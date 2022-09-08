Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Woman killed in crash in New Madrid
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A New Madrid woman died in a crash Wednesday night in New Madrid. Heather E. Polk, 44, of New Madrid died when a 2012 Mazda 6 driven by Hannah McNabb, 19, of Portageville failed to yield at the intersection of Interstate 55 and US 61 in New Madrid, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
ktmoradio.com
Commission Awards Contracts
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting this week. Awarded contracts include pavement improvements, concrete repairs, and adding shoulders. Contracts include the following:. A $3,245,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company, for pavement resurfacing on Route 67 from Route 160...
ktmoradio.com
Two Pemiscot County Accidents Leave People Hurt
A Bragg City man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when cargo came loose from an ATV, became entangled in tires, causing the vehicle to overturn. Troop E reports 25 year old Morne Pretorius was taken by Air Ambulance to a Memphis hospital. The accident happened about 7:40 a.m. A Springfield...
ktmoradio.com
New Madrid Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash
One person died in a two vehicle traffic accident that happened Wednesday night at the junction of I-55 and US 61 at New Madrid. According to the MSHP, 44 year old Heather Polk of New Madrid died when 19 year old Hannah McNabb of Holcomb failed to yield her vehicle at the intersection, and Polk’s vehicle struck it on the driver’s side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in New Madrid County, Mo.
Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day. Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17.
KFVS12
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
Kait 8
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
Kait 8
FAA investigating emergency landing in field
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small plane that left Jonesboro Tuesday night had to make an emergency landing a few minutes later in a Poinsett County field. Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Sept. 6 off Highway 49 near Weiner. He said the plane...
KFVS12
Man arrested in police chase after hiding in cotton field in New Madrid Co.
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit that ended in a cotton field. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6., suspect Mark Parks led deputies on a pursuit before his vehicle caught on fire at County Road 248 and J Highway, north of Gideon, Mo.
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktmoradio.com
Two Arrested by MSHP in New Madrid County
Two people were arrested by the HP in New Madrid County during the noon hour Wednesday. 43 year old Michael Blasingain of Canalou and 59 year old Curtis Burleson of East Prairie were arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. They were taken...
KFVS12
Dexter License Office pledges to improve customer service
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri license office has taken the Customer Service Commitment pledge. The Dexter License Office recently took the pledge. “We are excited to take this pledge and want to do all we can to help our customers obtain their titles, registrations and licenses in the most convenient way possible,” said Dexter License Office Agent Ray Rowland.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police chief to retire after 22 years
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the longest serving law enforcement officers in the Heartland will work his last day on Friday, September 9. Danny Whiteley spent the last 22 years as Poplar Bluff police chief, but it’s his first career love that defines him just as much as a badge and uniform.
Kait 8
Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
mymoinfo.com
Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
KFVS12
Scott Co. deputies looking for man accused of domestic assault, stealing car
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault and stolen car investigation. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight on Friday, September 9 deputies responded to Hale Drive in Sikeston for a reported domestic assault.
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
Comments / 0