Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
‘I Was Lied to’: A Nightmare Trip on Greg Abbott’s Bus Sideshow
Evarist Meléndez has not had a particularly relaxing summer. Beginning last month, the 30-year-old and eight other men left their home country of Venezuela. asylum in the United States. That meant crossing Colombia’s Gulf of Urabá to the Darién Gap, a perilous, often deadly stretch of rainforest, mountains, and jungle that divides Central and South America. They traveled by motorcycle, car, train, and foot. They spent seven days walking in the jungle, made their way through Panamá, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and eventually arrived at the Río Grande, in México, where they swam through rip currents to get to Texas.
Texas Border Patrol agents meet with HHS Sec. Mayorkas, who blasts Gov. Abbott's border actions: 'wreak havoc'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas Thursday afternoon to meet with Border Patrol agents and survey operations amid a daily influx of migrants that has overwhelmed local officials and fueled criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies. Secretary Mayorkas met with Border Patrol agents at...
How these migrants are faring 1 week after Texas paid to bus them out of state
CNN’s Gary Tuchman catches up with migrants Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent by bus from his state to cities across the US in an effort to highlight his criticism of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
'The future is here.' Migrants step off buses from Texas into New York homeless shelters
By the thousands, undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers have ended up in New York's overburdened shelter system, embarking on yet another uncertain odyssey as the newest members of the ever burgeoning homeless population.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashes out at Texas Gov. Abbott after 50 more migrants are bussed to Chicago
Arrived in Chicago from Texas on Sunday and Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot once again slammed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying he is using them as human pawns. The migrants arrived in the Windy City after Abbott sent two buses carrying migrants to Chicago last week. Abbott said he will continue to bus migrants to sanctuary cities until the federal government secures the southern border.
'Utter hypocrisy': Ted Cruz blasts Democrats criticizing immigrants in their cities
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked Democratic Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams for their “utter hypocrisy” over concerns of illegal immigrants being bused to their cities. “The mayor of [Washington,] D.C., Muriel Bowser, has said that the 6,000 illegal immigrants that Texas has put on buses and sent up to D.C. has created a crisis and it is unacceptable and has to stop. Now, that is just 6,000,” Cruz explained on his Verdict podcast. “We ought to send 600,000 — 600,000 would be roughly one-sixth of the number of illegal immigrants who have come in under Joe Biden.”
Welcome to the border crisis, Washington, DC
Politicians in Washington, D.C., are experiencing a sudden rash of xenophobia. Incensed by the arrival of hundreds of illegal immigrants, they are now complaining that the governors of Texas and Arizona, who offered those immigrants a free ride to Washington, have turned their cities into border towns. Welcome to the...
NYC official accuses Texas Gov. Abbott of creating 'anti-Latino hatred' after 80 more migrants arrive
A top New York City immigration official claimed that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is stoking "anti-Latino hatred" by transporting illegal immigrants from the border. More than 80 migrants arrived in New York Tuesday amid criticism of the Big Apple's handling of the influx. "The treatment that they're receiving in Texas...
Why Texas is shipping migrants to New York, Chicago, and D.C.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) isn't too thrilled by undocumented migrants coming to his state from South and Central America. So he's shipping them out of state on buses to New York, Chicago, and Washington D.C. — all "sanctuary cities" run by Democratic mayors. Abbott's attitude: If those cities...
Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses of migrants to third Democratic-run city: Chicago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has now sent buses filled with migrants to a third major city run by Democrats: Chicago.
Texas spent more than $12m bussing migrants to New York and DC, documents show
The price tag of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s much politicised campaign of sending migrants arriving on the southern border to Washington, DC and New York City has cost the state $12m, CNN reported.Since the Republican governor announced the costly program in April, the Lone Star state has reportedly doled out $12,707,720.92 to Wynne Transportation, the charter service tasked with ferrying the recently arrived migrants to the sanctuary cities.CNN uncovered the receipt for the controversy-stirring effort, which was once labelled as “kidnapping” by critics, by filing a Freedom of Information Request with the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The organization...
Democrat leaders blasting Texas Gov. Abbott for busing migrants 'lack credibility': Ken Paxton
During his appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton slammed the Democratic mayors criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott for busing illegal migrants to their cities, arguing the leaders "lack credibility" because they're not trying to address the "real problem." KEN PAXTON: I know it's so ironic that...
Migrants hopping off Operation Lone Star buses ahead of their final destination
While the state of Texas has spent more than $12 million to send migrants to cities such as New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago, some migrants are bailing before the buses reach their final destination.
Several dozen more migrants from Texas come to Chicago, while Lightfoot continues to chastise Texas governor
Several days after 75 migrants arrived in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lighfoot said several dozen more migrants have been sent to Chicago from Texas, arriving at Union Station on Sunday. She again expressed frustration with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
D.C. mayor declares public emergency after GOP governors send migrants to her city
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency Thursday in response to the wave of migrants being bused to the city from the Mexican border with Texas and Arizona. District Council member Brianne Nadeau blamed the governors of Texas and Arizona for creating a “crisis” in the city. She...
Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over buses of migrants sent by Republican governors from the U.S.-Mexico border states of Texas and Arizona.
