As Seattle educators remain on strike, other school districts in the state reach agreements or face similar movements

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Washington state school district goes on strike
Educators in a Washington state school district went on strike Friday because the teachers' union and the Ridgefield School District (RSD) remain at loggerheads following months of collective bargaining negotiations. It's not the only school district in Washington state that went on strike this week. Seattle teachers also walked.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes reins
ATLANTA — Sonny Perdue has been a Georgia state senator, governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture. But not until Friday did the longtime public servant officially take on “maybe the most impactful job I’ve ever had” when he was formally invested as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia lawmakers expected to consider boosting music industry tax credits
ATLANTA — Georgia’s film industry took off after the General Assembly significantly strengthened the state income tax credit for movie and TV productions in 2008. The industry’s annual economic impact has soared from a relatively paltry $242 million the year before lawmakers upped the ante on the credit to $4.4 billion last year.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Chamber endorses Tyler Harper's run for Agriculture Commissioner
OCILLA -- The Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the state's leading business advocacy organization, has endorsed Tyler Harper for Agriculture Commissioner. As a seventh-generation farmer, state senator, and small business owner, the chamber said Harper has "a proven record of delivering results and fighting for our farmers, producers, and consumers across the state."
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
New York governor declares state disaster emergency amid circulating poliovirus evidence, samples found in 5 counties
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency amid evidence of circulating poliovirus, a move that will increase the availability of resources including expanding the network of polio vaccine administrators, state health officials said. Sequence analysis of wastewater surveillance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Two sisters who survived the Holocaust died in Alabama 11 days apart
Two sisters who survived the Holocaust, and fulfilled their fathers dream to make it to America, died days apart from each other in Alabama, according to the Alabama Holocaust Education Center. Ruth Scheuer Siegler, 95, died on September 3 and her sister, Ilse Scheuer Nathan, 98, died 10 days before...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
2 arrested in California after 'cache of illegal material' to manufacture ghost guns recovered, police say
Two men were arrested and a "substantial cache of illegal material" to manufacture ghost guns was recovered in Southern California on Thursday, police said. About 200 ghost gun frames, handgun slides, two assault weapons, a rifle, firearms magazines, ammunition and numerous parts and tools for manufacturing ghost guns were recovered as a result of an investigation by the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team (RIFTT), according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
