One person died in a two vehicle traffic accident that happened Wednesday night at the junction of I-55 and US 61 at New Madrid. According to the MSHP, 44 year old Heather Polk of New Madrid died when 19 year old Hannah McNabb of Holcomb failed to yield her vehicle at the intersection, and Polk’s vehicle struck it on the driver’s side.

NEW MADRID, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO