codes, rave-ready silhouettes and a symbolic dove print.
Ultra Rare Factory-set Rolex Sky Dweller Owned by Drake for Sale in London
A luxury watch dealer in London is offering an incredibly rare diamond-set Rolex formerly owned by Drake. The Rolex Sky Dweller Ref. 326259TBR was an off-the-books edition produced by the iconic Swiss brand in 2021 featuring a diamond-set 18K white gold case and bezel with Meteorite dial and baguette-diamond hour markers and supplied on a black Oysterflex rubber strap.
