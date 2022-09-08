Read full article on original website
Related
The pitfalls and perils of congressional replica offices on college campuses
In 2001 — 21 years ago — a replica of the late U.S. Rep. Robert J. Lagomarsino’s (R-Calif.) congressional office opened on the California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) campus. The university near Camarillo also became the official home for his career archives: boxes of papers, photographs and awards spanning Lagomarsino’s 34 years as an elected Republican politician from Ventura County, Calif.
America’s infrastructure is a crisis of inequity
Volunteers distributed bottled water after Jackson, Mississippi’s water treatment plant failed during flooding in August 2022. Getty ImagesIntense heat waves and flooding are battering electricity and water systems, as America’s aging infrastructure sags under the pressure of climate change.
nonprofitquarterly.org
A Capacity Builder’s Crisis of Conscience
Too many leaders in the social sector seem hellbent on trying to prove wrong, insisting, despite an abundance of evidence to the contrary, that it is possible to dismantle the master’s house with the master’s tools. Much has been written about, for example, how some foundations wield power...
Improving Our Knowledge
1. Knowledge is not got from Maxims. IT having been the common received opinion amongst men of letters, that MAXIMS were the foundation of all knowledge; and that the sciences were each of them built upon certain PRAECOGNITA, from whence the understanding was to take its rise, and by which it was to conduct itself in its inquiries into the matters belonging to that science, the beaten road of the Schools has been, to lay down in the beginning one or more GENERAL PROPOSITIONS, as foundations whereon to build the knowledge that was to be had of that subject. These doctrines, thus laid down for foundations of any science, were called PRINCIPLES, as the beginnings from which we must set out, and look no further backwards in our inquiries, as we have already observed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phys.org
Researchers recommend teaching will-making in schools alongside financial literacy
Education on will-making should start in schools and be taught hand-in-hand with financial literacy according to QUT researchers who also examine the growing role of "smart" technologies in the process. Associate Professor Tina Cockburn, Co-Director of the Australian Center for Health Law Research (ACHLR ) is a co-author of "A...
One of Biden’s Highest-Ranking Black Female Political Appointees Steps Down
Just one year after being tapped as one of the highest-ranking Black women in President Biden’s administration, Natalie Madeira Cofield has announced she is leaving her post as assistant administrator for the Office of Women’s Business Ownership, a division within the Small Business Administration (SBA). The former political...
Comments / 0