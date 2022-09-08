ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

John Harbaugh has blunt reaction to Lamar Jackson drama

Despite months of contract negotiations that were described as an “uphill battle,” the Baltimore Ravens and former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach an extension before the start of the 2022 NFL season. The news left some speculating that Jackson’s time with the team could be nearing an end, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t think that will be the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Jets staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season opener in New York?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 1 game between the Ravens and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Ravens 23, Jets 13: Fortunately for the Jets, the drop-off from Zach Wilson to Joe Flacco isn’t too steep. Unfortunately for the Jets, they’re still left with a huge disadvantage at the game’s most important position. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to take on the New York Jets in the opening game of their respective seasons on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Ravens-Jets prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore suffered an 8-9 season in 2021, missing the […] The post NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Uiagalelei throws second TD of the day for 35-9 lead

After Barrett Carter’s clutch interception early on in the third quarter, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei put together yet another impressive drive for the Tigers, resulting in his second touchdown pass of the day, this time to wide receiver Beaux Collins. In the first three plays of the drive, running back Will Shipley ran the ball for a combined 41 yards. Just two plays later Uiagalelei connected with Collins for a 9-yard trip to the end zone. Following his second passing touchdown of the day, Uiagalelei is 17-for-20 for 229 yards so far. The Tigers put together five plays for 52 yards in 2:21 en route to the Uiagalelei-Collins connection in the third quarter. Oh. My. Goodness.@DJUiagalelei and @beaux_collins really showed out on this play 🙌pic.twitter.com/8CGxrynb32 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 10, 2022 List Our score predictions for Clemson vs. Furman
CLEMSON, SC
NJ.com

Football: New Providence blocks game-winning field goal to defeat Roselle

New Providence captured a 21-20 win over Roselle thanks to Matt Botvinis blocking a game-winning field goal with seven seconds remaining. The two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 14 before Ben Gullo’s 13-yard run put New Providence (2-1) up by seven. However, Nazir Baker answered back with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Maribeau Romeus to cut the deficit to one.
ROSELLE, NJ
