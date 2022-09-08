After Barrett Carter’s clutch interception early on in the third quarter, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei put together yet another impressive drive for the Tigers, resulting in his second touchdown pass of the day, this time to wide receiver Beaux Collins. In the first three plays of the drive, running back Will Shipley ran the ball for a combined 41 yards. Just two plays later Uiagalelei connected with Collins for a 9-yard trip to the end zone. Following his second passing touchdown of the day, Uiagalelei is 17-for-20 for 229 yards so far. The Tigers put together five plays for 52 yards in 2:21 en route to the Uiagalelei-Collins connection in the third quarter. Oh. My. Goodness.@DJUiagalelei and @beaux_collins really showed out on this play 🙌pic.twitter.com/8CGxrynb32 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 10, 2022 List Our score predictions for Clemson vs. Furman

