Marion City Council concerned about lack of communication between treasurer, auditor

The question about why the City of Marion auditor's office and treasurer's office apparently do not have an open line of communication went unanswered during a Marion City Council finance committee meeting Monday evening.

During the last city council meeting on Aug. 22, there was a heated exchange between city council members Jason Schaber, 3rd Ward, and Ayers Ratliff, 2nd Ward, and Treasurer Tommy Reese regarding a lack of training for Reese and financial reconciliation. At one point, Ratliff, a Democrat, actually called on Reese, a Republican, to resign from office.

Schaber, a Republican who is chairman of the finance committee, requested that Reese present a quarterly accounting and annual report of his office's work to the finance committee, as required by Ohio Revised Code Section 733.45.

During Monday's meeting, Reese told the finance committee that he presents a monthly report to the auditor's office, submitting it to Deputy Auditor Marden Watts at the request of Auditor Miranda Meginness.

Meginness, a Republican, said the report Reese submitted to the finance committee "is generally all the communication we get is a note that says something was included on the bank statement that wasn't in New World (the software system the city uses to track finances)."

"There's no real conversation as far as I know," Meginness added. "It's a passing of a folder and that's it. And then at some point, I go through and I verify all of my information again so that (Reese) has it, and if there's any discrepancy, I mean at this point I haven't had any yet, but if there is a discrepancy I obviously would bring it to his attention and there would be a discussion."

Councilman Brett Cornelius, At-large, stated that he has observed what he termed "a broken line of communication between the auditor's office and the treasurer's office."

"I know that somebody had mentioned that Tommy would, or the treasurer would report to (Deputy Auditor) Marden Watts. Is there any way that you can set up a regular monthly meeting or something regular, sitting down with each other?" Cornelius said. "Marden Watts isn't here (at the finance meeting). So if there's a break in the communication, where do we find where that break was? Whereas if you talk to each other, wouldn't that make more sense?"

Meginness stated that she agreed with Cornelius' assessment and recommendation.

Councilman Aaron Rollins, At-large, echoed Cornelius' sentiment.

"I mean, why aren't we talking?" Rollins, a Republican, quizzed.

Neither Reese nor Meginness provided an answer to Rollins' question.

City Council President Todd Schneider, a Democrat, noted that, in his opinion, city government has "failed if there's not an open line of communication between our auditor and the treasurer because those lines of communication obviously broke down and the checks and balances fell apart somewhere along the way that got us in this situation that we are in now."

Schneider stated that he believes that city council needs to "continue to ask the tough questions and continue to make sure that the elected officials, of which we oversee, have the tools necessary that they need to get the job done."

Councilman Ayers Ratliff, 2nd Ward, then stated that he believes that there is an "underlying" reason for the lack of communication between the treasurer and the auditor that goes beyond party politics, since both office-holders are Republicans.

"I think I'm picking up vibes that I think the entire rest of the room is," Ratliff said. "I know the people on this council talked about party politics, party this, party that. But you have a Republican auditor, a Republican treasurer, and a Republican majority finance committee that all seem to be frustrated with each other. So there's something underlying to all of this up here that needs fixed."

Ratliff then asked how Reese how many times he had met with Meginess during their time in office. Reese stated that he "took her out to lunch," but couldn't recall the exact date. Meginness stated that the lunch meeting was held in December 2021 and that they have not had a face-to-face meeting since then.

"There has to be a reason why. There has to be a reason why," Ratliff stated. "People don't refuse to meet unless there is a complete, underlying reason why. And until that gets figured out, and until that gets solved, we can't solve anything because out two finance departments are working completely separate of each other.

"It is obvious that either she doesn't want to meet with him or he doesn't want to meet with her or they don't want to meet with each other. It is obvious by the stuff they've said tonight. It's obvious by the fact that they have not met the entire time he has been in office. And until that's figured out, we don't have a chance."

In response to Ratliff's observation about the situation, Meginness told the finance committee that she would schedule a regular monthly meeting between herself, Reese, and Watts to discuss any issues.

Marion City Council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at City Hall. To view the agendas for city council meetings or to find contact information for individual city council members, go to the City of Marion website www.marionohio.us.

To hear audio of all Marion City Council meetings, go to the "City of Marion Ohio" account on YouTube.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter