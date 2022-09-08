Read full article on original website
'Luckiest Girl Alive' trailer: Mila Kunis confronts her dark past
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Luckiest Girl Alive. The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller film Tuesday featuring Mila Kunis. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the Jessica Knoll novel of the same name. The film is written by Knoll and directed by Mike Barker.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed’ (Video)
The official teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” Season 5 has arrived, warning viewers “All will be revealed.”. Paramount Network revealed the first look at the new season during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” a voiceover loomed over clips from the series’ newest installment.
Emily Deschanel Reacts to Bones' Futuristic Reboot, Previews Her Dance With the Devil — Video QA
Emily Deschanel was wholly unaware that Bones had gotten a futuristic reboot (of sorts), until TVLine looped her in during the video Q&A above. TVLine spoke with Deschanel ahead of this Friday’s premiere of Devil in Ohio, an eight-episode Netflix drama in which she plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who quietly shelters a cult escapee named Mae (played by Snowpiercer alum Madeleine Arthur). Suzanne’s world is soon turned upside down as the mysterious Mae’s presence threatens to tear her own family apart. Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) plays Suzanne’s husband, while Alisha Newton (Heartland), Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) and Naomi Tan play the...
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lee Jung-Jae, star of the Netflix global smash-hit Squid Game, has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte. Lee will play the male lead in the Disney+ series, where he will star alongside the previously cast Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith, Deadline reported Thursday.
Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with Bros
The openly gay actor who has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies over the past decade stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros, in theaters Sept. 30. Luke Macfarlane is no stranger to making romantic comedies. For nearly a decade, the 42-year-old heartthrob has been a go-to leading man for Hallmark, starring in a dozen of the network's popular made-for-TV movies like Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Shoe Addict's Christmas and A Valentine's Match. Now with Bros, a same-sex rom-com co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner, 43, the openly gay Macfarlane makes...
Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’
Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars
Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Anny Francisco Posts Sweet Tribute Honoring Late Son Adriel
90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco shared a sweet tribute on what would’ve been her late son Adriel Hassan’s first birthday. “A day like today, my blue prince was born, I was full of emotions, we lived so many moments together, I never thought I wouldn’t have you forever,” Anny, 33, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 7, alongside a compilation of heartwarming moments with her son. “It’s been hard to face that you are no more. Only God knows how I feel … I always think of you in everything I do and wherever I am, I’m always thinking of you. You will always be my Prince Charming. I love you forever my beautiful fatty.”
Kyle and Mauricio Put Their Aspen House on the Market After 'RHOBH' Season 12 Filmed
Group trips have become a staple on any Real Housewives franchise, as they bring the cast members (and, occasionally, their spouses and kids) together in an environment that is different from their usual city. On Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the rumored-to-be-very-dramatic Aspen trip is now...
Inside ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Elizabeth and Andrei’s Baby Shower for Baby No. 2: Photos
Oh boy! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, celebrated the upcoming arrival of their son with a beautiful baby shower on Sunday, September 4. “Celebrating and awaiting our son’s arrival and plus mom’s here too! [bottle with popping cork...
Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone Receives Tesla Seemingly as Push Present From Patrick Mendes
Generous present. 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone received a brand new Tesla seemingly as a push gift from Partrick Mendes. “Patrick picked me up from school and said got a surprise for me. Guys … I almost delivered the baby on the street,” Thaís, 25, captioned a photo via Instagram on Thursday, September 8, featuring herself posing next to her new car.
goodmorningamerica.com
'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Celebrity-pro pairs revealed for 'DWTS' season 31
The partners for "Dancing with the Stars" season 31 are in!. "Good Morning America" exclusively announced on Thursday the pros with whom the newly announced lineup of "DWTS" celebrities will be partnered for the upcoming season. Season 30 Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach will be dancing this season with Joseph Baena,...
Anna Kendrick Opens Up on Surviving Abuse: ‘My Body Still Believes That It Was My Fault’
Anna Kendrick revealed she is a survivor of emotional abuse. The star of “Alice, Darling,” which is set to premiere at TIFF this year, opened up about connecting with Alanna Francis’ script about a woman who untangles herself from a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who isolates her from her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. “Alice, Darling” is directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”). “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told People of when she first read the script, which “resonated” with her. “I think my rep sent...
The Hollywood Gossip
Snooki Shares Rare Photo of Husband Jionni LaValle, Receives Brutal Response From Fans
On a recent episode of Jersey Shore, the cast ganged up on Angelina Pivarnick for concealing certain details of her personal life. It’s a common issue among reality show co-stars, which makes sense. After all, if everyone is getting paid equally for sharing their lives on camera, shouldn’t they...
hypebeast.com
'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' Anime Receives a Release Date
After receiving a new key visual, we now have an official release date for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Building on the rough October release info, the latest news offers a firm date for the continuation of the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo‘s iconic Bleach manga, covering the final arc of the story, Volume 55-74.
‘Meet Cute’ Trailer: Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Star in Time Travel Rom-Com
Peacock has released the official trailer for the forthcoming rom-com “Meet Cute.” Starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, the Peacock original film premieres exclusively on the streamer Sept. 21. “Meet Cute” follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson), who seemingly fall in love at first sight. In reality, Sheila has a time machine that she uses to make the pair fall for each other over and over again. When she isn’t satisfied with their “perfect night,” Sheila travels to Gary’s past to transform him into her ideal man. The romantic comedy is directed by Alex Lehmann (“Paddleton,” “Blue Jay”)...
Claire Danes to Star in HBO Max Miniseries ‘Full Circle’ From Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon
Claire Danes has been cast in HBO Max’s miniseries “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh (“Kimi”) and writer Ed Solomon (“Men in Black”), TheWrap has learned. She will join previously announced star Zazie Beetz. The series logline is as follows: “An investigation into...
hypebeast.com
Original 'The Lord of the Rings' Cast Members Defend Diversity in 'The Rings of Power' After Complaints About Actors of Color
The cast of the original The Lord of the Rings movie trilogy have come to the defense of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, after the series received backlash regarding the actors of color in the cast. Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Sean Astin, who portrayed the...
TVGuide.com
Fox Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Fox is taking advantage of the upcoming fall TV season to prove once again that it's the top network when it comes to adult animation. Not only will the network remain the home of The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13), but Fox will also introduce a couple of brand new animated comedies to its 2022-23 TV schedule: Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg.
