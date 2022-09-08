ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunklin County, MO

kbsi23.com

Woman killed in crash in New Madrid

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A New Madrid woman died in a crash Wednesday night in New Madrid. Heather E. Polk, 44, of New Madrid died when a 2012 Mazda 6 driven by Hannah McNabb, 19, of Portageville failed to yield at the intersection of Interstate 55 and US 61 in New Madrid, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

Commission Awards Contracts

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting this week. Awarded contracts include pavement improvements, concrete repairs, and adding shoulders. Contracts include the following:. A $3,245,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company, for pavement resurfacing on Route 67 from Route 160...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

Two Pemiscot County Accidents Leave People Hurt

A Bragg City man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when cargo came loose from an ATV, became entangled in tires, causing the vehicle to overturn. Troop E reports 25 year old Morne Pretorius was taken by Air Ambulance to a Memphis hospital. The accident happened about 7:40 a.m. A Springfield...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
ktmoradio.com

Kait 8

KFVS12

Man arrested after police chase in New Madrid County, Mo.

Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day. Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.

Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
Kait 8

ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

FAA investigating emergency landing in field

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small plane that left Jonesboro Tuesday night had to make an emergency landing a few minutes later in a Poinsett County field. Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Sept. 6 off Highway 49 near Weiner. He said the plane...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270

One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
ktmoradio.com

Two Arrested by MSHP in New Madrid County

Two people were arrested by the HP in New Madrid County during the noon hour Wednesday. 43 year old Michael Blasingain of Canalou and 59 year old Curtis Burleson of East Prairie were arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. They were taken...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Dexter License Office pledges to improve customer service

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri license office has taken the Customer Service Commitment pledge. The Dexter License Office recently took the pledge. “We are excited to take this pledge and want to do all we can to help our customers obtain their titles, registrations and licenses in the most convenient way possible,” said Dexter License Office Agent Ray Rowland.
DEXTER, MO
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff police chief to retire after 22 years

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the longest serving law enforcement officers in the Heartland will work his last day on Friday, September 9. Danny Whiteley spent the last 22 years as Poplar Bluff police chief, but it’s his first career love that defines him just as much as a badge and uniform.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Kait 8

Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
mymoinfo.com

Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill

(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Cop turned crook back in custody

A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

