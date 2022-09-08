ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

As Seattle educators remain on strike, other school districts in the state reach agreements or face similar movements

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 2 days ago
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
