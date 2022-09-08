Read full article on original website
Avid iPhone fans worldwide are reporting a tough time preordering Apple’s new products. The iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 all went up for preorder today, and people have had issues ranging from the Apple Store app and website not loading, financing not working, failure to verify phone numbers, and credit cards not working.
The Apple Store has been hit by problems amid the release of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The new phones were revealed on Wednesday and opened for pre-orders today. The first phones will arrive on Friday. Apple encouraged users to pre-order those devices through its online store as well as its app. But as pre-orders opened on Friday, users were hit by a flurry of technical problems. Customers complained they were unable to load pages or add the new phones to their baskets. Others saw error pages. Those affected were advised to keep refreshing the pages, or to shut the app...
