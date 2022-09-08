As Seattle educators remain on strike, other school districts in the state reach agreements or face similar movements

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific NorthwestIBWAASeattle, WA
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Related
kion546.com
Seattle superintendent: ‘tremendous progress’ to end strike
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones says the district and the Seattle Education Association have made “tremendous progress” toward ending a strike that has delayed the start of school since Wednesday for about 49,000 students. The union began picketing Wednesday over issues that include pay, class size, and support for special education students and those who are learning English. Jones said in a video message to families Friday both sides share the same goals of supporting students, having safe schools and providing high-quality instruction. He said the district is hoping to add social workers to middle and high schools, provide “intensive support” for first-year teachers and to offer meaningful raises.
kion546.com
‘That’s torture’: Parents furious after Amador County students were forced to eat outside
JACKSON, California (KCRA) — Parents in Amador County are upset after they say their kids were forced to sit outside in the heat on Tuesday when record-high temperatures were seen across Northern California. “There’s no reason to have them out in the heat like that. As far as I’m...
kion546.com
Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot
The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front of a door on which one of them had written “Murder the Media” each pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge in connection with the riot. Nicholas Ochs is the founder of the far-right extremist group’s Hawaii chapter and a onetime Republican state House candidate. He and Nicholas DeCarlo of Fort Worth, Texas, admitted in federal court to obstructing the congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The government says the men shared a social media channel called “Murder the Media” and initially claimed to be working as journalists on Jan. 6.
kion546.com
Key insider in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks freedom
A star witness who testified against others in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor wants a judge to reduce his prison sentence and release him from custody. Ty Garbin wants more than four years cut off his six-year sentence for conspiracy. Prosecutors agree that a break is justified, but they’re recommending only a three-year reduction. The decision rests with federal Judge Robert Jonker. Garbin has been in custody for about two years since his arrest in 2020. He quickly cooperated and pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Two other men were convicted but two more were acquitted. A sixth man, Kaleb Franks, also pleaded guilty and testified for the government.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kion546.com
Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — David Stephens’ children romped around the small patch of grass they’ve turned into a makeshift playground, running and laughing — seemingly without a care in the world. Their father, though, is gripped by worry about the future. And he marvels at his...
kion546.com
Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state is stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade was identified in July in Rockland County, which is north of the city. The latest detection involved a wastewater sample collected last month in Nassau County on Long Island, directly east of the city. The lone confirmed case in New York involved an unidentified young adult who was unvaccinated.
kion546.com
Southern California’s Fairview Fire has exploded in size, burning nearly 20K acres and forcing evacuations
The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California has upended the lives of many Riverside County residents who said they felt blindsided by the flames that have been spreading rapidly since Monday. Norman Nielsen, 65, told CNN Thursday he and his wife were going to bed when the sheriff came...
kion546.com
Kansas ex-sec. of state resigns from ‘We Build the Wall’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general has resigned from the board of directors of “We Build the Wall,” a nonprofit that raised money it told donors would be used to build a wall along the U.S. southern border. The Kansas City Star reported Friday that Kris Kobach resigned after the organization and Steve Bannon, a former ally of Donald Trump, were indicted Thursday in New York and accused of transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars raised for the wall to third parties. Kobach resigned from the organization’s board and as its general counsel. He has not been accused of wrongdoing by federal or New York prosecutors.
Comments / 0