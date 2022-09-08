Read full article on original website
A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
The identity of the child that Brad Pitt said looked like a "Columbine kid" during his booze-fueled blowup with Angelina Jolie has been revealed. Sources tell Radar that Brad was talking about the then couple's son, Maddox.Angelina was identified as the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit against the FBI, in which she questioned why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations during their 2016 plane ride was closed and produced no charges for the actor. The suit was unsealed earlier this week, providing an in-depth look at the damning claims Angelina brought against Pitt.In the special agent's notes,...
Angelina Jolie's love life remains to be a hot topic. Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, numerous dating rumors have surrounded her, like that of The Weeknd and Johnny Lee Miller. However, the latest in the rumor mill is that they dump her.
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not...
A series of photos showing Angelina Jolie bruised following her infamous 2016 airplane fight with then-husband Brad Pitt have leaked, Radar has learned. The photos were submitted by the actress to the FBI after they launched an investigation into the incident. In the snaps, Jolie can be seen with large bruises on her hand and elbow. Sources told Page Six Jolie handed over the photos along with handwritten notes from her children detailing the fight to investigators. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the then-couple were traveling from Nice, France, to the US when they started having a verbal altercation.Jolie claimed Pitt...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may already be famous thanks to her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but the teen is growing into her own person, thanks to qualities of her zodiac sign. Living a star-studded lifestyle as...
Mark "Billy" Billingham was a bodyguard for years for stars like Angelina Jolie and Russell Crowe. He says the work is less about looking intimidating and more about reading your client. He often used decoys to weed out security detail who would rat to paparazzi. Mark "Billy" Billingham has been...
Angelina Jolie has model, actress, director and humanitarian on her resume — but it appears her favorite hat to wear is that of doting mom! The Oscar winner, 47, was spotted treating her son Knox, 14, to a fun day out shopping in Los Angeles on Saturday (August 27). The adorable pair was all smiles as they picked out a few plants and a Buddha statue at a local garden center. Angelina looked stunning in a white, sleeveless summer dress, while Knox kept it cool it a grey tee and dark pants.
Brad Pitt was all smiles for a promotional event after details of his alleged 2016 fight with ex-wife Angelina Jolie emerged. The Bullet Train star seemed chipper as he stepped out on Friday, August 19, in in Seoul, South Korea for a news conference ahead of the film's premiere in the country.
Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
Details of Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie’s alleged fight onboard a private jet in 2016 have been unearthed after bombshell FBI documents were obtained by some publications.According to the report, Pitt told Jolie that one of her children “looked like a f***ing Columbine kid” and said she was “ruining the family”.Pitt’s alleged comment appeared to reference the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, which saw 12th grade students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold shoot dead 12 children and a teacher in Colorado.Elsewhere in the documents, it is stated that Jolie told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed...
Angelina Jolie’s former company is now suing Brad Pitt over allegations he “stole” their French wine business from his ex-wife, Radar has learned.The shocking lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by Nouvel LLC, Jolie’s old company, and the lawsuit comes months after Pitt first sued Jolie for allegedly illegally selling her stake in the French castle and wine brand Chateau Miraval.According to Tuesday's filing, Pitt “secretly moved assets” from his and Jolie’s co-owned Chateau Miraval to his friends and family members.The lawsuit also accuses Pitt of spending “millions on vanity projects” including a $1 million pool and recording studio, as well...
Cameron Diaz is making headlines amid Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner’s recent allegations in his book Like a Rolling Stone. Even though Wenner did not directly name-drop Diaz, several publications immediately figured that he was talking about the Bad Teacher actress. Jann Wenner Claims One Of His Former Magazine’s...
Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
It's not the only legal battle for the high-profile parents of six.
A battle over a winery once co-owned by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continues.
Is this the most stylish Venice Film Festival of all time? It’s distinctly possible – and Harry Styles hasn’t even showed up yet. Step forward Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who celebrated the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All in bold, contrasting looks on 2 September: he in a cherry-red Haider Ackermann jumpsuit worthy of Mick Jagger in his heyday, and she in a kelly-green Balenciaga Haute Couture gown. (Stars on the rise, take note; this is how you make a Venice debut.)
August and September mark the start of school for many kids across the country, and a number of celebrities have commemorated their children's new school year with affectionate posts. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," John Stamos wrote next to a photo of his 4-year-old son, Billy, who's starting kindergarten this year.
Olivia Wilde is officially shutting down rumors that she left her ex-fiance, Jason Sudeikis, to start dating Harry Styles in the fall of 2020. “The complete horses*** idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. like any relationship that ends, it didn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to NOT, because we could be better parents as friends who lived in different houses.”
